Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies Killing Of Man in Mental Health Crisis
The tragic and unnecessary killing of Christopher Gilmore is a stark reminder of the need for comprehensive police reform and better mental health crisis intervention.”RIO LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A naked, bleeding, man in the throes of a mental health crisis posed no threat to Sacramento Sheriff’s Office deputies when he was shot dead in his driveway last March, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday.
— Civil Rights Attorney V. James DeSimone
Home security video shows the fatal shooting of Christopher Gilmore the morning of March 23, 2024. Gilmore, 38, who had been cutting himself, emerged from his garage holding the small blade he’d used. Gilmore held it by his waist and never pointed or waved it at deputies, and he never approached them, even after he was shot six times by a deputy with “less lethal” projectiles at close range.
The video shows that Gilmore turned his back to the projectiles and stumbled down the driveway, staying alongside a parked pickup truck, in an effort to avoid being hit, according to the lawsuit. His sister, Bobbie Gilmore, was calling to him from across the street and believes he was trying to get to her for help.
Instead, a deputy fired three live rounds at Gilmore, who collapsed and rolled into the street. Deputies did not approach the mortally wounded man to render aid, even though the small blade had landed several feet away in the street. An ambulance arrived about two minutes later and Gilmore was pronounced dead.
“The tragic and unnecessary killing of Christopher Gilmore is a stark reminder of the need for comprehensive police reform and better mental health crisis intervention,” said Los Angeles civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone, who is representing some of Gilmore’s family, including two of his four children and his sister Bobbie Gilmore. “Christopher posed no threat to the deputies, and yet, he was met with lethal force instead of the help he desperately needed.”
DeSimone, of V. James DeSimone Law, and Sacramento litigator Daniel Del Rio, of Del Rio & Caraway, filed the lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court; Gilmore v. Sacramento County, Does 1-10; Case 24CV014142 (July 16, 2024).
Los Angeles civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone has dedicated his 39-year law career to providing vigorous and ethical representation to achieve justice for those whose civil and constitutional rights are violated.
Robert Frank
Newsroom Public Relations
+1 206-790-6324
email us here
Family of man shot by Sacramento County deputies shares their story