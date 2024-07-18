Poe on MMDA ramp

Sa halip na makatulong sa ating mga PWD na sumasakay sa bus, magiging buwis-buhay pa ang paggamit ng ramp na ito ng MMDA sa EDSA busway.

Kulang na kulang na tayo sa PWD-friendly facilities. Pero hindi ito dahilan para hindi pag-isipang mabuti ang mga ginagawang proyekto.

The ramp must be immediately fixed before an accident occurs.

It's exasperating to see millions in taxpayers' money spent on projects like this that endangers safety and life.

Government agencies must do things right in using public funds, otherwise, we are only wasting money and not serving the sectors who need help.