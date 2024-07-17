Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,867 in the last 365 days.

Taboola to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 7, 2024

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 before market open, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Conference call details below:

What: Taboola Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ce813978f2245a9b765a2c038ed2289 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on August 7, 2025.

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on X.

Contacts
Investors:
Jessica Kourakos
investors@taboola.com

Press:
Dave Struzzi
press@taboola.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Taboola to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 7, 2024

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more