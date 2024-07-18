Free Continuing Medical Education (CME) Funded by the National Institutes of Health is Now Available at SIMmersion.com

Figure 1 Nurse Earning 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (TM) Figure 2 Healthcare Provider Earning 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (TM) Figure 3 Physician Talking with a Patient About Using Medications to Threat Opioid Use Disorder

Three short courses on the treatment of opioid use disorder provide valuable information on evidence-based treatments.

I took these short courses and was surprised how much I learned.” — Dale Olsen, Ph.D.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Opioid Use Disorder Crises

According to the Health Resources & Service Administration, the “Nation is in the midst of an unprecedented opioid epidemic. More than 130 people a day die from opioid-related drug overdoses.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is working hard to stem the crises and realizes that primary care settings have increasingly become a gateway to better care for individuals with substance use disorders.

As part of that effort, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institutes of Health supported the development of three training systems. SIMmersion is now providing access to these three high-quality and evidence-based training programs.

Free Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder Training

The three courses each provide 0.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits. They are:

1. Engaging the Nursing Community in the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

2. Expanding Access to Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

3. Case Challenges in Opioid Use Disorder - Use of Medications in Treatment

Some of the training is delivered in the form of a podcast, which healthcare providers can listen to at their own pace. All the training is available at https://www.simmersion.com/continuingeducation.

Engaging the Nursing Community in the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

This training is designed to support nurses who work with patients struggling with opioid use disorder. It equips them with the knowledge and skills they need to effectively treat patients with this disorder and provides information on evidence-based treatments, including medication-assisted treatment and behavioral therapies.

Expanding Access to Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Decades of research have shown the overwhelming benefit of existing medications for opioid use disorder, such as buprenorphine and methadone.” This training is designed to provide education and support to healthcare professionals who have patients who can benefit from existing medications. It equips them with the knowledge and skills they need to effectively treat the disorder, as well as to help patients get access to the appropriate resources and care.

Case Challenges in Opioid Use Disorder - Use of Medications in Treatment

This training is designed to provide healthcare professionals with an in-depth understanding of assessing and diagnosing opioid use disorder and the use of medications in the treatment. The training is intended for healthcare providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and addiction specialists. The training includes case-based discussions and questions that highlight common challenges that healthcare providers may encounter when treating patients. It provides guidance on how to address these challenges using evidence-based approaches. The discussion covers the use of different medications for treatment and provides guidance on selecting the appropriate medication for individual patients based on their specific needs and circumstances.

Other Substance Use Disorder Training

SIMmersion also offers a series of role-player-based experiential training on substance use disorders. The offerings include motivational interviewing (MI), and a suite of four peer support training systems covering a variety of important topics. The company also offers a closely related series of role-player training systems on alcohol use disorder. Those offerings include screening and brief intervention, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and brief motivational interviewing.

About SIMmersion

SIMmersion is dedicated to revolutionizing communication skills training by integrating realistic simulation experiences, interactive content, and comprehensive feedback. With a track record spanning over two decades, SIMmersion has developed numerous NIH-funded simulations that provide students with hands-on practice in scenarios encountered with real-life individuals. Backed by extensive research, these simulations consistently demonstrate their effectiveness in skill acquisition and retention. To learn more about these simulations, other SIMmersion products, and SIMmersion’s PeopleSim® technology, please visit www.simmersion.com.

