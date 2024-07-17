Benton Resources Inc. Announces C$3,600,300 "Best Efforts" Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton" or the “Company”) (TSXV: BEX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Haywood, the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to 21,820,000 flow-through units (the “Flow-Through Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.165 per Flow-Through Unit (the “Issue Price”), for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$3,600,300 (the “Offering”).



Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Flow-Through Share”) will qualify as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price per Warrant Share of C$0.250 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined).

The Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 20% of the Offering in Flow-Through Units at the Issue Price (the "Agents’ Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Units effective on or before December 31, 2024.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 8, 2024 and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

In consideration for its services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”) as is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Flow-Through Units issued under the Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price per such common share that is equal to C$0.165 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu- Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. All intercept are reported in core lengths.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

“Stephen Stares”

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-474-9020

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

Nick Konkin, Investor Relations

Phone: 647-249-9298 ext. 322

Email: nick@grovecorp.ca

