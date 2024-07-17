Get Ready for a Marathon Run on Solana! Join the Ultimate Blend of Blockchain Fun and Olympic Thrills

London, United Kingdom , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brace yourselves for the most exciting event in the Solana blockchain space: the Solympics! An epic fusion of Solana culture and the global passion for the Olympics, Solympics is here to bring you a whirlwind of hilarious memes, wild challenges, and epic competitions. This is not just another event; it's a revolution in how we experience and celebrate digital communities and blockchain innovation





Unleash the Solympics!



From minting unique NFTs to participating in meme competitions, Solympics is packed with engaging activities and substantial rewards. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store:



Mint Unique NFTs and Win Big:



The Solympics introduces a collection of 1,100 unique NFTs, representing 10 countries and featuring 100 sports events. Each NFT is not just a digital asset but a ticket to win big. Holders of these NFTs stand a chance to win over $50k in prizes, with rewards for the top three positions in every sport. The grand prize, a golden NFT, promises an exhilarating experience and substantial rewards.



The Lottery NFTs:



Every NFT gives you a chance to win exciting prizes. If the country and sport represented by your NFT take first place, you’ll be rewarded generously. The presale raise will fund these prizes, ensuring a thrilling and rewarding experience for all participants.



Meme Culture:



Solympics is not just about digital assets; it's about culture. Participants are encouraged to create and share memes, with the dankest memes winning exciting rewards. It’s time to sharpen those meme generators and stretch those creative muscles because Solympics is here to blend blockchain innovation with the hilarious spirit of meme culture.



Tokenomics and Roadmap:

Solympics is committed to transparency and community engagement. With a 0% buy and sell tax, burned liquidity, and a renounced contract, Solympics ensures a fair and engaging platform for all participants. The roadmap includes airdrops, meme drops, merch releases, and much more, promising continuous excitement and engagement.



Join the Solympics Community:

Solympics is more than an event; it’s a community. Join us on Telegram and Twitter to stay updated with the latest news and events. Participate in discussions, share your memes, and become part of the Solympics family.



Mark Your Calendars:

The countdown has begun. Don’t miss your chance to participate in the Solympics, mint your NFTs, and join the marathon run on Solana. This is your moment to experience the ultimate blend of blockchain culture and Olympic spirit.



Contact Information:

Please visit our website https://solympics.vip/

Twitter: https://x.com/Solympics2024

Telegram: https://t.me/solympicsOnSol





Solympics – Let the Blockchain Games Begin!





About Solympics:

Solympics is a groundbreaking event that combines the culture of the Solana blockchain with the excitement of the Olympics. Featuring unique NFTs, meme competitions, and substantial rewards, Solympics aims to create a vibrant and engaging community experience. Join us and be part of the ultimate celebration of blockchain and culture.



Make sure you have your eyes on the prize, your memes ready, and your NFT wallets open because the Solympics are here to redefine blockchain engagement. Let the games begin!







Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

