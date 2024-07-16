Maternal Health in Arkansas: Major Contributors to the State’s Poor Outcomes

Solving Arkansas’s maternal health crisis requires clear information about the many points of risk Arkansas moms face along the birthing journey. In his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses ACHI’s recent work analyzing the factors contributing to poor maternal health outcomes in Arkansas. He also lists four policy options that could make Arkansas a safer place for moms and babies.

For more information on the ACHI research projects Dr. Thompson discusses in the column, see our Maternal and Infant Health topic page.