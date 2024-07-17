CHP surge operation in Oakland leads to sideshow arrests, puts criminals on notice

On Saturday, July 13, the CHP conducted the first of many surge operations in Oakland, with a particular focus on targeting sideshows. To assist the officers on the ground, the CHP’s Golden Gate Division deployed its airplane and helicopter. While the CHP aircraft were overhead, they assisted in seven pursuits resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals, and the recovery of eight stolen vehicles and two firearms.

What CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said: “Criminal actions are unacceptable, and we are committed to restoring peace and safety to the community. The surge in crime will not be tolerated and we are taking swift, decisive action to combat it. Our officers are working around the clock, using every available resource and advanced technology to ensure those responsible for committing crimes are brought to justice. I want to make it very clear, if you commit a crime, we will find you, apprehend you, and ensure that you are held responsible.”

California has invested over $1.1 billion to fund resources and personnel to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety since 2019. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Governor Newsom on the CHP surge operation