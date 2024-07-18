PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 18, 2024 EDCOM 2 Commissioners Gatchalian, Villanueva eye increase in global competitiveness, internationalization of public HEIs The Second Congressional Committee on Education (EDCOM 2) Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and Commissioner Senator Joel Villanueva filed Senate Bill No. 2733 yesterday, An Act Amending Section 5 (3) of Republic Act No. 9225, Otherwise Known as the "Citizens Retention and Re-acquisition Act of 2003". SBN 2733 intends to increase the global competitiveness and promote internationalization of public Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country, by allowing the appointment of internationally competitive faculty members as faculty, researcher, or administrator of public HEIs without having to renounce an oath of allegiance to another country. Addressing the constraints to the internationalization of students and faculty of HEIs is among the priorities of the Commission. "The landscape of global higher education is rapidly evolving, and our education system must also keep up to meet these changes. By allowing Filipinos with dual citizenships to join our public HEIs, we can foster internationalization, make them more globally competitive, and allow the exchange of global best practices", says EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Gatchalian. Global university rankings such as the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and the QS World University Rankings that determine the global competitiveness and quality of education offered by universities, both use the international faculty ratio as one of the criteria when assessing and ranking a university. "This will give our overseas Filipino educators the opportunity to transfer knowledge and technology from top universities abroad, which will enhance the global recognition of our HEIs and improve the mobility of Filipino workers", adds EDCOM 2 Commissioner Senator Villanueva. While RA No. 9225 has provided opportunities for those who have retained and re-acquired their Philippine citizenship to be appointed to any public office, provided that they subscribe and swear to an oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines and renounce a prior oath of allegiance to another country, the law also restricts those who are willing to contribute their expertise by being appointed as faculty, researchers, or administrators of public HEIs, as it would require the renunciation of their oath to another country. "Restrictive policies were a deterrent to professionals and experts wishing to teach in the country. We have looked at best practices of other countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong, which leveraged their global diaspora, recruiting them home to improve the quality of their universities, " says Executive Director Karol Mark Yee.