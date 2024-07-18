What They Are Saying: Broad Support for Bipartisan 2024 Water Resources Development Act

Carper, Capito Legislation Invests in Water Infrastructure Projects and Programs That Will Impact All 50 states

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A broad group of stakeholders has voiced support for the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA 2024), which advanced out of committee unanimously in May. U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, developed the legislation in partnership with U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Chairman of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ranking Member of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). WRDA 2024 authorizes water infrastructure projects and programs that will impact all 50 states, including 81 feasibility studies and eight new or modified construction projects.

WRDA 2024 directs the Corps to expedite implementation of authorities provided by Congress in prior WRDAs, increases transparency across the Corps’ water infrastructure projects and strengthens the Corps’ ability to address diverse water resource needs throughout the country.

What They Are Saying About WRDA 2024:

American Rivers

“American Rivers applauds the committee’s efforts to advance the work of the Army Corps of Engineers, ensuring our waterways are protected and our infrastructure is safe in the face of increasing floods and droughts.”

American Shore and Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA)

“The American Shore and Beach Preservation Association commends [Chairman Carper and Ranking Member Capito’s] leadership in advancing the biennial Water Resources Development Act process. ASBPA’s membership, representing over a thousand members from coast to coast, recognizes the significance of this legislation for civil works stakeholders … [P]assing a WRDA bill every congress is essential to effective coastal management, allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to better work with states and local partners to plan, design, build and manage critical coastal projects.”

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America

“On behalf of the Associated General Contractors of America – the leading association in the construction industry representing more than 27,000 firms, including America’s leading general contractors, specialty-contracting firms, service providers and suppliers – [we] write in support of S. 4367, the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 … WRDA 2024 will create jobs, improve the quality of life for all Americans, protect our communities, facilitate waterborne commerce, restore environmentally sensitive areas of the country and help grow our economy.”

The Everglades Foundation

“The Everglades Foundations commends Chairman Carper and Ranking Member Capito for their leadership on the bipartisan Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024. This important legislation will help continue the progress and momentum for restoring America’s Everglades. It is vital that WRDA is passed each congress to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ important work across our country.”

The Everglades Foundation, National Audubon Society, National Parks Conservation Association, National Wildlife Federation and Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

“On behalf of the undersigned organizations dedicated to restoring and protecting America’s Everglades, we write to express our appreciation and support for the inclusion of several Everglades restoration provisions in the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 … This legislation is critical for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ work to restore America’s Everglades — a banner example of aquatic ecosystem restoration.”

Environmental Defense Fund

“Coastal and riverine communities face a unique set of water resource challenges in our changing climate … [W]e thank [Chairman Carper and Ranking Member Capito] for [their] continued work in drafting a bill with an emphasis on better use of existing authorities, increasing transparency and outreach, and strengthening the Corps’ ability to address the diverse needs of communities.”

National Association of Counties

“Counties play a critical role in developing and managing our nation’s water infrastructure, including ports, waterways and safe drinking water systems. The bipartisan Water Resources and Development Act of 2024 provides stability and certainty to fulfill our water infrastructure responsibilities. We are pleased that the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously passed this legislation, and we look forward to working with our congressional partners to enact it.”

National Association of Manufacturers

“Manufacturers applaud the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee’s work to approve the Water Resources Development Act of 2024. The biennial approval of water resources infrastructure projects and programs authorized by this legislation is critical to our nation’s supply chains and the protection of communities from natural disasters.”

National Audubon Society

“Audubon is proud to support the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024, which would support efforts to protect communities and ecosystems from extreme weather events … WRDA 2024 will also authorize critical Army Corps projects and studies that can help restore bird habitat in places like the Everglades, the Mississippi River basin and the Colorado River basin.”

National Waterways Conference

“WRDA is a cornerstone of our national infrastructure strategy, facilitating studies and projects that are critical to keeping our communities safe and our economies robust. It also ensures that necessary improvements to our water resources infrastructure can be authorized through WRDA, funded through appropriations and implemented at the local level without delay,

addressing both current and future needs. We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee members and staff, whose efforts are pivotal in advancing this essential legislation.”

National Wildlife Federation

“The National Wildlife Federation deeply appreciates the committee’s continued bipartisan support for improving water resources planning and facilitating equitable solutions to entrenched water resources challenges.”

The North American Concrete Alliance

“The North American Concrete Alliance, a coalition of twelve concrete-related trade associations, [applauds committee passage] of the Water Resources Development Act of 2024. This legislation will help communities across the country address a range of water infrastructure needs … Passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 is important to continuing the two-year cycle of passing legislation to study and authorize projects to help communities across the country with restoration, flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, and hurricane and storm risk reduction needs … We look forward to working with Congress to pass legislation to make critical investments in Corps projects across the country.”

Portland Cement Association (PCA)

“The Portland Cement Association, which represents the majority of America’s cement manufacturers, applauds [unanimous committee passage] of the Water Resources Development Act of 2024. Passage of this legislation is a priority for PCA members as we not only provide a building material critical to the construction of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure, but also rely on the inland waterways system and our nation’s ports to efficiently move our product to market.”

The Nature Conservancy (TNC)

“The Nature Conservancy applauds [the Committee’s] commitment to advancing bipartisan water resources legislation every two years[HP(1] Specifically, we commend [them] for producing the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (S. 4367). In developing S. 4367, [they] led a process to incorporate input from all senators to reach a bipartisan and consensus bill. We are pleased that S. 4367 continues the trend of positive policy changes for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while authorizing critical water resources projects. The bill increases the transparency and flexibility with which the Corps manages its projects and programs and enhances existing tribal programs and programs to support disadvantaged communities.”

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports S. 4367, the Water Resources Development Act of 2024, critical legislation to provide the policy and strategic investments necessary to modernize maritime infrastructure and stimulate economic growth. America's network of navigable waterways, locks, dams, terminals and marinas help create and maintain the businesses and jobs necessary for resilient supply chains and growing trade … WRDA ensures this network keeps pace with economic growth and user demand by providing strategic investments to enhance navigation, manage flood risk, build resilience and maintain our inland waterways.”

Waterways Council, Inc. (WCI)

“America’s inland waterways system includes 12,000 miles of commercially operated and maintained navigable channels that directly affect 28 states. The inland waterways system is tasked with transporting the nation’s bulk commodities, keeping America competitive with the most energy-efficient, lowest cost and environmentally friendly surface transportation mode … Passing this legislation in regular order is critical to keeping America competitive by ensuring waterways reliability. WCI offers our full support to pass this critical legislation.”

Bill Text | Section-by-Section | Bill Summary

###