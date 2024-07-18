Strategic Analysis Of The Global Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care Market 2024 – 2033

Clinical Nutrition For Cancer Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical nutrition for cancer care market is projected to grow from $4.67 billion in 2023 to $4.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Despite various challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $6.14 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%, driven by increasing awareness of nutritional needs, precision nutrition approaches, and advancements in cancer treatment.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Propels Market Growth

The rising prevalence of cancer significantly contributes to the growth of the clinical nutrition for cancer care market. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and potential spread, is on the rise due to increased life expectancy, making the aging population more susceptible. Clinical nutrition provides specialized dietary management tailored to cancer patients, optimizing treatment outcomes. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, approximately 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a 77% increase from 2022.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, and Abbott Nutrition are developing innovative products like oral nutritional supplements to gain a competitive edge. For example, in July 2022, Nestle launched China's First Foods Oral Impact Su Yi Su, a nutritional supplement designed for patients with tumor-related conditions, following a five-year approval process.

Trends in Nutritional Biomarker Research and Technology

The forecast period is expected to witness significant trends, including advances in nutritional biomarker research and technological innovations in nutritional products and delivery systems. Increased collaboration between oncologists and advancements in nutritional science are also prominent trends shaping the market.

Segments:

• Type: Oral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Enteral Feeding Formulas

• Cancer Type: Head And Neck Cancer, Stomach And Gastrointestinal Cancers, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• Age Group: Adult, Pediatric

• Sales Channel: Online, Retail, Institutional Sales

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical nutrition for cancer care market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

