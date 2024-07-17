Emergency Air Medical Program Adds Specialized Clinical Capability

AirLift Texas bases in Waco and New Braunfels can now transport patients with intra-aortic balloon pumps

Waco, TX, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac patients requiring intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs) can now be transported between hospitals for specialized care by the emergency air medical teams with AirLift Texas. Starting today, the critical care crews at both the rotor wing base in Waco and the fixed wing base in New Braunfels, which serves the entire state of Texas and beyond, are trained and equipped to perform this delicate and highly specialized type of transport.

An intra-aortic balloon is a medical device surgically placed in the aorta (the large artery leaving the heart) by a cardiologist when the heart is unable to pump blood effectively due to a heart attack or chronic cardiac condition. The balloon is then attached to a pump that inflates and deflates it to push blood through the body. This intervention reduces pressure on the heart and keeps blood flowing when the heart needs time to recover from a cardiac event. It can even be used to assist patients waiting for heart transplants.

“With heart disease as the leading cause of death in the United States, these devices are becoming more common,” said Joel Ramirez, area manager with Air Methods, the nation’s leading emergency air medical service and parent company of AirLift Texas. “Cardiologists are gaining the ability to place these devices within smaller hospitals, but they must rely on critical care transport teams to transfer patients to larger hospitals capable of providing more advanced cardiac treatment. The ability to fly these patients allows them to get the care they need more quickly when time is precious.”

Both AirLift Texas bases use the Getinge Cardiosave Hybrid Balloon Pump, which is the most advanced transport balloon pump on the market. It utilizes fiber-optic pressure sensing to pump with the heart for the most accurate timing. The highly skilled flight nurses and flight paramedics with AirLift Texas undergo annual didactic and hands-on training, ensuring they are knowledgeable about the device and the clinical needs of the most critical cardiac patients. Because of the high level of training required, AirLift Texas is the only community-based air medical program in the region providing this type of specialty transport.

“When time is of the essence, we have the ability to intervene with highly competent and trained clinicians,” said Air Methods Clinical Director Eric Connor. “Air Methods is and has been the industry leader in respect to the level of training we provide to our flight nurses and flight paramedics. Being able to provide this level of specialized critical care transport will positively impact the lives of Texans who need expedient and compassionate care.”

All Air Methods clinicians have at least three years of experience in an emergency or intensive care setting before joining a flight crew. They receive ongoing advanced training, and every nurse and paramedic has access to Air Methods Ascend, an in-person and online training program that allows clinicians to perform at the top of their licensure. Air Methods Ascend is available to medical personnel across the country.

Air Methods is committed to providing air medical services to all members of the communities they serve and are in-network with most major health insurance providers for emergency air medical services. Additionally, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability.

