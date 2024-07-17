Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,867 in the last 365 days.

Interrogation Expert Brian Leslie Issues Stark Warning About The Alarming Rise Of Wrongful Convictions In Recent Years

Brian Leslie Testifying at the Suppression Hearing -

Brian Leslie Testifying at the Suppression Hearing -

Leslie says, "This troubling trend is contributing to a surge in miscarriages of justice and undermining public trust in the legal system."

This troubling trend is contributing to a surge in miscarriages of justice and undermining public trust in the legal system”
— Brian Leslie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized expert Brian Leslie, known for his expertise in coercive interrogation techniques and investigative methods, has issued a stark warning about the alarming rise of wrongful convictions in recent years. Leslie sheds light on the detrimental impact of poor investigations, coercive interrogation tactics, and the use of narrative integration on victims and witnesses within the criminal justice system. According to Leslie's experience and escalating case volume, innocent individuals are increasingly coerced into falsely confessing to crimes they did not commit as a result of aggressive tactics employed by law enforcement officers during interrogations. This troubling trend is contributing to a surge in miscarriages of justice and undermining public trust in the legal system, says Leslie.

"It doesn't stop there, however," Leslie says. "Witnesses and victims are also being coerced by law enforcement using narrative integrations when being interviewed." "By using these coercive techniques, witnesses and victims are manipulated to adapt the interviewer's narrative of what occurred and who a potential suspect might be," says Leslie.

More About Brian Leslie

Brian Leslie is a nationally recognized coercive interrogation and interview techniques expert with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience, including major case investigations, specialized training, and a term as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State, and Military Courts throughout the United States.

Contact Information

Brian Leslie
1-888-400-1309
www.brianlesliemedia.com
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com

Brian Leslie
Criminal Case Experts Inc.
+1 888-400-1309
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com

Brian Leslie Testifying

You just read:

Interrogation Expert Brian Leslie Issues Stark Warning About The Alarming Rise Of Wrongful Convictions In Recent Years

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Law, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more