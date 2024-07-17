$PRICK Memecoin on Solana Offers a 75% Bonus to NFT Minters ahead of the OKX Listing
NEW YORK, NY, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickle Rick ($PRICK) memecoin on Solana is preparing for a series of major CEX listings, starting from OKX. Users who mint one of the 101 Pickle Rick NFTs will be eligible for a 75% cashback in $PRICK, as well as a ticket to a raffle with a 1,000 SOL prize pool.
The $PRICK ecosystem: a meme, NFTs and a clicker game
$PRICK (Pickle Rick) is an ambitious memecoin ecosystem on Solana, boosted by a community of almost 1 million users. At least three major exchanges have already agreed or tentatively agreed to list it, including OKX, BingX, Bybit, and BitGet.
Among the factors that motivate users to pick $PRICK over other memecoins on Solana include fair token distribution, good price performance, a Telegram game with prizes in SOL and $PRICK, and NFTs that make holders eligible for a raffle and a 75% cashback.
$PRICK tokenomics
- All the initial LP tokens have been burned and ownership renounced;
- 10% of the circulating supply was purchased and locked to finance listings, airdrops, and token burns;
- There is no tax on transacting with $PRICK;
- The remaining $PRICK supply is released smoothly at the rate of 1% a month.
Price dynamics and potential
Remarkably, since its DEX launch at the end of May, $PRICK hasn't gone below the initial listing price. The price currently sits 70% below the ATH, creating an interesting opportunity for buyers ahead of the scheduled listings on OKX, Bybit, and BingX.
Telegram clicker game
$PRICK is one of the first memecoins to launch its own Telegram clicker game, inspired by the success of Hamster Kombat and Notcoin. As players earn points and complete tasks, they compete for a share of the monthly 200 SOL prize pool and bonuses in $PRICK.
Each NFT minter to get 75% back in $PRICK and a ticket for the 1,000 SOL raffle
Pickle Rick's NFT collection was launched on July 15 and features 101 NFTs. The main advantage of holding a Pickle Rick NFT is a 75% cashback in $PRICK that each holder will receive once the token is listed on OKX or Bybit on July 22. Moreover, upon the listing on Bybit, the project will hold a raffle for all its NFT holders with a prize pool of 1,000 SOL.
OKX and other major CEX listings coming soon - where to buy $PRICK right now
The team of $PRICK has successfully negotiated with several large crypto exchanges to list the token. The series of listings is scheduled to start on July 22 with OKX, followed by $PRICK launch on BingX, Bybit, and BitGet.
The news of each new listing can cause a significant surge of the $PRICK price. Ahead of the listings on these major platforms, users can already buy $PRICK on the following exchanges:
Raydium (Solana): $PRICK/SOL, contract address 6zoshtkmyX4kRFg3p152yV2bPssxeYdNvW3c6EVCE4UP
MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/PRICK_USDT
In less than two months, Pickle Rick ($PRICK) has built one of the most active meme ecosystems on Solana, with hundreds of thousands of loyal followers, a system of incentives, NFTs, and a game. This is just the beginning, however, as the team promises even more bullish news in the coming weeks.
Social Links
X: https://twitter.com/PickleRickPrick
Telegram: https://t.me/Pricklol
DexScreener: https://dexscreener.com/solana/D1ADopidjXY3qLrrUZWYk4h1rHaCc92QCZpASSnz2MA1
Media Contact
Brand: PRICK
Contact: Media team
Email: support@prick.lol
Website: https://prick.lol
SOURCE: PRICK