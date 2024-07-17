Empowering The Next Generation: Making Change Through Service

Washington, DC, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Rosie Drumgoole and Leslie Bluhm

In every decade, young people have demonstrated their ability to lead, spearheading movements that resulted in significant shifts in civil rights, women's rights, and economic justice. Today’s generation is similarly dedicated, aspiring to careers that move the needle on equity and that reimagine the workforce and societal systems.

For those young people that want a pathway to leadership and a career that uplifts their community, AmeriCorps is a great place to start. We speak from personal experience when we say service shaped our lives and our communities for the better.

Service is a journey that can move community goals from the abstract and make them personal and real, leading to impact never dreamed possible. That is why we are excited to be investing in both national service and young individuals now, paving the way for future leaders that will drive systemic change.

Rosie: Made in AmeriCorps

Reflecting on my journey from AmeriCorps member to CEO of Chicago Cares, I am grateful for the transformative experiences that shaped my career. My year of real-world experience and skill-building with AmeriCorps was pivotal in propelling me into my role as the first woman of color ever to lead Chicago Cares, the largest volunteer service organization in our city.

After I completed my AmeriCorps term, I joined Chicago Cares in an entry-level position managing our volunteer programs serving seniors. Through dedication and hard work, and thanks to the leadership and resilience I learned with AmeriCorps, I steadily progressed from coordinator to manager, then to director. 14 years later, I find myself as the CEO.

Now, I have a seat at leadership tables across the world, including serving as a Commissioner on the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service and participating in the global Points of Light Affiliate Assembly. Through these roles, I have the honor of coaching the next generation of leaders across the country.

Looking back, I owe so much of my leadership journey to my formative experiences as an AmeriCorps member. National service provided me with the training and confidence to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector. It ignited my passion for leadership and facilitation, and it provided me with the opportunity to create and execute community-driven programs.

I am incredibly proud to be one of the 1.3 million AmeriCorps alums nationwide. What's more, I frequently encounter other AmeriCorps alums, and it's clear that we all share a common thread in our leadership journeys that can be traced back to the seeds of our AmeriCorps experience. These experiences have shaped me as an individual and allowed me to make a meaningful impact within my community and beyond.

Leslie: Leaders Who Pave the Way

Early in my life, my service journey profoundly shaped me. These experiences influenced my worldview, my beliefs, and my self-understanding. The conviction that connecting diverse people through service can be a force for a more caring and just society led my friend Mary Prchal and me to found Chicago Cares in 1991.

I vividly remember hiring Rosie 14 years ago. She exuded so much drive, passion, and promise. We've always been thrilled to welcome AmeriCorps alums to our team because of their enthusiasm for service, and Rosie embodied this spirit from day one. Over the years, Rosie and alums like her have been instrumental in Chicago Cares' evolution. We have worked, learned, and served together for over a decade, and she has excelled in every role at our organization.

I take great pride in the fact that the organizations I am involved with – Chicago Cares and AmeriCorps – make service an indispensable part of the American experience. I invite these next generations to celebrate 30 years of AmeriCorps and stories like Rosie's, which showcase how service can change lives, build careers, and improve our communities.

Service for All

National service makes equity a reality by creating economic opportunities and building job-ready skills through hands-on experiences and apprenticeships. Just last month, AmeriCorps announced new rules that will expand access to workforce development opportunities, college degrees, career-specific professional expertise, and industry-recognized certifications. The skills learned during AmeriCorps, including the ability to communicate, work across differences, and think critically, transform individuals into the leaders our country needs more than ever.

We are ready to let the next generation lead, to push forward equitable, just communities, and to help reimagine the service world. AmeriCorps is the steppingstone to do that – it's a catalyst for change, creating leaders and strong voices for generations to come.

Bios:

Rosie Drumgoole is the Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Cares. Through her leadership, Chicago Cares has cultivated thousands of volunteers to build a stronger, more equitable Chicago. Learn more at www.ChicagoCares.org.

Leslie Bluhm was nominated to the AmeriCorps Board of Directors by President Biden in September 2021 and confirmed by the US Senate in July 2022. Bluhm is a lifelong social entrepreneur who empowers people to tackle challenges through collaborative action.

