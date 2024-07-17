Submit Release
Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 13, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast Details: 
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: August 14, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/417251278

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol “LAAC.”



Investor Relations Contact:
Kelly O’Brien
Telephone: +1 (778) 656-0759
Email: ir@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com

