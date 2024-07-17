Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Year-to-Date Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $339.7 million or $5.21 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2024 compared to net income of $334.9 million or $5.18 per diluted common share for the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2024 totaled a record $523.0 million, compared to $506.5 million in the first six months of 2023.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $152.4 million or $2.32 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $187.3 million or $2.89 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $251.4 million as compared to $271.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, with the majority of the decrease attributable to the net gain of $19.3 million on the sale of the Company's Retirement Benefit Advisors ("RBA") division in the first quarter of 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our record net income for the first half of 2024 and record quarterly net interest income. Robust loan and deposit growth coupled with a stabilizing margin drove our strong second quarter results. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) also set the Company’s record for the first half of 2024 and we believe we are well-positioned for strong financial performance as we continue our momentum into the second half of the year.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the second quarter was within our expected range, decreasing seven basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2024. We expect the combination of a stable net interest margin and balance sheet growth to result in continued net interest income growth over the next few quarters. Focusing on growth of net interest income, disciplined expense control and maintaining our consistent credit standards should lead to increasing our long-term franchise value.”

Highlights of the second quarter of 2024:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by approximately $1.4 billion, or 13% annualized. Adjusting for the impact of a loan sale transaction of property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables during the second quarter of 2024, total loans would have increased $2.1 billion, or 20% annualized.

Total deposits increased by approximately $1.6 billion, or 14% annualized.

Total assets increased by $2.2 billion, or 15% annualized.

Net interest margin decreased by seven basis points to 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased to $470.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $464.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to average earning asset growth.

Non-interest income was impacted by the following: Net losses on investment securities totaled $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net gains of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Favorable net valuation adjustments related to certain mortgage assets totaled $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to favorable net valuation adjustments of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was impacted by the following: Occupancy expenses of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 related to an unrealized loss associated with the anticipated sale of a branch facility. Approximately $532,000 of professional fees related to the pending acquisition of Macatawa Bank Corporation in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to approximately $392,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses totaled $40.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $21.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Mr. Crane noted, “Net loan growth during the second quarter totaled $1.4 billion, or 13% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth across all major loan types. We were able to achieve this growth net of our election to sell property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables that reduced total outstanding loans at the end of the second quarter by approximately $698 million. Deposit growth in the second quarter of 2024 was utilized to fund our robust loan growth as deposits increased by approximately $1.6 billion, or 14% on an annualized basis. Non-interest bearing deposits remained 21% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and increased $123.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and build long term franchise value. Despite the slightly lower net interest margin during the current period, we generated record quarterly net interest income as we continued to grow earning assets.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “As anticipated, we are observing some gradual normalization in our credit metrics. Net charge-offs totaled $30.0 million, or 28 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2024 and were spread primarily across the commercial, commercial real estate and property and casualty premium finance receivables portfolios. This compared to net charge-offs totaling $21.8 million, or 21 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $174.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared to $148.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Levels of loans classified as special mention and substandard remained consistent with levels reported at the end of the first quarter of 2024. We continue to be conservative and proactive in reviewing credit and maintaining our consistently strong credit standards. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2024 was approximately 1.52% of the outstanding balance, an increase of one basis point compared to March 31, 2024 (see Table 11 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “We are very pleased with our record start to the year. Momentum continues as our substantial loan growth in the second quarter creates positive revenue momentum moving forward as period-end loan balances exceeded averages. Regulatory approval of our previously announced acquisition of Macatawa Bank Corporation in Michigan was received June 17, 2024. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to approval by Macatawa’s shareholders at a meeting to be held on July 31, 2024, as well as the satisfaction of the other customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement. We remain excited for the opportunity to expand into Michigan with Macatawa’s committed management team and reputable bank exhibiting excess liquidity, pristine asset quality and low-cost core deposits.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49b05914-dbe5-4a50-923d-ed93ccdfb379

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $1.4 billion as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was diversified across nearly all loan portfolios. Adjusting for the impact of a loan sale transaction of property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables during the second quarter of 2024, total loans would have increased $2.1 billion, or 20% annualized.

Total liabilities increased by $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $1.6 billion increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 21% at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 93.0%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $470.6 million, an increase of $6.4 million as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The $6.4 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.9 billion increase in average earning assets partially offset by a seven basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.50% (3.52% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.57% (3.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 21 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by a 12 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a two basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 21 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 25 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The 12 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 10 basis point expansion on loan yields and 11 basis point increase in yield on liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $437.6 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $10.1 million compared to $427.5 million as of March 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $40.1 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $30.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $21.8 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 28 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 21 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $194.0 million and comprised 0.32% of total assets as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $162.9 million, or 0.28% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $174.3 million and comprised 0.39% of total loans at June 30, 2024, as compared to $148.4 million and 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at relatively low levels in the second quarter of 2024.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue was relatively stable in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to $1.6 million higher production revenue from increased mortgage production as well as a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $642,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $2.2 million unfavorable adjustment in the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $105,000 favorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $5.0 million favorable adjustment in the first quarter of 2024. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.

The Company recognized $4.3 million in net losses on investment securities in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.3 million in net gains in the first quarter of 2024. The change from period to period was primarily the result of higher losses on the Company’s equity investment securities in the second quarter of 2024.

Fees from covered call options decreased by $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Other income decreased by $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $20.0 million gain related to the sale of the RBA division within the wealth management business recognized in the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $1.0 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024, as well as less unfavorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and realized gains from the sale of certain loans during the second quarter of 2024.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The $3.4 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense due to elevated commissions from increased mortgage production as well as higher salaries due to a full quarter of the Company’s annual merit increase.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $17.4 million, which is a $4.4 million increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in seasonal sports sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

FDIC insurance, including amounts accrued for estimated special assessments, decreased $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. This was primarily the result of a $5.2 million accrual recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for estimated amounts owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring in 2023. The Company recognized no such special assessment in the second quarter of 2024.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $62.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 27.90% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 25.07% in the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $16,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net excess tax benefits of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2024, the community banking unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to $1.6 million higher production revenue from increased mortgage production as well as a favorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $642,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $2.2 million unfavorable adjustment in the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $105,000 favorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to a $5.0 million favorable adjustment in the first quarter of 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.5 billion during the second quarter of 2024. Average balances increased by $392.2 million, net of a loan sale transaction of property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the second quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.7 billion as of June 30, 2024 as compared to $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2024. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the RBA division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $35.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, relatively stable as compared to the first quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $48.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the first quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or (1)

basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2024 % or

basis point (bp) change from

2nd Quarter

2023 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Net income $ 152,388 $ 187,294 $ 154,750 (19 ) % (2 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 251,404 271,629 239,944 (7 ) 5 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.32 2.89 2.38 (20 ) (3 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.45 0.40 — 13 Net revenue (3) 591,757 604,774 560,567 (2 ) 6 Net interest income 470,610 464,194 447,537 1 5 Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.57 % 3.64 % (7 ) bps (14 ) bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.52 3.59 3.66 (7 ) (14 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 1.53 1.39 1.58 14 (5 ) Return on average assets 1.07 1.35 1.18 (28 ) (11 ) Return on average common equity 11.61 14.42 12.79 (281 ) (118 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 13.49 16.75 15.12 (326 ) (163 ) At end of period Total assets $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 54,286,176 15 % 10 % Total loans (5) 44,675,531 43,230,706 41,023,408 13 9 Total deposits 48,049,026 46,448,858 44,038,707 14 9 Total shareholders’ equity 5,536,628 5,436,400 5,041,912 7 10

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 Total loans (1) 44,675,531 43,230,706 42,131,831 41,446,032 41,023,408 Total deposits 48,049,026 46,448,858 45,397,170 44,992,686 44,038,707 Total shareholders’ equity 5,536,628 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,613 5,041,912 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 470,610 $ 464,194 $ 469,974 $ 462,358 $ 447,537 $ 934,804 $ 905,532 Net revenue (2) 591,757 604,774 570,803 574,836 560,567 1,196,531 1,126,331 Net income 152,388 187,294 123,480 164,198 154,750 339,682 334,948 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 251,404 271,629 208,151 244,781 239,944 523,033 506,539 Net income per common share – Basic 2.35 2.93 1.90 2.57 2.41 5.28 5.26 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.32 2.89 1.87 2.53 2.38 5.21 5.18 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.45 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.90 0.80 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.53 % 3.72 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.52 3.59 3.64 3.62 3.66 3.56 3.74 Non-interest income to average assets 0.85 1.02 0.73 0.82 0.86 0.93 0.85 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.38 2.41 2.62 2.41 2.44 2.40 2.39 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.53 1.39 1.89 1.59 1.58 1.46 1.54 Return on average assets 1.07 1.35 0.89 1.20 1.18 1.21 1.29 Return on average common equity 11.61 14.42 9.93 13.35 12.79 13.01 14.20 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 13.49 16.75 11.73 15.73 15.12 15.12 16.79 Average total assets $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 56,547,939 $ 52,340,090 Average total shareholders’ equity 5,450,173 5,440,457 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,044,718 5,445,315 4,970,407 Average loans to average deposits ratio 95.1 % 94.5 % 92.9 % 92.4 % 94.3 % 94.8 % 93.7 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 93.0 93.1 92.8 92.1 93.2 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 98.56 $ 104.39 $ 92.75 $ 75.50 $ 72.62 Book value per common share 82.97 81.38 81.43 75.19 75.65 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 72.01 70.40 70.33 64.07 64.50 Common shares outstanding 61,760,139 61,736,715 61,243,626 61,222,058 61,197,676 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.3 % 8.5 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 7.5 7.6 7.7 7.1 7.4 Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 9.3 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.3 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.2 10.3 10.3 10.2 10.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.5 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.3 Total capital ratio (5) 12.0 12.2 12.1 12.0 12.0 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 437,560 $ 427,504 $ 427,612 $ 399,531 $ 387,786 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.96 % 0.94 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 177 176 174 174 175

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 415,462 $ 379,825 $ 423,404 $ 418,088 $ 513,858 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 62 61 60 60 59 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,824,314 2,131,077 2,084,323 2,448,570 2,163,708 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,329,957 4,387,598 3,502,915 3,611,835 3,492,481 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,755,924 3,810,015 3,856,916 3,909,150 3,564,473 Trading account securities 4,134 2,184 4,707 1,663 3,027 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 112,173 119,777 139,268 134,310 116,275 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 256,495 224,657 205,003 204,040 195,117 Brokerage customer receivables 13,682 13,382 10,592 14,042 15,722 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 411,851 339,884 292,722 304,808 338,728 Loans, net of unearned income 44,675,531 43,230,706 42,131,831 41,446,032 41,023,408 Allowance for loan losses (363,719 ) (348,612 ) (344,235 ) (315,039 ) (302,499 ) Net loans 44,311,812 42,882,094 41,787,596 41,130,993 40,720,909 Premises, software and equipment, net 722,295 744,769 748,966 747,501 749,393 Lease investments, net 275,459 283,557 281,280 275,152 274,351 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,671,334 1,580,142 1,551,899 1,674,681 1,455,748 Trade date securities receivable — — 690,722 — — Goodwill 655,955 656,181 656,672 656,109 656,674 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 20,607 21,730 22,889 24,244 25,653 Total assets $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,031,440 $ 9,908,183 $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 $ 10,604,915 Interest-bearing 38,017,586 36,540,675 34,976,769 34,645,680 33,433,792 Total deposits 48,049,026 46,448,858 45,397,170 44,992,686 44,038,707 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,176,309 2,676,751 2,326,071 2,326,071 2,026,071 Other borrowings 606,579 575,408 645,813 643,999 665,219 Subordinated notes 298,113 437,965 437,866 437,731 437,628 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,861,295 1,747,985 1,799,922 1,885,580 1,823,073 Total liabilities 54,244,888 52,140,533 50,860,408 50,539,633 49,244,264 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 61,825 61,798 61,269 61,244 61,219 Surplus 1,964,645 1,954,532 1,943,806 1,933,226 1,923,623 Treasury stock (5,760 ) (5,757 ) (2,217 ) (1,966 ) (1,966 ) Retained earnings 3,615,616 3,498,475 3,345,399 3,253,332 3,120,626 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (512,198 ) (485,148 ) (361,231 ) (642,723 ) (474,090 ) Total shareholders’ equity 5,536,628 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,613 5,041,912 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 749,812 $ 710,341 $ 694,943 $ 666,260 $ 621,057 $ 1,460,153 $ 1,179,749 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,434 4,146 4,318 4,767 4,178 9,580 7,706 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 19,731 16,658 21,762 26,866 16,882 36,389 30,350 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 17 19 578 1,157 1 36 71 Investment securities 69,779 69,678 68,237 59,164 51,243 139,457 111,186 Trading account securities 13 18 15 6 6 31 20 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 4,974 4,478 3,792 3,896 3,544 9,452 7,224 Brokerage customer receivables 219 175 203 284 265 394 560 Total interest income 849,979 805,513 793,848 762,400 697,176 1,655,492 1,336,866 Interest expense Interest on deposits 335,703 299,532 285,390 262,783 213,495 635,235 358,297 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,797 22,048 18,316 17,436 17,399 46,845 36,534 Interest on other borrowings 8,700 9,248 9,557 9,384 8,485 17,948 16,339 Interest on subordinated notes 5,185 5,487 5,522 5,491 5,523 10,672 11,011 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,984 5,004 5,089 4,948 4,737 9,988 9,153 Total interest expense 379,369 341,319 323,874 300,042 249,639 720,688 431,334 Net interest income 470,610 464,194 469,974 462,358 447,537 934,804 905,532 Provision for credit losses 40,061 21,673 42,908 19,923 28,514 61,734 51,559 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 430,549 442,521 427,066 442,435 419,023 873,070 853,973 Non-interest income Wealth management 35,413 34,815 33,275 33,529 33,858 70,228 63,803 Mortgage banking 29,124 27,663 7,433 27,395 29,981 56,787 48,245 Service charges on deposit accounts 15,546 14,811 14,522 14,217 13,608 30,357 26,511 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (4,282 ) 1,326 2,484 (2,357 ) 0 (2,956 ) 1,398 Fees from covered call options 2,056 4,847 4,679 4,215 2,578 6,903 12,969 Trading gains (losses), net 70 677 (505 ) 728 106 747 919 Operating lease income, net 13,938 14,110 14,162 13,863 12,227 28,048 25,273 Other 29,282 42,331 24,779 20,888 20,672 71,613 41,681 Total non-interest income 121,147 140,580 100,829 112,478 113,030 261,727 220,799 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 198,541 195,173 193,971 192,338 184,923 393,714 361,704 Software and equipment 29,231 27,731 27,779 25,951 26,205 56,962 50,902 Operating lease equipment 10,834 10,683 10,694 12,020 9,816 21,517 19,649 Occupancy, net 19,585 19,086 18,102 21,304 19,176 38,671 37,662 Data processing 9,503 9,292 8,892 10,773 9,726 18,795 19,135 Advertising and marketing 17,436 13,040 17,166 18,169 17,794 30,476 29,740 Professional fees 9,967 9,553 8,768 8,887 8,940 19,520 17,103 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,122 1,158 1,356 1,408 1,499 2,280 2,734 FDIC insurance 10,429 14,537 43,677 9,748 9,008 24,966 17,677 OREO expenses, net (259 ) 392 (1,559 ) 120 118 133 (89 ) Other 33,964 32,500 33,806 29,337 33,418 66,464 63,575 Total non-interest expense 340,353 333,145 362,652 330,055 320,623 673,498 619,792 Income before taxes 211,343 249,956 165,243 224,858 211,430 461,299 454,980 Income tax expense 58,955 62,662 41,763 60,660 56,680 121,617 120,032 Net income $ 152,388 $ 187,294 $ 123,480 $ 164,198 $ 154,750 $ 339,682 $ 334,948 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 13,982 13,982 Net income applicable to common shares $ 145,397 $ 180,303 $ 116,489 $ 157,207 $ 147,759 $ 325,700 $ 320,966 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.35 $ 2.93 $ 1.90 $ 2.57 $ 2.41 $ 5.28 $ 5.26 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.32 $ 2.89 $ 1.87 $ 2.53 $ 2.38 $ 5.21 $ 5.18 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.90 $ 0.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding 61,839 61,481 61,236 61,213 61,192 61,660 61,072 Dilutive potential common shares 926 928 1,166 964 902 901 933 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 62,765 62,409 62,402 62,177 62,094 62,561 62,005



TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 (1) Jun 30,

2023 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 281,103 $ 193,064 $ 155,529 $ 190,511 $ 235,570 NM 19 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 130,748 146,820 137,193 114,297 103,158 (9 ) 27 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 411,851 $ 339,884 $ 292,722 $ 304,808 $ 338,728 82 % 22 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 6,226,336 $ 6,105,968 $ 5,804,629 $ 5,894,732 $ 5,737,633 15 % 9 % Asset-based lending 1,465,867 1,355,255 1,433,250 1,396,591 1,465,848 5 0 Municipal 747,357 721,526 677,143 676,915 653,117 21 14 Leases 2,439,128 2,344,295 2,208,368 2,109,628 1,925,767 21 27 PPP loans 9,954 11,036 11,533 13,744 15,337 (20 ) (35 ) Commercial real estate Residential construction 55,019 57,558 58,642 51,550 51,689 (12 ) 6 Commercial construction 1,866,701 1,748,607 1,729,937 1,547,322 1,409,751 16 32 Land 338,831 344,149 295,462 294,901 298,996 30 13 Office 1,585,312 1,566,748 1,455,417 1,422,748 1,404,422 18 13 Industrial 2,307,455 2,190,200 2,135,876 2,057,957 2,002,740 16 15 Retail 1,365,753 1,366,415 1,337,517 1,341,451 1,304,083 4 5 Multi-family 2,988,940 2,922,432 2,815,911 2,710,829 2,696,478 12 11 Mixed use and other 1,439,186 1,437,328 1,515,402 1,519,422 1,440,652 (10 ) (0 ) Home equity 356,313 340,349 343,976 343,258 336,974 7 6 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 2,933,157 2,746,916 2,619,083 2,538,630 2,455,392 24 19 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 88,503 90,911 92,780 97,911 117,024 (9 ) (24 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 45,675 52,439 57,803 71,062 70,824 (42 ) (36 ) Total core loans $ 26,259,487 $ 25,402,132 $ 24,592,729 $ 24,088,651 $ 23,386,727 14 % 12 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,150,460 $ 1,122,302 $ 1,092,532 $ 1,074,162 $ 1,091,164 5 % 5 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 593,519 403,245 230,211 245,450 381,043 95 56 Community Advantage - homeowners association 491,722 475,832 452,734 424,054 405,042 7 21 Insurance agency lending 1,030,119 964,022 921,653 890,197 925,520 14 11 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,142,654 6,113,993 5,983,103 5,815,346 5,900,228 1 4 Canada property & casualty insurance 958,099 826,026 920,426 907,401 862,470 32 11 Life insurance 7,962,115 7,872,033 7,877,943 7,931,808 8,039,273 2 (1 ) Consumer and other 87,356 51,121 60,500 68,963 31,941 143 173 Total niche loans $ 18,416,044 $ 17,828,574 $ 17,539,102 $ 17,357,381 $ 17,636,681 7 % 4 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 44,675,531 $ 43,230,706 $ 42,131,831 $ 41,446,032 $ 41,023,408 7 % 9 %

(1) Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 (1) Jun 30, 2023 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 10,031,440 $ 9,908,183 $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 $ 10,604,915 5 % (5) % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,053,909 5,720,947 5,797,649 6,006,114 5,814,836 (47 ) (13 ) Wealth management deposits (2) 1,490,711 1,347,817 1,614,499 1,788,099 1,417,984 43 5 Money market 16,320,017 15,617,717 15,149,215 14,478,504 14,523,124 18 12 Savings 5,882,179 5,959,774 5,790,334 5,584,294 5,321,578 (5 ) 11 Time certificates of deposit 9,270,770 7,894,420 6,625,072 6,788,669 6,356,270 70 46 Total deposits $ 48,049,026 $ 46,448,858 $ 45,397,170 $ 44,992,686 $ 44,038,707 14 % 9 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 21 % 21 % 23 % 23 % 24 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11 12 13 13 13 Wealth management deposits (2) 3 3 4 4 3 Money market 34 34 33 32 33 Savings 12 13 13 13 12 Time certificates of deposit 19 17 14 15 15 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.



TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 2,680,761 4.75 % 4-6 months 2,863,328 4.74 7-9 months 2,309,917 4.36 10-12 months 1,073,537 4.25 13-18 months 215,181 3.50 19-24 months 67,172 2.52 24+ months 60,874 1.90 Total $ 9,270,770 4.53 %



TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,485,481 $ 1,254,332 $ 1,682,176 $ 2,053,568 $ 1,454,057 Investment securities (2) 8,203,764 8,349,796 7,971,068 7,706,285 7,252,582 FHLB and FRB stock 253,614 230,648 204,593 201,252 223,813 Liquidity management assets (3) 9,942,859 9,834,776 9,857,837 9,961,105 8,930,452 Other earning assets (3)(4) 15,257 15,081 14,821 17,879 17,401 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 347,236 290,275 279,569 319,099 307,683 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 43,819,354 42,129,893 41,361,952 40,707,042 40,106,393 Total earning assets (3) 54,124,706 52,270,025 51,514,179 51,005,125 49,361,929 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (360,504 ) (361,734 ) (329,441 ) (319,491 ) (302,627 ) Cash and due from banks 434,916 450,267 443,989 459,819 481,510 Other assets 3,294,066 3,244,137 3,388,348 3,236,528 3,061,141 Total assets $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,985,306 $ 5,680,265 $ 5,868,976 $ 5,815,155 $ 5,540,597 Wealth management deposits 1,531,865 1,510,203 1,704,099 1,512,765 1,545,626 Money market accounts 15,272,126 14,474,492 14,212,320 14,155,446 13,735,924 Savings accounts 5,878,844 5,792,118 5,676,155 5,472,535 5,206,609 Time deposits 8,546,172 7,148,456 6,645,980 6,495,906 5,603,024 Interest-bearing deposits 36,214,313 34,605,534 34,107,530 33,451,807 31,631,780 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,096,920 2,728,849 2,326,073 2,241,292 2,227,106 Other borrowings 587,262 627,711 633,673 657,454 625,757 Subordinated notes 410,331 437,893 437,785 437,658 437,545 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 40,562,392 38,653,553 37,758,627 37,041,777 35,175,754 Non-interest-bearing deposits 9,879,134 9,972,646 10,406,585 10,612,009 10,908,022 Other liabilities 1,601,485 1,536,039 1,785,667 1,644,312 1,473,459 Equity 5,450,173 5,440,457 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,044,718 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 13,562,314 $ 13,616,472 $ 13,755,552 $ 13,963,348 $ 14,186,175

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 19,748 $ 16,677 $ 22,340 $ 28,022 $ 16,882 Investment securities 70,346 70,228 68,812 59,737 51,795 FHLB and FRB stock 4,974 4,478 3,792 3,896 3,544 Liquidity management assets (1) 95,068 91,383 94,944 91,655 72,221 Other earning assets (1) 235 198 222 291 272 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,434 4,146 4,318 4,767 4,178 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 752,117 712,587 697,093 668,183 622,939 Total interest income $ 852,854 $ 808,314 $ 796,577 $ 764,896 $ 699,610 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 32,719 $ 34,896 $ 38,124 $ 36,001 $ 29,178 Wealth management deposits 10,294 10,461 12,076 9,350 9,097 Money market accounts 155,100 137,984 130,252 124,742 106,630 Savings accounts 41,063 39,071 36,463 31,784 25,603 Time deposits 96,527 77,120 68,475 60,906 42,987 Interest-bearing deposits 335,703 299,532 285,390 262,783 213,495 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,797 22,048 18,316 17,436 17,399 Other borrowings 8,700 9,248 9,557 9,384 8,485 Subordinated notes 5,185 5,487 5,522 5,491 5,523 Junior subordinated debentures 4,984 5,004 5,089 4,948 4,737 Total interest expense $ 379,369 $ 341,319 $ 323,874 $ 300,042 $ 249,639 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,875 ) (2,801 ) (2,729 ) (2,496 ) (2,434 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 470,610 464,194 469,974 462,358 447,537 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,875 2,801 2,729 2,496 2,434 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 473,485 $ 466,995 $ 472,703 $ 464,854 $ 449,971

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.35 % 5.35 % 5.27 % 5.41 % 4.66 % Investment securities 3.45 3.38 3.42 3.08 2.86 FHLB and FRB stock 7.89 7.81 7.35 7.68 6.35 Liquidity management assets 3.85 3.74 3.82 3.65 3.24 Other earning assets 6.23 5.25 5.92 6.47 6.27 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.29 5.74 6.13 5.93 5.45 Loans, net of unearned income 6.90 6.80 6.69 6.51 6.23 Total earning assets 6.34 % 6.22 % 6.13 % 5.95 % 5.68 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.64 % 2.47 % 2.58 % 2.46 % 2.11 % Wealth management deposits 2.70 2.79 2.81 2.45 2.36 Money market accounts 4.08 3.83 3.64 3.50 3.11 Savings accounts 2.81 2.71 2.55 2.30 1.97 Time deposits 4.54 4.34 4.09 3.72 3.08 Interest-bearing deposits 3.73 3.48 3.32 3.12 2.71 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.22 3.25 3.12 3.09 3.13 Other borrowings 5.96 5.92 5.98 5.66 5.44 Subordinated notes 5.08 5.04 5.00 4.98 5.06 Junior subordinated debentures 7.91 7.94 7.96 7.74 7.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.76 % 3.55 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 2.85 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.58 % 2.67 % 2.73 % 2.74 % 2.83 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.94 0.92 0.91 0.88 0.83 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.50 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.64 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.52 % 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.62 % 3.66 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for six months ended, Interest

for six months ended, Yield/Rate

for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,369,906 $ 1,345,506 $ 36,425 $ 30,421 5.35 % 4.56 % Investment securities (2) 8,276,780 7,602,707 140,574 112,288 3.42 2.98 FHLB and FRB stock 242,131 228,687 9,452 7,224 7.85 6.37 Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 9,888,817 $ 9,176,900 $ 186,451 $ 149,933 3.79 % 3.29 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 15,169 17,920 433 585 5.74 6.58 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 318,756 289,426 9,580 7,706 6.04 5.37 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 42,974,623 39,602,672 1,464,704 1,183,503 6.85 6.03 Total earning assets (4) $ 53,197,365 $ 49,086,918 $ 1,661,168 $ 1,341,727 6.28 % 5.51 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (361,119 ) (292,721 ) Cash and due from banks 442,591 484,964 Other assets 3,269,102 3,060,929 Total assets $ 56,547,939 $ 52,340,090 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,332,786 $ 5,406,911 $ 67,615 $ 47,949 2.55 % 1.79 % Wealth management deposits 1,521,034 1,854,637 20,755 21,355 2.74 2.32 Money market accounts 14,873,309 13,138,018 293,084 174,907 3.96 2.68 Savings accounts 5,835,481 5,019,505 80,134 41,419 2.76 1.66 Time deposits 7,847,314 5,323,882 173,647 72,667 4.45 2.75 Interest-bearing deposits $ 35,409,924 $ 30,742,953 $ 635,235 $ 358,297 3.61 % 2.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,912,884 2,350,309 46,845 36,534 3.23 3.13 Other borrowings 607,487 614,410 17,948 16,338 5.94 5.36 Subordinated notes 424,112 437,484 10,672 11,011 5.06 5.08 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 9,988 9,154 7.92 7.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 39,607,973 $ 34,398,722 $ 720,688 $ 431,334 3.66 % 2.53 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 9,925,890 11,536,336 Other liabilities 1,568,761 1,434,625 Equity 5,445,315 4,970,407 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 56,547,939 $ 52,340,090 Interest rate spread (4)(7) 2.62 % 2.98 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (5,676 ) (4,861 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 13,589,392 $ 14,688,196 0.94 0.76 Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4) $ 934,804 $ 905,532 3.53 % 3.72 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 5,676 4,861 0.03 0.02 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4) $ 940,480 $ 910,393 3.56 % 3.74 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Jun 30, 2024 1.5 % 1.0 % 0.6 % (0.0) % Mar 31, 2024 1.9 1.4 1.5 1.6 Dec 31, 2023 2.6 1.8 0.4 (0.7 ) Sep 30, 2023 3.3 1.9 (2.0 ) (5.2 ) Jun 30, 2023 5.7 2.9 (2.9 ) (7.9 )

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Jun 30, 2024 1.2 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 1.0 % Mar 31, 2024 0.8 0.6 1.3 2.0 Dec 31, 2023 1.6 1.2 (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Sep 30, 2023 1.7 1.2 (0.5 ) (2.4 ) Jun 30, 2023 2.9 1.8 (0.9 ) (3.4 )



As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of June 30, 2024 One year or

less From one to

five years From five to fifteen years After fifteen years Total (In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 477,277 $ 3,103,539 $ 1,833,528 $ 42,066 $ 5,456,410 Variable rate 8,696,826 1,226 — — 8,698,052 Total commercial $ 9,174,103 $ 3,104,765 $ 1,833,528 $ 42,066 $ 14,154,462 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 528,051 $ 2,517,267 $ 352,478 $ 55,075 $ 3,452,871 Variable rate 8,480,512 13,745 69 — 8,494,326 Total commercial real estate $ 9,008,563 $ 2,531,012 $ 352,547 $ 55,075 $ 11,947,197 Home equity Fixed rate $ 9,862 $ 3,413 $ — $ 24 $ 13,299 Variable rate 343,014 — — — 343,014 Total home equity $ 352,876 $ 3,413 $ — $ 24 $ 356,313 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 20,300 $ 3,124 $ 29,630 $ 1,036,012 $ 1,089,066 Variable rate 77,249 385,872 1,515,148 — 1,978,269 Total residential real estate $ 97,549 $ 388,996 $ 1,544,778 $ 1,036,012 $ 3,067,335 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 7,015,748 $ 85,005 $ — $ — $ 7,100,753 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 7,015,748 $ 85,005 $ — $ — $ 7,100,753 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 71,207 $ 543,433 $ 4,000 $ 6,991 $ 625,631 Variable rate 7,336,484 — — — 7,336,484 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,407,691 $ 543,433 $ 4,000 $ 6,991 $ 7,962,115 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 33,887 $ 5,452 $ 9 $ 455 $ 39,803 Variable rate 47,553 — — — 47,553 Total consumer and other $ 81,440 $ 5,452 $ 9 $ 455 $ 87,356 Total per category Fixed rate $ 8,156,332 $ 6,261,233 $ 2,219,645 $ 1,140,623 $ 17,777,833 Variable rate 24,981,638 400,843 1,515,217 — 26,897,698 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,137,970 $ 6,662,076 $ 3,734,862 $ 1,140,623 $ 44,675,531 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors $ 15,744,528 One- year CMT 6,176,495 Prime 3,474,480 Fed Funds 997,252 Ameribor tenors 241,682 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 124,349 Other 138,912 Total variable rate $ 26,897,698

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3dd9b46-22f1-4593-9230-4325cca825e0

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $12.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.2 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR One- year CMT Prime Second Quarter 2024 1 bps 6 bps 0 bps First Quarter 2024 (2 ) 24 0 Fourth Quarter 2023 3 (67 ) 0 Third Quarter 2023 18 6 25 Second Quarter 2023 34 76 25



TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES