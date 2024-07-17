FFB Bancorp Earns $8.08 million, or $2.54 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2024

FRESNO, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.08 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.42 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 4% from $7.79 million, or $2.45 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income decreased 7% to $15.87 million, or $5.00 per diluted share, compared to $17.12 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. All results are unaudited.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income decreased 17% to $11.44 million.

Net income decreased 14% to $8.08 million.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 22.89%.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.31%.

Net interest margin expanded 20 basis points to 5.31% from 5.10% a year earlier.

Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 1% to $24.73 million.

Total assets increased 11% to $1.44 billion.

Total portfolio of loans increased 11% to $969.76 million.

Total deposits increased 8% to $1.17 billion.

Shareholder equity increased 36% to $148.64 million.

Book value per common share increased 36% to $46.79.

The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 10.30%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.30% and total risk-based capital ratio was 20.74%, at June 30, 2024.

“Second quarter 2024 results reflect gross revenues up 5% from the linked quarter,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “Loan portfolio growth was strong during the second quarter, however, deposit balances decreased slightly while funding costs continued to rise due to a highly competitive market for deposits. Our core deposit franchise continues to give us flexibility in how we manage our balance sheet, and our strategic focus is to organically expand our customer deposit base leveraging our regional expansion and national payments franchise.”

“Although we saw an increase in nonperforming assets primarily related to the SBA portfolio during the quarter, overall credit quality within the portfolio remains strong and loan delinquencies decreased from the prior quarter,” said Miller. “We added $291,000 to our allowance for credit loss during the quarter as a result of loan portfolio growth.”

Results of Operations

Quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 1% to $24.73 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $24.51 million for the second quarter a year ago, and increased 5% from $23.61 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 6% to $17.31 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $16.39 million for the same quarter a year ago, and increased 7% from $16.14 million for the preceding quarter. “The increase in net interest income during the second quarter was driven by loan and investment portfolio growth at higher yields, partially offset by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher funding costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) improved by 20 basis points to 5.31% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.10% for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 16 basis points from 5.15% for the preceding quarter. “Our yield on earning assets expanded 26 basis points in the second quarter with new loan production and investment purchases at higher rates, however, that was partially offset by the 10 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Our interest-bearing deposit balances increased 12% quarter over quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points in the second quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 6.40% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.72% for the second quarter a year ago, and 6.15% for the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased to 1.10% for the second quarter of 2024, as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates in the current higher rate environment. The cost of funds was 0.62% for the same quarter a year earlier, and 1.00% for the preceding quarter.

Total non-interest income was $7.42 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.12 million for the second quarter of 2023, and $7.47 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the second quarter of 2023 was driven by a reduction in merchant services revenue, partially offset by a reduction in loss on sale of investment securities and increase in gain on sale of loans.

Merchant services revenue decreased 20% to $6.07 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.56 million from the second quarter a year earlier, and remained flat compared to $6.07 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in merchant services income from the prior year was primarily due to higher seasonal volume and revenue collected on one FFB Payments direct merchant.

“We continue to see revenue growth opportunities across our ISO partner sponsorships and from our own organic ISO, FFB Payments,” said Miller. “Our team continues to build a solid pipeline of payment related partners to support further revenue expansion for both ISO partner sponsorship, FFB Payments and new payment rail use cases. Our strategic initiatives for the second half of 2024 and beyond are focused on providing our ISO partners and customers access to all payment rails and growing our deposit franchise through the payment ecosystem. Late in the 2nd quarter we were able to launch a new Cross Border payment rail developed by Visa. In the past, all of cross border wires were processed through our correspondent bank partner, but the Bank did not receive a revenue share and the pricing for our customers was poor. Now we have a much more competitive product offering and a new revenue stream since we can now control our FX margin in this transaction. We will look to expand this revenue stream going forward.”

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands) Source Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 3,891,828 $ 3,491,321 $ 3,812,386 $ 3,763,289 $ 4,391,365 FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 13,665 12,382 20,992 19,370 24,414 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 119,948 61,987 93,443 77,349 76,059 Total volume $ 4,025,441 $ 3,565,690 $ 3,926,821 $ 3,860,008 $ 4,491,838





Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands) Source of Revenue Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Net Revenue*: ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 2,116 $ 2,169 $ 1,916 $ 2,183 $ 2,156 Gross Revenue: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 496 466 539 672 795 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 4,761 2,078 2,693 3,213 3,117 5,257 2,544 3,232 3,885 3,912 Gross Expense: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 321 361 455 518 675 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 2,468 1,428 1,720 1,842 1,989 2,789 1,789 2,175 2,360 2,664 Net Revenue: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 175 105 84 154 120 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 2,293 650 973 1,371 1,128 FFB Payments Net Revenue 2,468 755 1,057 1,525 1,248 Net Merchant Services Income: $ 4,584 $ 2,924 $ 2,973 $ 3,708 $ 3,404

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 15% to $847,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $738,000 for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 6% from $796,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $509,000 gain on sale of loans during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $133,000 during the second quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $451,000 in the linked quarter. There was a loss on sale of investments of $459,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $708,000 million during the second quarter 2023, and $373,000 loss in the linked quarter. “We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the second quarter, we sold $2.00 million in bank subordinated debt securities to further reduce credit exposure in the investment portfolio. We sold $5.89 million in SBA loans during the quarter,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 24% to $13.29 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.70 million for the second quarter 2023, and increased 5% from $12.70 million for the linked quarter.

“We made strategic investments in people and technology during the first half of 2024 to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. These investments included hiring a team of data engineers and individuals focused on treasury management and product development. We had the opportunity to onboard talent ahead of our original expectations, allowing us to accelerate several key foundational initiatives,” said Miller. Full-time employees increased to 157 at June 30, 2024, compared to 119 full-time employees a year earlier, and 147 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 39% to $6.72 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.83 million for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 2% from $6.58 million in the linked quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 6% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 14% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense increased 39% to $3.46 million from a year earlier and increased 2% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.66 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.98 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.36 million for the preceding quarter. The change in merchant operating expense is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 52.74% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 42.45% for the same quarter a year ago, and 52.96% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in noninterest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in noninterest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.15% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 34.75% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.82% for the linked quarter.

Six months ended June 30, 2024:

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenue increased 10% to $48.34 million, compared to $43.85 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 7% to $33.44 million, compared to $31.17 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue is attributed to growth in the loan portfolio and higher asset yields, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the yield on earning assets was 6.27% compared to 5.65% for the same period in 2023, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.05% six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.60% for the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 18% to $14.90 million compared to $12.67 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income was largely due to the decrease in loss on sale of investments and an increase in merchant services revenue.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by 34% to $25.99 million from $19.45 million for the same period in 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 39% to $13.31 million as a result of increases in FTE. Other operating expenses increased 39% to $6.84 million due to higher education, travel, marketing, professional fees, and technology related expenses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 52.85%, compared to 42.40% for the same period ended June 30, 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.48%, compared to 36.57% for the same period ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 11% to $1.44 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 3% from $1.40 billion at March 31, 2024.

The total portfolio of loans increased 11%, or $94.58 million, to $969.76 million, compared to $875.18 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $42.98 million, from $926.78 million on a linked quarter basis.

Commercial real estate loans increased 11% year-over-year to $562.55 million, representing 58% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $239.11 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $58.62 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 69.7% of the current bridge loan portfolio will come due during the second half of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 5% from a year ago to $79.13 million, representing 8% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.44 million, or 2% of loans, at June 30, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 10% to $232.79 million, at June 30, 2024, compared to $212.19 million a year earlier, and increased 4% from $224.55 million at March 31, 2024. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at June 30, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 8% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $59.34 million, or 6.1% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio totaled $345.49 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $304.04 million a year earlier, and increased 5% compared to $328.91 million at March 31, 2024. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. The quarterly increase in the investment portfolio balance is attributed to purchases of $21.96 million in agency backed securities, partially offset by investment sales of $2.00 million and regular paydowns. At June 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $26.58 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $28.50 million at March 31, 2024. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.39 years at June 30, 2024, compared to 5.36 years at March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased 8%, or $89.92 million, to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.08 billion from a year earlier, and decreased 3% from $1.20 billion at March 31, 2024. The quarter over quarter decrease in deposit balances is primarily attributed to a decrease in wholesale deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 1% to $731.03 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $723.01 million at June 30, 2023, and decreased 3% from $751.64 million at March 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 63% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $87.4 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $133.8 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $6.9 million in ISO partner operating accounts. These deposits represent 31.2% of non-interest bearing deposits and 19.5% of total deposits.

There were $68.00 million short-term borrowings at June 30, 2024, compared to no borrowings at March 31, 2024, and $55.00 million at June 30, 2023. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,319 $ 90,916 Unpledged investment securities, fair value 114,090 91,634 FHLB advance capacity 235,906 290,202 Federal Reserve discount window capacity 171,065 178,255 Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 91,500 91,500 $ 685,880 $ 742,507

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $685.88 million at June 30, 2024 represents a decrease of $56.6 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 36% to $148.64 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $109.56 million from a year ago, and grew 7% from $138.72 million at March 31, 2024. Book value per common share increased 36% to $46.79, at June 30, 2024, compared to $34.48 at June 30, 2023, and increased 7% from $43.69 at March 31, 2024. The Company has a program to repurchase up to $7.5 million of its outstanding common stock. The timing of purchases will depend on certain factors including, but not limited to, performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, availibility of funds and other relevant factors. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, no shares were repurchased.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 10.30% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.40% a year earlier, and 9.94% at March 31, 2024,” stated Gill. “Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’) loss related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $203.98 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.30% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.74%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $11.25 million, or 0.78% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.51% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Of the $11.25 million nonperforming loans, $8.25 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans decreased to $2.27 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.50 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank. Total delinquent loans as of June 30, 2024 include $1.94 million in purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $1.05 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.22 million at March 31, 2024, and $2.85 million at June 30, 2023. There were $175,000 past due loans from 60-90 days at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.95 million at March 31, 2024 and $2.29 million past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $1.05 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.38 million, at June 30, 2023. Of the $2.27 million in past due loans at June 30, 2024, $1.94 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed Total (in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 330 $ 716 $ 1,046 Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days — 175 175 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days — 1,052 1,052 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 330 $ 1,943 $ 2,273 Non-Accrual Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed Total (in thousands) Loans on non-accrual $ 11,250 $ — $ 11,250 Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees 8,253 — 8,253 Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 2,997 $ — $ 2,997

There was a $291,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $612,000 provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago, and a $378,000 provision for credit losses booked in the first quarter of 2024.

"We continue to watch the SBA portfolio very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans and borrowers are unlikely to see any relief until interest rates fall significantly,” added Miller. “A portion of the portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.18%, as of June 30, 2024, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $37.05 million spread over 203 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $31,000 during the current quarter, compared to $129,000 net charge offs in the first quarter a year ago, and $4,000 in net recoveries in the preceding quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 11% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 58% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $43.03 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we feel the volatility that the city center markets are experiencing is not as prominent in the Central Valley. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of June 30, 2024 Region Owner-Occupied Non-Owner Occupied Total Central Valley $ 20,290 $ 13,155 $ 33,445 Southern California 2,299 356 2,655 Other California 2,306 4,085 6,391 Total California 24,895 17,596 42,491 Out of California — 537 537 Total CRE Office $ 24,895 $ 18,133 $ 43,028

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.12% a year earlier and 1.12% at March 31, 2024.

About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker’s list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Member FDIC

For the Quarter Ended: Year to Date as of: Select Financial Information and Ratios June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES: Total assets $1,443,723 $1,395,095 $1,303,909 Total portfolio loans 969,764 926,781 875,180 Investment securities 345,491 328,906 304,043 Total deposits 1,168,957 1,200,529 1,079,039 Shareholders equity, net 148,640 138,716 109,556 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Gross revenue 24,729 23,610 24,509 48,340 43,846 Operating expense 13,285 12,701 10,704 25,986 19,452 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 11,444 10,909 13,805 22,354 24,394 Net income after tax 8,076 7,790 9,423 15,866 17,121 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $2.54 $2.46 $2.97 $5.00 $5.40 Fully diluted EPS $2.54 $2.45 $2.97 $5.00 $5.40 Book value per common share $46.79 $43.69 $34.48 Common shares outstanding 3,176,611 3,175,045 3,177,227 Fully diluted shares 3,177,935 3,176,800 3,177,575 FFBB - Stock price $89.00 $82.99 $60.90 RATIOS Return on average assets 2.31% 2.32% 2.78% 2.32% 2.63% Return on average equity 22.89% 23.27% 36.31% 23.08% 33.83% Efficiency ratio 52.74% 52.96% 42.45% 52.85% 42.40% Adjusted efficiency ratio 47.15% 47.82% 34.75% 47.48% 36.57% Yield on earning assets 6.40% 6.15% 5.72% 6.27% 5.65% Yield on investment securities 4.60% 4.47% 4.35% 4.54% 4.28% Yield on portfolio loans 6.89% 6.68% 6.28% 6.79% 6.19% Cost to fund earning assets 1.10% 1.00% 0.62% 1.05% 0.60% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.75% 2.57% 1.73% 2.73% 1.44% Net Interest Margin 5.31% 5.15% 5.10% 5.22% 5.05% Equity to assets 10.30% 9.94% 8.40% Net loan to deposit ratio 82.96% 77.20% 81.11% Full time equivalent employees 157 147 119 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES Total assets 1,407,255 1,347,625 1,361,187 1,377,447 1,315,018 Total portfolio loans 954,871 925,561 885,649 940,216 865,735 Investment securities 334,416 315,820 325,002 325,117 330,302 Total deposits 1,199,124 1,149,117 1,194,313 1,164,121 1,141,775 Shareholders equity, net 141,881 134,621 104,083 138,251 102,071





Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in thousands)

June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 46,477 $ 37,360 $ 32,433 Interest bearing deposits in banks 26,842 53,556 43,895 CDs in other banks 1,683 1,693 2,873 Investment securities 345,491 328,906 304,043 Loans held for sale — — — Construction & land development 79,132 77,318 75,471 Residential RE 1-4 family 17,439 16,114 17,129 Commercial real estate 562,548 545,358 504,901 Agriculture 77,518 63,281 65,364 Commercial and industrial 232,786 224,551 212,186 Consumer and other 341 159 129 Portfolio loans 969,764 926,781 875,180 Deferred fees & discounts (4,106 ) (4,181 ) (3,393 ) Allowance for credit losses (10,749 ) (10,407 ) (9,767 ) Loans, net 954,909 912,193 862,020 Non-marketable equity investments 8,440 7,357 5,597 Cash value of life insurance 12,211 12,119 11,845 Accrued interest and other assets 47,670 41,911 41,203 Total assets $ 1,443,723 $ 1,395,095 $ 1,303,909 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 731,030 $ 751,636 $ 723,007 Interest checking 75,907 54,659 38,603 Savings 51,052 52,090 54,718 Money market 184,495 220,559 162,630 Certificates of deposits 126,473 121,585 100,081 Total deposits 1,168,957 1,200,529 1,079,039 Short-term borrowings 68,000 — 55,000 Long-term debt 39,678 39,638 39,520 Other liabilities 18,448 16,212 20,794 Total liabilities 1,295,083 1,256,379 1,194,353 Common stock 37,430 36,910 35,452 Retained earnings 129,856 121,780 97,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,646 ) (19,974 ) (23,450 ) Shareholders' equity 148,640 138,716 109,556 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,443,723 $ 1,395,095 $ 1,303,909





Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended: Year ended: (in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 INTEREST INCOME: Loan interest income $ 16,354 $ 15,372 $ 13,861 $ 31,726 $ 26,590 Investment income 3,823 3,512 3,526 7,335 7,010 Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 316 255 981 572 1,209 Dividends from non-marketable equity 394 129 9 523 84 Total interest income 20,887 19,268 18,377 40,156 34,893 INTEREST EXPENSE: Int. on deposits 3,008 2,518 1,471 5,526 2,428 Int. on short-term borrowings 109 149 50 258 363 Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 929 928 Total interest expense 3,581 3,131 1,985 6,713 3,719 Net interest income 17,306 16,137 16,392 33,443 31,174 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 291 378 612 670 829 Net interest income after provision 17,015 15,759 15,780 32,773 30,345 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Total deposit fee income 847 796 738 1,643 1,393 Debit / credit card interchange income 186 167 152 353 293 Merchant services income 6,068 6,068 7,560 12,137 11,257 Gain on sale of loans 509 451 133 961 1,037 Loss on sale of investments (459 ) (373 ) (708 ) (833 ) (2,028 ) Other operating income 272 364 242 636 720 Total non-interest income 7,423 7,473 8,117 14,897 12,672 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries & employee benefits 6,724 6,582 4,826 13,306 9,542 Occupancy expense 437 383 412 820 774 Merchant services operating expense 2,664 2,360 2,976 5,023 4,220 Other operating expense 3,460 3,376 2,490 6,837 4,916 Total non-interest expense 13,285 12,701 10,704 25,986 19,452 Income before provision for income tax 11,153 10,531 13,193 21,684 23,565 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,077 2,741 3,770 5,818 6,444 Net income $ 8,076 $ 7,790 $ 9,423 $ 15,866 $ 17,121

ASSET QUALITY (in thousands)

June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023

Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 1,046 $ 3,220 $ 2,846 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 175 1,950 2,288 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 1,052 1,332 1,379 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 2,273 $ 6,502 $ 6,513 Loans on non-accrual $ 11,250 $ 7,156 $ 6,108 Other real estate owned — — — Nonperforming assets $ 11,250 $ 7,156 $ 6,108 Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.11 % 0.35 % 0.33 % Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans 0.02 % 0.21 % 0.26 % Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.23 % 0.70 % 0.74 % Non-accrual / Total Loans 1.16 % 0.77 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.78 % 0.51 % 0.47 % Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ — $ — $ 593 Recoveries 31 4 58 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (31 ) $ (4 ) $ 535 Annualized net loan losses to average loans (0.01 )% — % 0.12 % CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Allowance for credit losses $ 10,749 $ 10,407 $ 9,767 Total loans $ 969,764 $ 926,781 $ 875,180 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 18,141 $ 19,642 $ 24,222 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 41,201 $ 38,228 $ 33,951 ACL / Total loans 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.12 % ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased) 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.15 % ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.20 % ACL / Total assets 0.74 % 0.75 % 0.75 %





For the Quarter Ended: SELECT FINANCIAL TREND

INFORMATION June 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END Total assets $ 1,443,723 $ 1,395,095 $ 1,364,326 $ 1,308,866 $ 1,303,909 Loans held for sale — — — — — Loans held for investment 969,764 926,781 928,344 897,746 875,180 Investment securities 345,491 328,906 326,006 290,011 304,043 Non-interest bearing deposits 731,030 751,636 775,507 737,366 723,007 Interest bearing deposits 437,927 448,893 369,663 394,679 356,032 Total deposits 1,168,957 1,200,529 1,145,170 1,132,045 1,079,039 Short-term borrowings 68,000 — 34,000 — 55,000 Long-term debt 39,678 39,638 39,599 39,560 39,520 Total equity 167,286 158,690 150,169 142,301 133,006 Accumulated other comprehensive income (18,646 ) (19,974 ) (19,469 ) (29,409 ) (23,450 ) Shareholders' equity 148,640 138,716 130,700 112,892 109,556 QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 20,887 $ 19,268 $ 19,327 $ 18,434 $ 18,377 Interest expense 3,581 3,131 2,946 2,457 1,985 Net interest income 17,306 16,137 16,381 15,977 16,392 Non-interest income 7,423 7,473 5,924 6,449 8,117 Gross revenue 24,729 23,610 22,305 22,426 24,509 Provision for credit losses 291 378 769 152 612 Non-interest expense 13,285 12,701 11,047 10,107 10,704 Net income before tax 11,153 10,531 10,489 12,167 13,193 Tax provision 3,077 2,741 2,924 3,295 3,770 Net income after tax 8,076 7,790 7,565 8,872 9,423 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE Total assets $ 1,407,255 $ 1,347,625 $ 1,341,435 $ 1,293,998 $ 1,361,187 Loans held for sale — — — — 59 Loans held for investment 954,871 925,561 917,620 871,931 885,590 Investment securities 334,416 315,820 294,060 300,285 325,002 Non-interest bearing deposits 758,977 755,603 760,153 757,118 853,044 Interest bearing deposits 440,147 393,514 390,288 361,758 341,269 Total deposits 1,199,124 1,149,117 1,150,441 1,118,876 1,194,313 Short-term borrowings 10,053 9,562 9,805 1,571 4,231 Long-term debt 39,660 39,620 39,580 39,541 39,502 Shareholders' equity 141,881 134,621 116,545 111,530 104,083

Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO

Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO

(559) 439-0200