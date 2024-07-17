Interrogation Expert Brian Leslie Issues Stark Warning About The Alarming Rise Of Wrongful Convictions In Recent Years
This troubling trend is contributing to a surge in miscarriages of justice and undermining public trust in the legal system”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized expert Brian Leslie, known for his expertise in coercive interrogation techniques and investigative methods, has issued a stark warning about the alarming rise of wrongful convictions in recent years. Leslie sheds light on the detrimental impact of poor investigations, coercive interrogation tactics, and the use of narrative integration on victims and witnesses within the criminal justice system. According to Leslie's experience and escalating case volume, innocent individuals are increasingly coerced into falsely confessing to crimes they did not commit as a result of aggressive tactics employed by law enforcement officers during interrogations. This troubling trend is contributing to a surge in miscarriages of justice and undermining public trust in the legal system, says Leslie.
"It doesn't stop there, however," Leslie says. "Witnesses and victims are also being coerced by law enforcement using narrative integrations when being interviewed." "By using these coercive techniques, witnesses and victims are manipulated to adapt the interviewer's narrative of what occurred and who a potential suspect might be," says Leslie.
More About Brian Leslie
Brian Leslie is a nationally recognized coercive interrogation and interview techniques expert with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience, including major case investigations, specialized training, and a term as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State, and Military Courts throughout the United States.
Brian Leslie
Criminal Case Experts Inc.
+1 888-400-1309
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com
