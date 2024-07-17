Submit Release
Bank OZK Announces Record Second Quarter 2024 Earnings and $200 Million Stock Repurchase Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was a record $173.5 million, a 3.3% increase from $167.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $345.0 million, a 3.4% increase from $333.8 million for the first six months of 2023.

Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2024 were a record $1.52, a 3.4% increase from $1.47 for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, diluted earnings per common share were $3.03, a 5.2% increase from $2.88 for the first six months of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was a record $279.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 7.7% increase from $259.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, PPNR was $552.0 million, a 9.1% increase from the $505.9 million for the first six months of 2023. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $49.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $41.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $11.8 million and $8.7 million, respectively, for those quarters. For the first six months of 2024, provision for credit losses was $91.9 million compared to $77.6 million for the first six months of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $19.1 million and $16.1 million, respectively, for those six-month periods. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $574.1 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $147.3 million compared to $426.8 million at June 30, 2023.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2024 were 1.92%, 13.98% and 16.11%, respectively, compared to 2.27%, 15.14% and 17.78%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, the Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity were 1.94%, 14.07%, and 16.24%, respectively, compared to 2.34%, 15.19%, and 17.86%, respectively, for the first six months of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our record results for the quarter just ended giving us our seventh consecutive quarter of record net income and earnings per share and eighth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. These record results have allowed us to consistently increase dividends, significantly grow capital and opportunistically repurchase shares, all while almost doubling our allowance for credit losses.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $28.67 billion at June 30, 2024, a 21.5% increase from $23.61 billion at June 30, 2023. Deposits were $29.94 billion at June 30, 2024, a 24.9% increase from $23.98 billion at June 30, 2023. Total assets were $36.84 billion at June 30, 2024, a 19.7% increase from $30.76 billion at June 30, 2023.

Common stockholders’ equity was $5.07 billion at June 30, 2024, a 13.4% increase from $4.47 billion at June 30, 2023. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.41 billion at June 30, 2024, a 15.7% increase from $3.81 billion at June 30, 2023.

Book value per common share was $44.67 at June 30, 2024, a $5.16 increase from $39.51 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $38.85 at June 30, 2024, a $5.18 increase from $33.67 at June 30, 2023.

The Bank’s strong profitability has allowed it to maintain strong capital ratios even as it has achieved significant growth. The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.76% at June 30, 2024, compared to 14.53% at June 30, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.19% at June 30, 2024, compared to 12.66% at June 30, 2023. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and tangible book value per common share, and the reconciliations to GAAP, are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s Board recently approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $200 million of outstanding common stock through expiration of the program on July 1, 2025. In evaluating stock repurchases, management will consider a variety of factors including the Bank’s stock price, expected growth, capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, current and expected macroeconomic environment, regulatory requirements and other factors.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s various asset quality ratios for the quarter just ended continued to perform well compared to the industry, notwithstanding the challenging macroeconomic environment. This reflects the Bank’s long-term focus on asset quality. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.28% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.15% as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.41% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.32% as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.17% for the quarter and 0.14% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.15% for both the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank’s website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in acquiring satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices, relocating, selling or closing existing offices, or integrating any acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry; recently enacted and potential new laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, changes as a result of the U.S. presidential and congressional elections, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown or budgetary crisis; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of any failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyberattacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank, its customers or others; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine; competition for and costs of recruiting and retaining qualified personnel; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $36.84 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $         2,568,813     $         2,149,529  
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)           2,981,929               3,244,371  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks           24,453               50,400  
Non-purchased loans           28,455,342               26,195,030  
Purchased loans           218,343               264,045  
Allowance for loan losses           (407,079 )             (339,394 )
Net Loans           28,266,606               26,119,681  
Premises and equipment, net           702,505               676,821  
Foreclosed assets           71,023               61,720  
Accrued interest receivable           177,403               170,110  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)           819,602               808,490  
Goodwill           660,789               660,789  
Other, net           563,050               295,546  
Total assets $         36,836,173     $         34,237,457  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand non-interest bearing $         4,045,666     $         4,095,874  
Savings and interest bearing transaction           9,209,732               9,074,296  
Time           16,688,265               14,234,973  
Total deposits           29,943,663               27,405,143  
Other borrowings           400,943               805,318  
Subordinated notes           348,164               347,761  
Subordinated debentures           121,652               121,652  
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments           167,022               161,834  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities           445,944               255,773  
Total liabilities $         31,427,388     $         29,097,481  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023           338,980               338,980  
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 113,465,238 and 113,148,672 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively           1,135               1,131  
Additional paid-in capital           1,615,101               1,612,446  
Retained earnings           3,553,523               3,283,818  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (100,939 )             (97,374 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest           5,407,800               5,139,001  
Noncontrolling interest           985               975  
Total stockholders’ equity           5,408,785               5,139,976  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         36,836,173     $         34,237,457  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:              
Non-purchased loans $         616,648     $         472,524     $         1,203,629     $         887,420  
Purchased loans           4,644               5,322               9,604               11,840  
Investment securities:              
Taxable           8,793               9,704               18,126               19,875  
Tax-exempt           11,147               9,489               22,321               18,753  
Deposits with banks           26,604               11,407               51,210               19,277  
Total interest income           667,836               508,446               1,304,890               957,165  
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits           270,804               136,122               525,126               229,754  
Other borrowings           3,964               10,591               4,715               16,013  
Subordinated notes           2,603               2,603               5,177               5,177  
Subordinated debentures           2,471               2,306               4,944               4,545  
Total interest expense           279,842               151,622               539,962               255,489  
               
Net interest income           387,994               356,824               764,928               701,676  
Provision for credit losses           49,012               41,774               91,935               77,602  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses           338,982               315,050               672,993               624,074  
               
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts:              
NSF fees           —               1,004               —               1,995  
Overdraft fees           3,364               3,369               6,790               6,656  
All other service charges           7,558               7,187               14,397               13,688  
Trust income           2,082               2,113               4,406               4,146  
BOLI income           5,606               5,069               11,112               10,043  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees           6,481               4,095               12,824               8,170  
Gains on sales of other assets           1,073               5,033               1,532               5,377  
Net gains on investment securities           125               620               535               2,336  
Other           2,493               3,497               6,271               7,384  
Total non-interest income           28,782               31,987               57,867               59,795  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits           73,409               65,219               142,973               128,468  
Net occupancy and equipment           18,421               19,476               36,395               37,560  
Other operating expenses           45,621               44,660               91,396               89,543  
Total non-interest expense           137,451               129,355               270,764               255,571  
               
Income before taxes           230,313               217,682               460,096               428,298  
Provision for income taxes           52,778               45,717               107,005               86,420  
Net income           177,535               171,965               353,091               341,878  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           8               (1 )             (10 )             (13 )
Preferred stock dividends           4,047               4,047               8,094               8,094  
Net income available to common stockholders $         173,496     $         167,917     $         344,987     $         333,771  
               
Basic earnings per common share $         1.53     $         1.47     $         3.04     $         2.89  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $         1.52     $         1.47     $         3.03     $         2.88  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional Paid-in Capital   Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2024:                          
Balances – March 31, 2024 $         338,980     $         1,134     $         1,609,268     $         3,424,672     $         (107,207 )   $         993     $         5,267,840  
Net income           —               —               —               177,535               —               —               177,535  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           —               —               —               8               —               (8 )             —  
Total other comprehensive income           —               —               —               —               6,268               —               6,268  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share           —               —               —               (4,047 )             —               —               (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.39 per share           —               —               —               (44,645 )             —               —               (44,645 )
Issuance of 33,636 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           —               1               232               —               —               —               233  
Stock-based compensation expense           —               —               5,601               —               —               —               5,601  
Forfeitures of 3,214 shares of unvested restricted common stock           —               —               —               —               —               —               —  
Balances – June 30, 2024 $         338,980     $         1,135     $         1,615,101     $         3,553,523     $         (100,939 )   $         985     $         5,408,785  
                           
Six months ended June 30, 2024:                          
Balances – December 31, 2023 $         338,980     $         1,131     $         1,612,446     $         3,283,818     $         (97,374 )   $         975     $         5,139,976  
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle           —               —               —               12,690               —               —               12,690  
Balances – January 1, 2024           338,980               1,131               1,612,446               3,296,508               (97,374 )             975               5,152,666  
Net income           —               —               —               353,091               —               —               353,091  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           —               —               —               (10 )             —               10               —  
Total other comprehensive loss           —               —               —               —               (3,565 )             —               (3,565 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.57812 per share           —               —               —               (8,094 )             —               —               (8,094 )
Common stock dividends, $0.77 per share           —               —               —               (87,972 )             —               —               (87,972 )
Issuance of 518,454 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           —               6               411               —               —               —               417  
Repurchase and cancellation of 184,415 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           —               (2 )             (8,008 )             —               —               —               (8,010 )
Stock-based compensation expense           —               —               10,252               —               —               —               10,252  
Forfeitures of 17,473 shares of unvested restricted common stock           —               —               —               —               —               —               —  
Balances – June 30, 2024 $         338,980     $         1,135     $         1,615,101     $         3,553,523     $         (100,939 )   $         985     $         5,408,785  


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional Paid-in Capital   Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2023:                          
Balances – March 31, 2023 $         338,980     $         1,151     $         1,664,569     $         2,898,904     $         (141,677 )   $         1,371     $         4,763,298  
Net income           —               —               —               171,965               —               —               171,965  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           —               —               —               (1 )             —               1               —  
Total other comprehensive income (loss)           —               —               —               —               (17,754 )             —               (17,754 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share           —               —               —               (4,047 )             —                   (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.35 per share           —               —               —               (40,574 )             —               —               (40,574 )
Issuance of 30,148 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           —               —               23               —               —               —               23  
Repurchase and cancellation of 1,956,101 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise tax           —               (20 )             (66,106 )             —               —               —               (66,126 )
Stock-based compensation expense           —               —               4,478               —               —               —               4,478  
Forfeitures of 8,706 shares of unvested restricted common stock           —               —               —               —               —               —               —  
Balances – June 30, 2023 $         338,980     $         1,131     $         1,602,964     $         3,026,247     $         (159,431 )   $         1,372     $         4,811,263  
                           
Six months ended June 30, 2023:                          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $         338,980     $         1,172     $         1,753,941     $         2,773,135     $         (177,649 )   $         1,359     $         4,690,938  
Net income           —               —               —               341,878               —               —               341,878  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		           —               —               —               (13 )             —               13               —  
Total other comprehensive income           —               —               —               —               18,218               —               18,218  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.57812 per share           —               —               —               (8,094 )             —                   (8,094 )
Common stock dividends, $0.69 per share           —               —               —               (80,659 )             —               —               (80,659 )
Issuance of 503,187 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           —               5               541               —               —               —               546  
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise tax           —               (44 )             (151,421 )             —               —               —               (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans           —               (2 )             (8,672 )             —               —               —               (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense           —               —               8,575               —               —               —               8,575  
Forfeitures of 15,065 shares of unvested restricted common stock           —               —               —               —               —               —               —  
Balances – June 30, 2023 $         338,980     $         1,131     $         1,602,964     $         3,026,247     $         (159,431 )   $         1,372     $         4,811,263  


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $         73,409     $         65,219     $         142,973     $         128,468  
Net occupancy and equipment           18,421               19,476               36,395               37,560  
Other operating expenses:              
Software and data processing           12,159               9,768               23,274               19,051  
Deposit insurance and assessments           5,309               4,900               13,559               9,048  
Professional and outside services           6,683               5,445               12,652               10,550  
Advertising and public relations           6,888               3,184               10,785               7,219  
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments (1)           —               5,566               —               11,980  
Other           14,582               15,797               31,126               31,695  
Total non-interest expense $         137,451     $         129,355     $         270,764     $         255,571  
 
(1) Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323): Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method, which resulted in the amortization of the Bank's CRA and tax credit investments being included in income tax expense instead of non-interest expense.


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $         1,001,809             3.5 %   $         961,338             3.6 %
Non-farm/non-residential           6,479,285             22.6               5,309,239             20.1  
Construction/land development           11,491,193             40.1               11,653,487             44.0  
Agricultural           276,785             1.0               256,423             1.0  
Multifamily residential           2,359,446            8.2               2,064,106             7.8  
Total real estate           21,608,518             75.4               20,244,593             76.5  
Commercial and industrial           1,499,489             5.2               1,269,610             4.8  
Consumer           3,419,053             11.9               2,965,042             11.2  
Other           2,146,625             7.5               1,979,830             7.5  
Total loans           28,673,685             100.0 %             26,459,075             100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses           (407,079 )                 (339,394 )    
Net loans $         28,266,606         $         26,119,681      


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
 
  Allowance for Loan Losses   Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Credit Commitments   Total Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2024:          
Balances – March 31, 2024 $         365,935     $         170,952     $         536,887  
Net charge-offs           (11,798 )             —               (11,798 )
Provision for credit losses           52,942               (3,930 )             49,012  
Balances – June 30, 2024 $         407,079     $         167,022     $         574,101  
           
Six months ended June 30, 2024:          
Balances – December 31, 2023 $         339,394     $         161,834     $         501,228  
Net charge-offs           (19,062 )             —               (19,062 )
Provision for credit losses           86,747               5,188               91,935  
Balances – June 30, 2024 $         407,079     $         167,022     $         574,101  
           
Three months ended June 30, 2023:          
Balances – March 31, 2023 $         222,025     $         171,742     $         393,767  
Net charge-offs           (8,721 )             —               (8,721 )
Provision for credit losses           49,884               (8,110 )             41,774  
Balances – June 30, 2023 $         263,188     $         163,632     $         426,820  
           
Six months ended June 30, 2023:          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $         208,858     $         156,419     $         365,277  
Net charge-offs           (16,059 )             —               (16,059 )
Provision for credit losses           70,389               7,213               77,602  
Balances – June 30, 2023 $         263,188     $         163,632     $         426,820  


 
Bank OZK
Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $         4,045,666             13.5 %   $         4,095,874             14.9 %
Interest bearing:              
Consumer and commercial:              
Consumer – Non-Time           2,832,203             9.5               2,792,199             10.2  
Consumer – Time           12,188,301             40.7               10,216,217             37.3  
Commercial – Non-Time           2,780,634             9.3               2,439,175             8.9  
Commercial – Time           906,077             3.0               767,566             2.8  
Public funds           3,760,669             12.6               3,725,766             13.6  
Brokered           2,860,164             9.6               2,655,317             9.7  
Reciprocal           569,949             1.8               713,029             2.6  
Total deposits $         29,943,663             100.0 %   $         27,405,143             100.0 %


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023     %
Change 		    2024       2023     %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:                      
Net interest income $         387,994     $         356,824             8.7 %   $         764,928     $         701,676             9.0 %
Provision for credit losses           49,012               41,774             17.3               91,935               77,602             18.5  
Non-interest income           28,782               31,987             (10.0 )             57,867               59,795             (3.2 )
Non-interest expense           137,451               129,355             6.3               270,764               255,571             5.9  
Net income           177,535               171,965             3.2               353,091               341,878             3.3  
Preferred stock dividends           4,047               4,047             —               8,094               8,094             —  
Net income available to common stockholders           173,496               167,917             3.3               344,987               333,771             3.4  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)           279,325               259,456             7.7               552,031               505,900             9.1  
Common share and per common share data:                      
Diluted earnings per common share $         1.52     $         1.47             3.4 %   $         3.03     $         2.88             5.2 %
Basic earnings per common share           1.53               1.47             4.1               3.04               2.89             5.2  
Common stock dividends per share           0.39               0.35             11.4               0.77               0.69             11.6  
Book value per share           44.67               39.51             13.1               44.67               39.51             13.1  
Tangible book value per common share (1)           38.85               33.67             15.4               38.85               33.67             15.4  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)           113,995               114,284             (0.3 )             113,954               115,871             (1.7 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)           113,465               113,145             0.3               113,465               113,145             0.3  
Balance sheet data at period end:                      
Total assets $         36,836,173     $         30,761,870             19.7 %   $         36,836,173     $         30,761,870             19.7 %
Total loans           28,673,685               23,607,446             21.5               28,673,685               23,607,446             21.5  
Non-purchased loans           28,455,342               23,291,785             22.2               28,455,342               23,291,785             22.2  
Purchased loans           218,343               315,661             (30.8 )             218,343               315,661             (30.8 )
Allowance for loan losses           407,079               263,188             54.7               407,079               263,188             54.7  
Foreclosed assets           71,023               62,048             14.5               71,023               62,048             14.5  
Investment securities – AFS           2,981,929               3,262,366             (8.6 )             2,981,929               3,262,366             (8.6 )
Deposits           29,943,663               23,983,397             24.9               29,943,663               23,983,397             24.9  
Other borrowings           400,943               1,104,478             (63.7 )             400,943               1,104,478             (63.7 )
Unfunded credit commitments           19,737,557               21,119,761             (6.5 )             19,737,557               21,119,761             (6.5 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments           167,022               163,632             2.1               167,022               163,632             2.1  
Preferred stock           338,980               338,980             —               338,980               338,980             —  
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)           5,068,820               4,470,911             13.4               5,068,820               4,470,911             13.4  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (1)           4,408,031               3,809,745             15.7               4,408,031               3,809,745             15.7  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity           (100,939 )             (159,431 )                 (100,939 )             (159,431 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio           95.76 %             98.43 %                 95.76 %             98.43 %    
Selected ratios:                      
Return on average assets (2)           1.92 %             2.27 %                 1.94 %             2.34 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)           13.98               15.14                   14.07               15.19      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)           16.11               17.78                   16.24               17.86      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets (1)           12.19               12.66                   12.19               12.66      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)           4.68               5.32                   4.70               5.43      
Efficiency ratio           32.74               33.05                   32.67               33.33      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)           0.18               0.03                   0.14               0.09      
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)           0.17               0.15                   0.14               0.15      
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)           0.28               0.15                   0.28               0.15      
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)           0.41               0.32                   0.41               0.32      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)           1.42               1.11                   1.42               1.11      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments           1.19               0.95                   1.19               0.95      
Other information:                      
Non-accrual loans (4) $         80,523     $         35,320         $         80,523     $         35,320      


  (1)
 See accompanying schedules for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  (2)
 Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
  (3)
 Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
  (4)
 Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
  (5)
 Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:          
Net interest income $         387,994     $         376,934             2.9 %
Provision for credit losses           49,012               42,923             14.2  
Non-interest income           28,782               29,084             (1.0 )
Non-interest expense           137,451               133,314             3.1  
Net income           177,535               175,555             1.1  
Preferred stock dividends           4,047               4,047             —  
Net income available to common stockholders           173,496               171,490             1.2  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)           279,325               272,704             2.4  
Common share and per common share data:          
Diluted earnings per common share $         1.52     $         1.51             0.7 %
Basic earnings per common share           1.53               1.51             1.3  
Common stock dividends per share           0.39               0.38             2.6  
Book value per share           44.67               43.44             2.8  
Tangible book value per common share (1)           38.85               37.62             3.3  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)           113,995               113,883             0.1  
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)           113,465               113,435             —  
Balance sheet data at period end:          
Total assets $         36,836,173     $         36,029,904             2.2 %
Total loans           28,673,685               28,031,348             2.3  
Non-purchased loans           28,455,342               27,781,091             2.4  
Purchased loans           218,343               250,257             (12.8 )
Allowance for loan losses           407,079               365,935             11.2  
Foreclosed assets           71,023               60,782             16.8  
Investment securities – AFS           2,981,929               3,072,391             (2.9 )
Deposits           29,943,663               29,406,070             1.8  
Other borrowings           400,943               202,009             98.5  
Unfunded credit commitments           19,737,557               20,458,796             (3.5 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments           167,022               170,952             (2.3 )
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)           5,068,820               4,927,867             2.9  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (1)           4,408,031               4,267,078             3.3  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity           (100,939 )             (107,207 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio           95.76 %             95.33 %    
Selected ratios:          
Return on average assets (2)           1.92 %             1.96 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)           13.98               14.16      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)           16.11               16.38      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets (1)           12.19               12.06      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)           4.68               4.71      
Efficiency ratio           32.74               32.59      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)           0.18               0.11      
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)           0.17               0.11      
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)           0.28               0.20      
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)           0.41               0.32      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)           1.42               1.31      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments           1.19               1.11      
Other information:          
Non-accrual loans (4) $         80,523     $         56,217      


  (1)
 See accompanying schedules for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  (2)
 Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
  (3)
 Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
  (4)
 Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
  (5)
 Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings summary:                  
Net interest income $         387,994     $         376,934     $         370,548     $         367,261     $         356,824  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment           3,037               3,030               2,925               2,632               2,602  
Net interest income (FTE)           391,031               379,964               373,473               369,893               359,426  
Provision for credit losses           (49,012 )             (42,923 )             (43,832 )             (44,036 )             (41,774 )
Non-interest income           28,782               29,084               37,027               25,727               31,987  
Non-interest expense           (137,451 )             (133,314 )             (145,011 )             (128,978 )             (129,355 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)           233,350               232,811               221,657               222,606               220,284  
FTE adjustment           (3,037 )             (3,030 )             (2,925 )             (2,632 )             (2,602 )
Provision for income taxes           (52,778 )             (54,226 )             (43,600 )             (46,144 )             (45,717 )
Noncontrolling interest           8               (18 )             (6 )             (37 )             (1 )
Preferred stock dividend           (4,047 )             (4,047 )             (4,047 )             (4,047 )             (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $         173,496     $         171,490     $         171,079     $         169,746     $         167,917  
Earnings per common share – diluted $         1.52     $         1.51     $         1.50     $         1.49     $         1.47  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) $         279,325     $         272,704     $         262,564     $         264,010     $         259,456  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                  
Total assets $         36,836,173     $         36,029,904     $         34,237,457     $         32,767,328     $         30,761,870  
Non-purchased loans           28,455,342               27,781,091               26,195,030               25,051,214               23,291,785  
Purchased loans           218,343               250,257               264,045               280,526               315,661  
Investment securities – AFS           2,981,929               3,072,391               3,244,371               3,153,817               3,262,366  
Deposits           29,943,663               29,406,070               27,405,143               25,552,856               23,983,397  
Unfunded credit commitments           19,737,557               20,458,796               20,561,029               20,625,371               21,119,761  
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Balance at beginning of period $         536,887     $         501,228     $         461,486     $         426,820     $         393,767  
Net charge-offs           (11,798 )             (7,264 )             (4,090 )             (9,370 )             (8,721 )
Provision for credit losses           49,012               42,923               43,832               44,036               41,774  
Balance at end of period $         574,101     $         536,887     $         501,228     $         461,486     $         426,820  
Allowance for loan losses $         407,079     $         365,935     $         339,394     $         303,358     $         263,188  
Reserve for losses on unfunded credit commitments           167,022               170,952               161,834               158,128               163,632  
Total allowance for credit losses $         574,101     $         536,887     $         501,228     $         461,486     $         426,820  
Selected ratios:                  
Net interest margin – FTE (2)           4.68 %             4.71 %             4.82 %             5.05 %             5.32 %
Efficiency ratio           32.74               32.59               35.33               32.60               33.05  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)           0.18               0.11               0.07               0.17               0.03  
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)           0.17               0.11               0.06               0.15               0.15  
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)           0.28               0.20               0.23               0.25               0.15  
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)           0.41               0.32               0.36               0.40               0.32  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)           1.42               1.31               1.28               1.20               1.11  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments           1.19               1.11               1.07               1.00               0.95  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (4)           0.16               0.17               0.20               0.21               0.14  


  (1)
 Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
  (2)
 Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
  (3)
 Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
  (4)
 Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
  (5)
 Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                              
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning deposits $         2,013,116   $         26,604           5.32 %   $         957,439   $         11,407           4.78 %   $         1,937,493   $         51,210           5.32 %   $         849,082   $         19,277           4.58 %
Investment securities:                                              
Taxable           1,877,176             8,793           1.88               2,363,265             9,704           1.65               1,965,078             18,126           1.85               2,406,769             19,875           1.67  
Tax-exempt – FTE           1,143,254             14,111           4.96               1,040,757             12,011           4.63               1,157,685             28,254           4.91               1,034,317             23,738           4.63  
Non-purchased loans – FTE           28,303,265             616,720           8.76               22,368,771             472,604           8.47               27,709,736             1,203,762           8.74               21,613,844             887,640           8.28  
Purchased loans           240,778             4,644           7.76               346,696             5,322           6.16               249,283             9,604           7.75               358,725             11,840           6.66  
Total earning assets – FTE           33,577,589             670,872           8.04               27,076,928             511,048           7.57               33,019,275             1,310,956           7.98               26,262,737             962,370           7.39  
Non-interest earning assets           2,761,795                     2,587,338                     2,750,997                     2,552,387        
Total assets $         36,339,384           $         29,664,266           $         35,770,272           $         28,815,124        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings and interest bearing transaction $         9,277,131   $         68,593           2.97 %   $         9,075,132   $         48,650           2.15 %   $         9,229,938   $         135,494           2.95 %   $         9,402,496   $         91,164           1.96 %
Time deposits           16,385,329             202,211           4.96               9,650,599             87,472           3.64             15,930,851             389,632          4.92               8,612,573             138,590           3.24  
Total interest bearing deposits           25,662,460             270,804           4.24               18,725,731             136,122           2.92               25,160,789             525,126           4.20               18,015,069             229,754           2.57  
Other borrowings (2)           321,521             3,964           4.96               828,644             10,591           5.13               203,281             4,715           4.66               648,870             16,013           4.98  
Subordinated notes           348,066             2,603           3.01               347,251             2,603           3.01               347,965             5,177           2.99               347,151             5,177           3.01  
Subordinated debentures           121,652             2,471           8.17               121,652             2,306          7.60               121,652             4,944           8.17               121,645             4,545           7.54  
Total interest bearing liabilities           26,453,699             279,842           4.25               20,023,278             151,622           3.04               25,833,687             539,962           4.20               19,132,735             255,489           2.69  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest bearing deposits           3,893,094                     4,348,639                     3,996,931                     4,409,684        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities           660,618                     502,394                     667,969                     501,203        
Total liabilities           31,007,411                     24,874,311                     30,498,587                     24,043,622        
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest           5,330,984                     4,788,584                     5,270,700                     4,770,135        
Noncontrolling interest           989                     1,371                     985                     1,367        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         36,339,384           $         29,664,266           $         35,770,272           $         28,815,124        
Net interest income – FTE     $         391,030           $         359,426           $         770,994           $         706,881    
Net interest margin – FTE                 4.68 %                   5.32 %                   4.70 %                   5.43 %
Core spread (1)                 4.52 %                   5.55 %                   4.54 %                   5.71 %


  (1)
 Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.
  (2)
 The interest expense and the rates paid "other borrowings" include capitalized interest which totaled $0.5 million and $0.8 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Capitalized interest was not material for the second quarter and first six months of 2023.


 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $         173,496     $         167,917     $         171,490     $         344,987     $         333,771  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $         5,330,984     $        4,788,584     $         5,210,418     $         5,270,700     $         4,770,135  
Less average preferred stock           (338,980 )             (338,980 )             (338,980 )             (338,980 )             (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity           4,992,004               4,449,604     $         4,871,438               4,931,720               4,431,155  
Less average intangible assets:                  
Goodwill           (660,789 )             (660,789 )             (660,789 )             (660,789 )             (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization           —               (999 )                 —               (1,618 )
Total average intangibles           (660,789 )             (661,788 )             (660,789 )             (660,789 )             (662,407 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $         4,331,215     $         3,787,816     $         4,210,649     $         4,270,931     $         3,768,748  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)           13.98 %             15.14 %             14.16 %             14.07 %             15.19 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)           16.11 %             17.78 %             16.38 %             16.24 %             17.86 %

 

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
  June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2024  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $         5,407,800     $         4,809,891     $         5,266,847  
Less preferred stock           (338,980 )             (338,980 )             (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $         5,068,820     $         4,470,911     $         4,927,867  
Less intangible assets:          
Goodwill           (660,789 )             (660,789 )             (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization           —               (377 )             —  
Total intangibles           (660,789 )             (661,166 )             (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $         4,408,031     $         3,809,745     $         4,267,078  
Shares of common stock outstanding           113,465               113,145               113,435  
Book value per common share $         44.67     $         39.51     $         43.44  
Tangible book value per common share $         38.85     $         33.67     $         37.62  


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited
 
  June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2024  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $         5,407,800     $         4,809,891     $         5,266,847  
Less preferred stock           (338,980 )             (338,980 )             (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $         5,068,820     $         4,470,911     $         4,927,867  
Less intangible assets:          
Goodwill           (660,789 )             (660,789 )             (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization           —               (377 )             —  
Total intangibles           (660,789 )             (661,166 )             (660,789 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity           4,408,031               3,809,745               4,267,078  
Total assets $         36,836,173     $         30,761,870     $         36,029,904  
Less intangible assets:          
Goodwill $         (660,789 )   $         (660,789 )   $         (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization           —               (377 )             —  
Total intangibles           (660,789 )             (661,166 )             (660,789 )
Total tangible assets $         36,175,384     $         30,100,704     $         35,369,115  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets           13.76 %             14.53 %             13.68 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets           12.19 %             12.66 %             12.06 %


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30   June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $         173,496     $         171,490     $         171,079     $         169,746     $         167,917     $         344,987     $         333,771  
Preferred stock dividends           4,047               4,047               4,047               4,047               4,047               8,094                8,094  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           (8 )             18               6               37               1               10               13  
Provision for income taxes           52,778               54,226               43,600               46,144               45,717               107,005               86,420  
Provision for credit losses           49,012               42,923               43,832               44,036               41,774               91,935               77,602  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $         279,325     $         272,704     $         262,564     $         264,010     $         259,456     $         552,031     $         505,900  


     
