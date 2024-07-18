Global Cell Separation Technologies Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Cell Separation Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell separation technologies market is projected to grow from $8.64 billion in 2023 to $10.07 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5%. This significant growth is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising cases of chronic diseases, increased funding for life sciences research, expansion of the biotechnology industry, technological innovations, and high applications in regenerative medicine. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $18.69 billion, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Surge in Chronic Diseases Propels Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor propelling the growth of the cell separation technology market. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, are long-lasting conditions that require ongoing medical attention and limit daily activities. Factors such as modifiable lifestyle choices, social inequities, infections, genetics, autoimmunity, and mental health issues contribute to the rise of these diseases. Cell separation technologies advance treatments for chronic diseases by isolating cancer cells, immune cells, and other relevant cell types. For instance, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) projected that the number of individuals aged 50 years and older with at least one chronic illness will surge by 99.5% by 2050, rising from 71.52 million in 2020 to 142.66 million. Therefore, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the cell separation technology market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cell separation technologies market include Sony Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, GE HealthCare Technologies, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Pall Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Stemcell Technologies Inc., 10X Genomics Inc., Cytena GmbH, Pluriselect GmbH, Akadeum Life Sciences Inc., Cellenion, and NanoCellect Biomedical Inc. These companies focus on developing advanced technologies such as automated cell isolation technology to enhance precision, increase efficiency, and streamline cell sorting and therapy development workflows. For example, in October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Gibco CTS DynaCellect Magnetic Separation System, an automated, closed system that facilitates precise cell isolation, activation, depletion, and removal of Dynabeads magnetic beads. This system aims to help cell therapy developers transition seamlessly from clinical development to commercial production, offering scalability, flexibility, and a comprehensive end-to-end solution.

Trends in Cell Separation Technologies

Key trends in the cell separation technologies market include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the rise of microfluidic-based platforms, the development of point-of-care cell separation devices, increased focus on label-free separation techniques, adoption of single-cell isolation technologies, expansion of applications in regenerative medicine and stem cell research, and the emergence of novel cell sorting methods.

Segments:

• Product: Instruments, Consumables And Reagents

• Technology: Gradient Centrifugation, Surface Markers Separation, Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting, Magnetic Cell Sorting, Filtration Based Separation

• Application: Stem Cell Research, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer Research, Other Applications

• End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

North America was the largest region in the cell separation technologies market in 2023, driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and high adoption of advanced technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in regenerative medicine research, expanding applications in cancer diagnostics and treatment, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Cell Separation Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Separation Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell separation technologies market size, cell separation technologies market drivers and trends, cell separation technologies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cell separation technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

