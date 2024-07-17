Submit Release
California invests in apprenticeships for opportunity youth

These apprenticeships will help break career barriers for opportunity youth across California, helping them launch into their future careers. Opportunity youth include those aged 16-24, including young parents, former foster youth, people with disabilities, and young people who face educational achievement gaps, attend schools in communities struggling with high poverty, or are fully disconnected from the education system. COYA will also ensure employers are supported and encouraged to hire young workers based on their talent and skills.

The State is working to ensure all Californians have the freedom to succeed through investments like this that help young people learn skills to obtain high-quality, fulfilling careers. 

This program is in alignment with the Governor’s Master Plan for Career Education, which will include proposals to align and simplify the TK-12, university, and workforce systems in California to support greater access to education and jobs for all Californians.

