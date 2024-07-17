Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,872 in the last 365 days.

S.C. Invalidates Fees for Employer Compelling Arbitration

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a provision in an agreement providing for the payment of attorney fees to an employer that successfully moves to compel arbitration of a dispute—regardless of whether the underlying action is frivolous—is unconscionable as it violates provisions of a statute that bars employment discrimination and harassment.

You just read:

S.C. Invalidates Fees for Employer Compelling Arbitration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more