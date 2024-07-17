Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,866 in the last 365 days.

FFB Bancorp Earns $8.08 million, or $2.54 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2024

FRESNO, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.08 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.42 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 4% from $7.79 million, or $2.45 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income decreased 7% to $15.87 million, or $5.00 per diluted share, compared to $17.12 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. All results are unaudited.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income decreased 17% to $11.44 million.
  • Net income decreased 14% to $8.08 million.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 22.89%.
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.31%.
  • Net interest margin expanded 20 basis points to 5.31% from 5.10% a year earlier.
  • Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 1% to $24.73 million.
  • Total assets increased 11% to $1.44 billion.
  • Total portfolio of loans increased 11% to $969.76 million.
  • Total deposits increased 8% to $1.17 billion.
  • Shareholder equity increased 36% to $148.64 million.
  • Book value per common share increased 36% to $46.79.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 10.30%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.30% and total risk-based capital ratio was 20.74%, at June 30, 2024.

“Second quarter 2024 results reflect gross revenues up 5% from the linked quarter,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “Loan portfolio growth was strong during the second quarter, however, deposit balances decreased slightly while funding costs continued to rise due to a highly competitive market for deposits. Our core deposit franchise continues to give us flexibility in how we manage our balance sheet, and our strategic focus is to organically expand our customer deposit base leveraging our regional expansion and national payments franchise.”

“Although we saw an increase in nonperforming assets primarily related to the SBA portfolio during the quarter, overall credit quality within the portfolio remains strong and loan delinquencies decreased from the prior quarter,” said Miller. “We added $291,000 to our allowance for credit loss during the quarter as a result of loan portfolio growth.”

Results of Operations

Quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 1% to $24.73 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $24.51 million for the second quarter a year ago, and increased 5% from $23.61 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 6% to $17.31 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $16.39 million for the same quarter a year ago, and increased 7% from $16.14 million for the preceding quarter. “The increase in net interest income during the second quarter was driven by loan and investment portfolio growth at higher yields, partially offset by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher funding costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) improved by 20 basis points to 5.31% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.10% for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 16 basis points from 5.15% for the preceding quarter. “Our yield on earning assets expanded 26 basis points in the second quarter with new loan production and investment purchases at higher rates, however, that was partially offset by the 10 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Our interest-bearing deposit balances increased 12% quarter over quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points in the second quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 6.40% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.72% for the second quarter a year ago, and 6.15% for the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased to 1.10% for the second quarter of 2024, as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates in the current higher rate environment. The cost of funds was 0.62% for the same quarter a year earlier, and 1.00% for the preceding quarter.

Total non-interest income was $7.42 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.12 million for the second quarter of 2023, and $7.47 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the second quarter of 2023 was driven by a reduction in merchant services revenue, partially offset by a reduction in loss on sale of investment securities and increase in gain on sale of loans.

Merchant services revenue decreased 20% to $6.07 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.56 million from the second quarter a year earlier, and remained flat compared to $6.07 million for the preceding quarter. The decrease in merchant services income from the prior year was primarily due to higher seasonal volume and revenue collected on one FFB Payments direct merchant.

“We continue to see revenue growth opportunities across our ISO partner sponsorships and from our own organic ISO, FFB Payments,” said Miller. “Our team continues to build a solid pipeline of payment related partners to support further revenue expansion for both ISO partner sponsorship, FFB Payments and new payment rail use cases. Our strategic initiatives for the second half of 2024 and beyond are focused on providing our ISO partners and customers access to all payment rails and growing our deposit franchise through the payment ecosystem. Late in the 2nd quarter we were able to launch a new Cross Border payment rail developed by Visa. In the past, all of cross border wires were processed through our correspondent bank partner, but the Bank did not receive a revenue share and the pricing for our customers was poor. Now we have a much more competitive product offering and a new revenue stream since we can now control our FX margin in this transaction. We will look to expand this revenue stream going forward.”

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
Source Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 3,891,828 $ 3,491,321 $ 3,812,386 $ 3,763,289 $ 4,391,365
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   13,665   12,382   20,992   19,370   24,414
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   119,948   61,987   93,443   77,349   76,059
Total volume $ 4,025,441 $ 3,565,690 $ 3,926,821 $ 3,860,008 $ 4,491,838


Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
Source of Revenue Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Net Revenue*:          
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 2,116 $ 2,169 $ 1,916 $ 2,183 $ 2,156
           
Gross Revenue:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   496   466   539   672   795
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   4,761   2,078   2,693   3,213   3,117
    5,257   2,544   3,232   3,885   3,912
Gross Expense:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   321   361   455   518   675
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   2,468   1,428   1,720   1,842   1,989
    2,789   1,789   2,175   2,360   2,664
Net Revenue:          
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   175   105   84   154   120
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   2,293   650   973   1,371   1,128
FFB Payments Net Revenue   2,468   755   1,057   1,525   1,248
Net Merchant Services Income: $ 4,584 $ 2,924 $ 2,973 $ 3,708 $ 3,404
                     

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 15% to $847,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $738,000 for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 6% from $796,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $509,000 gain on sale of loans during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $133,000 during the second quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $451,000 in the linked quarter. There was a loss on sale of investments of $459,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $708,000 million during the second quarter 2023, and $373,000 loss in the linked quarter. “We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the second quarter, we sold $2.00 million in bank subordinated debt securities to further reduce credit exposure in the investment portfolio. We sold $5.89 million in SBA loans during the quarter,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 24% to $13.29 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.70 million for the second quarter 2023, and increased 5% from $12.70 million for the linked quarter.

“We made strategic investments in people and technology during the first half of 2024 to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. These investments included hiring a team of data engineers and individuals focused on treasury management and product development. We had the opportunity to onboard talent ahead of our original expectations, allowing us to accelerate several key foundational initiatives,” said Miller. Full-time employees increased to 157 at June 30, 2024, compared to 119 full-time employees a year earlier, and 147 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 39% to $6.72 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.83 million for the second quarter of 2023, and increased 2% from $6.58 million in the linked quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 6% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 14% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense increased 39% to $3.46 million from a year earlier and increased 2% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.66 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.98 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.36 million for the preceding quarter. The change in merchant operating expense is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 52.74% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 42.45% for the same quarter a year ago, and 52.96% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in noninterest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in noninterest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.15% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 34.75% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.82% for the linked quarter.

Six months ended June 30, 2024:

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenue increased 10% to $48.34 million, compared to $43.85 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 7% to $33.44 million, compared to $31.17 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue is attributed to growth in the loan portfolio and higher asset yields, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the yield on earning assets was 6.27% compared to 5.65% for the same period in 2023, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.05% six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.60% for the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 18% to $14.90 million compared to $12.67 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income was largely due to the decrease in loss on sale of investments and an increase in merchant services revenue.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by 34% to $25.99 million from $19.45 million for the same period in 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 39% to $13.31 million as a result of increases in FTE. Other operating expenses increased 39% to $6.84 million due to higher education, travel, marketing, professional fees, and technology related expenses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 52.85%, compared to 42.40% for the same period ended June 30, 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.48%, compared to 36.57% for the same period ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 11% to $1.44 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 3% from $1.40 billion at March 31, 2024.

The total portfolio of loans increased 11%, or $94.58 million, to $969.76 million, compared to $875.18 million at June 30, 2023, and increased $42.98 million, from $926.78 million on a linked quarter basis.

Commercial real estate loans increased 11% year-over-year to $562.55 million, representing 58% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $239.11 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $58.62 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 69.7% of the current bridge loan portfolio will come due during the second half of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 5% from a year ago to $79.13 million, representing 8% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.44 million, or 2% of loans, at June 30, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 10% to $232.79 million, at June 30, 2024, compared to $212.19 million a year earlier, and increased 4% from $224.55 million at March 31, 2024. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at June 30, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 8% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $59.34 million, or 6.1% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio totaled $345.49 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $304.04 million a year earlier, and increased 5% compared to $328.91 million at March 31, 2024. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. The quarterly increase in the investment portfolio balance is attributed to purchases of $21.96 million in agency backed securities, partially offset by investment sales of $2.00 million and regular paydowns. At June 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $26.58 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $28.50 million at March 31, 2024. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.39 years at June 30, 2024, compared to 5.36 years at March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased 8%, or $89.92 million, to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.08 billion from a year earlier, and decreased 3% from $1.20 billion at March 31, 2024. The quarter over quarter decrease in deposit balances is primarily attributed to a decrease in wholesale deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 1% to $731.03 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $723.01 million at June 30, 2023, and decreased 3% from $751.64 million at March 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 63% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $87.4 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $133.8 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $6.9 million in ISO partner operating accounts. These deposits represent 31.2% of non-interest bearing deposits and 19.5% of total deposits.

There were $68.00 million short-term borrowings at June 30, 2024, compared to no borrowings at March 31, 2024, and $55.00 million at June 30, 2023. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
     
Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,319 $ 90,916
Unpledged investment securities, fair value   114,090   91,634
FHLB advance capacity   235,906   290,202
Federal Reserve discount window capacity   171,065   178,255
Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit   91,500   91,500
  $ 685,880 $ 742,507
         

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $685.88 million at June 30, 2024 represents a decrease of $56.6 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 36% to $148.64 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $109.56 million from a year ago, and grew 7% from $138.72 million at March 31, 2024. Book value per common share increased 36% to $46.79, at June 30, 2024, compared to $34.48 at June 30, 2023, and increased 7% from $43.69 at March 31, 2024. The Company has a program to repurchase up to $7.5 million of its outstanding common stock. The timing of purchases will depend on certain factors including, but not limited to, performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, availibility of funds and other relevant factors. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, no shares were repurchased.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 10.30% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.40% a year earlier, and 9.94% at March 31, 2024,” stated Gill. “Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’) loss related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $203.98 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.30% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.74%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $11.25 million, or 0.78% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.51% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Of the $11.25 million nonperforming loans, $8.25 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans decreased to $2.27 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.50 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank. Total delinquent loans as of June 30, 2024 include $1.94 million in purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $1.05 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.22 million at March 31, 2024, and $2.85 million at June 30, 2023. There were $175,000 past due loans from 60-90 days at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.95 million at March 31, 2024 and $2.29 million past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $1.05 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.38 million, at June 30, 2023. Of the $2.27 million in past due loans at June 30, 2024, $1.94 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed		 Total
(in thousands)
       
Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 330 $ 716 $ 1,046
Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days     175   175
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days     1,052   1,052
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 330 $ 1,943 $ 2,273
       
Non-Accrual Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed		 Total
(in thousands)
       
Loans on non-accrual $ 11,250 $ $ 11,250
Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees   8,253     8,253
Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 2,997 $ $ 2,997
             

There was a $291,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $612,000 provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago, and a $378,000 provision for credit losses booked in the first quarter of 2024.

"We continue to watch the SBA portfolio very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans and borrowers are unlikely to see any relief until interest rates fall significantly,” added Miller. “A portion of the portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.18%, as of June 30, 2024, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $37.05 million spread over 203 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $31,000 during the current quarter, compared to $129,000 net charge offs in the first quarter a year ago, and $4,000 in net recoveries in the preceding quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 11% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 58% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $43.03 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we feel the volatility that the city center markets are experiencing is not as prominent in the Central Valley. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of June 30, 2024
Region Owner-Occupied Non-Owner Occupied Total
Central Valley $ 20,290 $ 13,155 $ 33,445
Southern California   2,299   356   2,655
Other California   2,306   4,085   6,391
Total California   24,895   17,596   42,491
Out of California     537   537
Total CRE Office $ 24,895 $ 18,133 $ 43,028
             

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.12% a year earlier and 1.12% at March 31, 2024.

About FFB Bancorp
FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker’s list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Member FDIC

     
  For the Quarter Ended: Year to Date as of:
Select Financial Information and Ratios June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:          
Total assets $1,443,723 $1,395,095 $1,303,909    
Total portfolio loans 969,764 926,781 875,180    
Investment securities 345,491 328,906 304,043    
Total deposits 1,168,957 1,200,529 1,079,039    
Shareholders equity, net 148,640 138,716 109,556    
           
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Gross revenue 24,729 23,610 24,509 48,340 43,846
Operating expense 13,285 12,701 10,704 25,986 19,452
Pre-tax, pre-provision income 11,444 10,909 13,805 22,354 24,394
Net income after tax 8,076 7,790 9,423 15,866 17,121
           
SHARE DATA          
Basic earnings per share $2.54 $2.46 $2.97 $5.00 $5.40
Fully diluted EPS $2.54 $2.45 $2.97 $5.00 $5.40
Book value per common share $46.79 $43.69 $34.48    
Common shares outstanding 3,176,611 3,175,045 3,177,227    
Fully diluted shares 3,177,935 3,176,800 3,177,575    
FFBB - Stock price $89.00 $82.99 $60.90    
           
RATIOS          
Return on average assets 2.31% 2.32% 2.78% 2.32% 2.63%
Return on average equity 22.89% 23.27% 36.31% 23.08% 33.83%
Efficiency ratio 52.74% 52.96% 42.45% 52.85% 42.40%
Adjusted efficiency ratio 47.15% 47.82% 34.75% 47.48% 36.57%
Yield on earning assets 6.40% 6.15% 5.72% 6.27% 5.65%
Yield on investment securities 4.60% 4.47% 4.35% 4.54% 4.28%
Yield on portfolio loans 6.89% 6.68% 6.28% 6.79% 6.19%
Cost to fund earning assets 1.10% 1.00% 0.62% 1.05% 0.60%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.75% 2.57% 1.73% 2.73% 1.44%
Net Interest Margin 5.31% 5.15% 5.10% 5.22% 5.05%
Equity to assets 10.30% 9.94% 8.40%    
Net loan to deposit ratio 82.96% 77.20% 81.11%    
Full time equivalent employees 157 147 119    
           
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES          
Total assets 1,407,255 1,347,625 1,361,187 1,377,447 1,315,018
Total portfolio loans 954,871 925,561 885,649 940,216 865,735
Investment securities 334,416 315,820 325,002 325,117 330,302
Total deposits 1,199,124 1,149,117 1,194,313 1,164,121 1,141,775
Shareholders equity, net 141,881 134,621 104,083 138,251 102,071
           


Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)  
(in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 46,477   $ 37,360   $ 32,433  
Interest bearing deposits in banks   26,842     53,556     43,895  
CDs in other banks   1,683     1,693     2,873  
Investment securities   345,491     328,906     304,043  
Loans held for sale            
       
Construction & land development   79,132     77,318     75,471  
Residential RE 1-4 family   17,439     16,114     17,129  
Commercial real estate   562,548     545,358     504,901  
Agriculture   77,518     63,281     65,364  
Commercial and industrial   232,786     224,551     212,186  
Consumer and other   341     159     129  
Portfolio loans   969,764     926,781     875,180  
Deferred fees & discounts   (4,106 )   (4,181 )   (3,393 )
Allowance for credit losses   (10,749 )   (10,407 )   (9,767 )
Loans, net   954,909     912,193     862,020  
       
Non-marketable equity investments   8,440     7,357     5,597  
Cash value of life insurance   12,211     12,119     11,845  
Accrued interest and other assets   47,670     41,911     41,203  
Total assets $ 1,443,723   $ 1,395,095   $ 1,303,909  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 731,030   $ 751,636   $ 723,007  
Interest checking   75,907     54,659     38,603  
Savings   51,052     52,090     54,718  
Money market   184,495     220,559     162,630  
Certificates of deposits   126,473     121,585     100,081  
Total deposits   1,168,957     1,200,529     1,079,039  
Short-term borrowings   68,000         55,000  
Long-term debt   39,678     39,638     39,520  
Other liabilities   18,448     16,212     20,794  
Total liabilities   1,295,083     1,256,379     1,194,353  
       
Common stock   37,430     36,910     35,452  
Retained earnings   129,856     121,780     97,554  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (18,646 )   (19,974 )   (23,450 )
Shareholders' equity   148,640     138,716     109,556  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,443,723   $ 1,395,095   $ 1,303,909  
                   


Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended: Year ended:
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
           
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loan interest income $ 16,354   $ 15,372   $ 13,861   $ 31,726   $ 26,590  
Investment income   3,823     3,512     3,526     7,335     7,010  
Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks   316     255     981     572     1,209  
Dividends from non-marketable equity   394     129     9     523     84  
Total interest income   20,887     19,268     18,377     40,156     34,893  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Int. on deposits   3,008     2,518     1,471     5,526     2,428  
Int. on short-term borrowings   109     149     50     258     363  
Int. on long-term debt   464     464     464     929     928  
Total interest expense   3,581     3,131     1,985     6,713     3,719  
Net interest income   17,306     16,137     16,392     33,443     31,174  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   291     378     612     670     829  
Net interest income after provision   17,015     15,759     15,780     32,773     30,345  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Total deposit fee income   847     796     738     1,643     1,393  
Debit / credit card interchange income   186     167     152     353     293  
Merchant services income   6,068     6,068     7,560     12,137     11,257  
Gain on sale of loans   509     451     133     961     1,037  
Loss on sale of investments   (459 )   (373 )   (708 )   (833 )   (2,028 )
Other operating income   272     364     242     636     720  
Total non-interest income   7,423     7,473     8,117     14,897     12,672  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries & employee benefits   6,724     6,582     4,826     13,306     9,542  
Occupancy expense   437     383     412     820     774  
Merchant services operating expense   2,664     2,360     2,976     5,023     4,220  
Other operating expense   3,460     3,376     2,490     6,837     4,916  
Total non-interest expense   13,285     12,701     10,704     25,986     19,452  
           
Income before provision for income tax   11,153     10,531     13,193     21,684     23,565  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   3,077     2,741     3,770     5,818     6,444  
Net income $ 8,076   $ 7,790   $ 9,423   $ 15,866   $ 17,121  
                               

        

ASSET QUALITY                  
(in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 1,046   $ 3,220   $ 2,846  
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days   175     1,950     2,288  
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days   1,052     1,332     1,379  
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 2,273   $ 6,502   $ 6,513  
       
Loans on non-accrual $ 11,250   $ 7,156   $ 6,108  
Other real estate owned            
Nonperforming assets $ 11,250   $ 7,156   $ 6,108  
       
Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans   0.11 %   0.35 %   0.33 %
Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans   0.02 %   0.21 %   0.26 %
Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans   0.11 %   0.14 %   0.16 %
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans   0.23 %   0.70 %   0.74 %
Non-accrual / Total Loans   1.16 %   0.77 %   0.70 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.78 %   0.51 %   0.47 %
       
Year-to-date charge-off activity      
Charge-offs $   $   $ 593  
Recoveries   31     4     58  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (31 ) $ (4 ) $ 535  
Annualized net loan losses to average loans (0.01 )%   %   0.12 %
       
CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:      
Allowance for credit losses $ 10,749   $ 10,407   $ 9,767  
       
Total loans $ 969,764   $ 926,781   $ 875,180  
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 18,141   $ 19,642   $ 24,222  
Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 41,201   $ 38,228   $ 33,951  
       
ACL / Total loans   1.11 %   1.12 %   1.12 %
ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased)   1.13 %   1.15 %   1.15 %
ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans   1.18 %   1.20 %   1.20 %
ACL / Total assets   0.74 %   0.75 %   0.75 %
                   


  For the Quarter Ended:
SELECT FINANCIAL TREND
INFORMATION		 June 30,
2024		 Mar. 31,
2024		 Dec. 31,
2023		 Sept. 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END          
Total assets $ 1,443,723   $ 1,395,095   $ 1,364,326   $ 1,308,866   $ 1,303,909  
Loans held for sale                    
Loans held for investment   969,764     926,781     928,344     897,746     875,180  
Investment securities   345,491     328,906     326,006     290,011     304,043  
           
Non-interest bearing deposits   731,030     751,636     775,507     737,366     723,007  
Interest bearing deposits   437,927     448,893     369,663     394,679     356,032  
Total deposits   1,168,957     1,200,529     1,145,170     1,132,045     1,079,039  
Short-term borrowings   68,000         34,000         55,000  
Long-term debt   39,678     39,638     39,599     39,560     39,520  
           
Total equity   167,286     158,690     150,169     142,301     133,006  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (18,646 )   (19,974 )   (19,469 )   (29,409 )   (23,450 )
Shareholders' equity   148,640     138,716     130,700     112,892     109,556  
           
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income $ 20,887   $ 19,268   $ 19,327   $ 18,434   $ 18,377  
Interest expense   3,581     3,131     2,946     2,457     1,985  
Net interest income   17,306     16,137     16,381     15,977     16,392  
Non-interest income   7,423     7,473     5,924     6,449     8,117  
Gross revenue   24,729     23,610     22,305     22,426     24,509  
           
Provision for credit losses   291     378     769     152     612  
           
Non-interest expense   13,285     12,701     11,047     10,107     10,704  
Net income before tax   11,153     10,531     10,489     12,167     13,193  
Tax provision   3,077     2,741     2,924     3,295     3,770  
Net income after tax   8,076     7,790     7,565     8,872     9,423  
           
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE          
Total assets $ 1,407,255   $ 1,347,625   $ 1,341,435   $ 1,293,998   $ 1,361,187  
Loans held for sale                   59  
Loans held for investment   954,871     925,561     917,620     871,931     885,590  
Investment securities   334,416     315,820     294,060     300,285     325,002  
           
Non-interest bearing deposits   758,977     755,603     760,153     757,118     853,044  
Interest bearing deposits   440,147     393,514     390,288     361,758     341,269  
Total deposits   1,199,124     1,149,117     1,150,441     1,118,876     1,194,313  
Short-term borrowings   10,053     9,562     9,805     1,571     4,231  
Long-term debt   39,660     39,620     39,580     39,541     39,502  
           
Shareholders' equity   141,881     134,621     116,545     111,530     104,083  
                               

Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO
Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO
(559) 439-0200


Primary Logo

You just read:

FFB Bancorp Earns $8.08 million, or $2.54 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more