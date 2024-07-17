The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a provision in an agreement providing for the payment of attorney fees to an employer that successfully moves to compel arbitration of a dispute—regardless of whether the underlying action is frivolous—is unconscionable as it violates provisions of a statute that bars employment discrimination and harassment.
You just read:
S.C. Invalidates Fees for Employer Compelling Arbitration
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.