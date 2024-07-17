DEQ recognizes state agencies, universities, community colleges for energy reductions and progress on Executive Order 80 targets

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s State Energy Office recognizes thirteen state agencies, universities and community colleges for their significant energy reductions and progress towards Executive Order 80’s goal.

In 2018, Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 80 set a goal for cabinet agencies to reduce energy consumption by 40 percent per square foot from 2002-2003 baseline levels by 2025. Higher education institutions, K-12 schools and local government units have been encouraged to adopt the same goal. State Energy Office’s Utility Savings Initiative supports all state-owned buildings in achieving these targets.

Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser recognized the recipients and presented the awards on July 17, 2024, in Raleigh.

“North Carolina’s state agencies and our partners in higher education are leading the way in reducing energy use in state facilities, setting an example of both environmental and fiscal stewardship of state resources,” said Secretary Biser.

Awarded state agencies, universities and community colleges are recognized for their initiative to improve energy use in state-owned buildings. Such energy efficiency measures include LED lighting upgrades, building automation, HVAC enhancements and building envelop improvements.

In Fiscal Year 2022-2023, North Carolina avoided $198 million in utility costs as a result of these energy efficiency measures. Cumulatively, the state has avoided $1.96 billion in utility costs since 2002.

In addition, energy efficiency improvements have decreased greenhouse gas emissions statewide. North Carolina avoided one million metric tons of carbon dioxide in greenhouse gas emissions in Fiscal Year 2022-2023 and 10.1 million since 2002.

The following state-level agencies and institutions are awarded for Fiscal Year 2022-2023:

State Agencies:

Department of Health and Human Services for a 39 percent energy reduction from baseline, which is the highest reduction among state agencies

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for a 38.2 percent energy reduction from baseline

Wildlife Resources Commission for a 37.9 percent reduction from baseline and for being the most improved state agency in comparison to the previous year’s reduction (17.9 percent improvement)

University of North Carolina System (UNC System):

Western Carolina University for a 55 percent energy reduction from baseline, which is the highest reduction within the UNC System

University of North Carolina at Wilmington for a 48.15 percent energy reduction from baseline

Appalachian State University for a 48.11 percent energy reduction from baseline

Winston-Salem State University for being the most improved university in comparison to the previous year’s reduction (11 percent improvement)

UNC System Office for a 61 percent energy reduction from baseline and a 15 percent improvement, making the Office the UNC System Sector Leader

Community Colleges:

Coastal Carolina Community College for a 54 percent energy reduction from baseline, which is the highest reduction among community colleges

Pitt Community College for a 53 percent energy reduction from baseline

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College for a 50 percent energy reduction from baseline

Blue Ridge Community College for being the most improved community college in comparison to the previous year’s reduction (15 percent improvement)

In addition to these top performers, all state-owned buildings attained an overall 33 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to baseline during Fiscal Year 2022-2023. For more information on the Utility Savings Initiative program, visit our USI website.