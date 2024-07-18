Biological Sample Collection Kits Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Biological Sample Collection Kits Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biological sample collection kits market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $9.09 billion in 2023 to an estimated $10.20 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth is attributed to increased awareness of disease screening, the rise in home healthcare services, a growing geriatric population, a heightened focus on preventive medicine, and the expansion of infectious disease testing.

Rising Preference for Point-of-Care Testing Drives Market Growth

The market is poised for continued expansion, with expectations to reach $16.23 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. Factors fueling this growth include the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for remote patient monitoring, emphasis on preventive healthcare measures, and heightened awareness about infectious diseases.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott Laboratories are driving market dynamics through innovative products like personalized diagnostic test kits. These advancements cater to the demand for enhanced features and accuracy in diagnostic procedures.

For instance, Cue Health introduced at-home diagnostic test kits in March 2023, which facilitate safe and private sample collection. This innovation includes comprehensive supplies for easy use and delivers secure, understandable results via the Cue Health App post-laboratory processing.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the market include advancements in technology, such as microfluidics and personalized medicine, which are revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities. Moreover, the surge in remote patient monitoring and the integration of bioinformatics are further enhancing the efficacy of biological sample collection kits in healthcare settings.

Market Segmentation

The biological sample collection kits market is segmented based on:

• Product: Swabs, Viral Transport Media, Blood Collection Kits, Other Products

• Application: Diagnostics, Research

• End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostics Centers, Other End-Uses

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the biological sample collection kits market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditures and expanding diagnostic capabilities.

