FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 21, 2024

AUGUSTA — The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Scarborough branch will re-open after being temporarily closed since May 25, 2024, for repair work and mold remediation. The branch will open for continuation of services to the local area beginning 8:00 am, Monday, June 24, 2024.

After successful remediation and repair efforts, we are pleased to ensure a continued safe and healthy environment for our customers and staff.



As a reminder, Mainers can schedule appointments at BMV branches (including Scarborough) at maine.gov/sos/bmv/. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

As always, online BMV services are available for all Mainers at maine.gov/sos/online_services/ including driver license or state ID renewals or replacements; online vehicle registration renewals; overlimits payments; vehicle title replacements; vehicle title lien releases; and driver license reinstatement fee payments.

