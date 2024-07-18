Nancy Burton: A Continuing Journey in Art Gains Media Attention
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned underground cartoonist and artist Nancy Burton continues to make waves in the art world with the release of her first book, Hurricane Nancy. This publication presents a captivating selection of her extensive body of work and offers profound insights into her life, including the reasons behind her decades-long hiatus from art.
Nancy Burton's career as a professional cartoonist began in 1966 when she started contributing to the underground New York City newspaper, The East Village Other. As one of the earliest female underground cartoonists, Burton’s art appeared in iconic mid-sixties counterculture publications like Gothic Blimp Works.
Drawing inspiration from abstract expressionism and art nouveau, Burton’s whimsical and satirical art features absurd and sexual elements that defy easy interpretation. Her largely wordless comics depict birds and people, road trips, and psychedelic landscapes, with imagery that grows darker as the 1960s progress, mirroring the era's mood and her personal struggles.
Hurricane Nancy is the first collection of Burton’s work ever published. It reprints many of her comics and drawings from that politically tumultuous and creatively vibrant period of American culture, along with her more recent creations. The works are largely drawn from her archives, now held by the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum at Ohio State University, and include pieces Burton herself hadn’t seen since the 1960s.
The book also features a comprehensive interview with the book's writer and editor, Alex Dueben. In this lengthy conversation, Burton shares stories about her travels and influences, the origins of her pen names, and close encounters with notable figures like Timothy Leary and the Grateful Dead. She provides first-hand accounts of the Monterey Pop Festival and the Summer of Love and, for the first time, publicly reveals why she not only abandoned comics in the early ‘70s but stopped creating art altogether.
Reflecting on the unexpected reception of her book, Burton states, "It wasn't until 2009, when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, that I reconnected with my ability to create relevant, valuable communication. During my treatment, I began to draw again, and after being declared cancer-free a year later, I continued creating new cartoons. In 2021, I had the distinct honor of donating 65 pieces of my original art to The Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum collection. That same year, I made my art available to the public by selling prints through my website, and the response has been nothing short of remarkable. I am genuinely surprised and deeply grateful for the overwhelming reception Hurricane Nancy has received."
This beautifully designed book offers not just the work of a unique artistic vision but also a fascinating first-person account of a pivotal era in American history. Nancy Burton’s return to the art world with Hurricane Nancy marks a significant moment in her continuing journey in art, inviting both long-time fans and new admirers to rediscover her compelling and thought-provoking work.
