Methode Electronics Names John T. Erwin as Chief Procurement Officer

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system and power distribution applications, announced today that John T. Erwin has been named Chief Procurement Officer (CPO).



Leveraging his 35-year career in various leadership roles in procurement and supply chain management for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, Mr. Erwin will lead all global procurement activities for Methode. His focus will be on evaluating current processes, procedures and organizational design, strengthening supplier relationships, and driving cost-savings initiatives across the organization.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jon DeGaynor said, “We are pleased to name a seasoned executive of John’s caliber as the new CPO of Methode. John’s leadership will be invaluable as we unlock the cost reduction opportunities in our supply chain and work towards our long-term profitability goals.”

About John T. Erwin

John T. Erwin was previously with Guardian Industries, a manufacturer of float glass for architectural, residential and transportation applications, and plastic component assemblies for automotive and commercial vehicles. At Guardian he served as Global Vice President - Strategic Sourcing and Procurement, Vice President - Operational Procurement, Vice President of Purchasing and Strategic Relationships, and in other key roles. Prior to Guardian, Mr. Erwin held positions at TI Automotive in purchasing and General Motors in business planning. Mr. Erwin received a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.

Robert K. Cherry

Vice President Investor Relations

rcherry@methode.com

708-457-4030