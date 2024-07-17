The Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (TRES) to Close

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Trust’s Board of Trustees has made the decision to liquidate and close the Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (the “Fund”). The decision was reached in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.



Trading of the Fund on the NASDAQ will cease, and the Fund will no longer accept investor purchases after the close of regular trading on July 26, 2024 (the “Closing Date”). Shareholders have the option to sell their holdings in the Fund before the Closing Date, with standard brokerage fees applicable.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from July 27, 2024 through July 31, 2024 (the “Liquidation Date”), shareholders may be able to sell their shares only to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund’s shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating the Fund’s portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, its portfolio holdings will be inconsistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder’s tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

Contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com for more information.