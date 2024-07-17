TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners G. Cresswell Templeton III and Michael Turner have been recognized among top lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal in the 2024 edition of Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys.
“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system – the litigator,” states the publisher. “Lawyers who go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury have their own unique sets of skills. In this special section we share profiles of the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”
A highly-respected business trial lawyer, Templeton is a Martindale Hubbell AV-rated attorney and member of Litigation Counsel of America (a trial lawyer honorary society) known for his ability to “see around corners” in complex business, real estate, insurance, and intellectual property matters.
“His extensive knowledge and experience in his practice has made Templeton respected by colleagues and peers,” states the publication. “Over the past 25 years, Templeton has successfully brought and defended numerous federal and state cases and class actions involving: trademark, copyright, and patent infringement; misappropriation of trade secrets; unfair competition; false advertising; securities violations; partnership and limited liability company disputes; real estate disputes; and insurance coverage and bad faith.”
Turner specializes in the litigation of employment cases, representing employers in state and federal courts and in arbitration. In his more than 35-year career, Turner has successfully defended employers in jury trials, arbitrations and administrative proceedings.
“Turner has defended employers against the spectrum of employment-related claims including wrongful termination, unlawful discrimination, harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, labor code violations, defamation, unfair business practices, whistleblower claims and wage and hour claims,” states the publication.
“Turner also represents employers before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the California Fair Employment and Housing Department, the Department of Labor, the California Labor Commissioner, the California Department of Labor Standards Enforcement, Cal OSHA and other administrative agencies.”
Jonathan Ryan Fitzgarrald
