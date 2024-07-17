Bath Depot Expands Presence with New Store Opening in Edmonton, Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Depot, Canada's destination for bathroom and kitchen essentials, proudly announces the grand opening of its inaugural Edmonton store. Located at 1700 Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton, AB, T5P 4B3, the new establishment marks a significant milestone in Bath Depot's commitment to delivering quality products and exceptional customer service.



Founded in 2008 by four plumbing enthusiast brothers, Bath Depot has distinguished itself by offering a comprehensive range of bathroom and kitchen products under one roof. The Edmonton store, spanning 6500 square feet, enhances Bath Depot's footprint, providing local residents with unparalleled access to the brand's extensive product lineup.

From July 13th onwards, Edmontonians can explore Bath Depot's comprehensive range, which caters to both renovation projects and DIY enthusiasts seeking stylish and functional upgrades. Bath Depot remains dedicated to affordability without compromising on quality.

With the addition of the Edmonton location, Bath Depot now boasts a total of 43 stores nationwide, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry and with more to come in the following months. Whether customers are undertaking large-scale renovations or small-scale enhancements, Bath Depot ensures every project is met with top-notch service and expertise.

For more information on Bath Depot's offerings and to explore their complete product range, please visit www.bathdepot.com/

