Singh-DPO Donation Investigation Finds Insufficient Evidence to Support Criminal Charges

The Oregon Department of Justice Criminal Justice Division (CJD) has concluded its investigation of a $500,000 contribution made by Mr. Nishad Singh to the Democratic Party of Oregon (DPO), which was initially reported under the name of “Prime Trust.” CJD found insufficient evidence to support criminal charges. The state would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Singh or any other person committed a crime.

In referring the matter to CJD, the Secretary’s office asked that CJD determine whether “Nishad Singh violated ORS 260.402 by knowingly making a contribution in a false name to the Democratic Party of Oregon on October 4, 2022.”

CJD summarized its comprehensive investigation in a letter to Elections Program Manager Alma Whalen. The investigation included reviews of documents and email communications, as well as interviews of Singh, of DPO employees and consultants, and of people who worked with Singh.

“To support criminal charges in this case, the state would need evidence sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Singh made the contribution in a name other than his own and that he did so knowingly. Evidence that the contribution was made in a false name because of a miscommunication, inadvertence, or negligence would not suffice,” said Michael Slauson, chief counsel of CJD, who oversaw the day-to-day work of the investigation. (Attorney General Rosenblum recused herself from the investigation.)

The Secretary of State also asked to be informed if CJD’s investigation uncovered evidence suggesting that DPO knowingly received a contribution made in a false name. CJD did not discover any evidence that would demonstrate that beyond a reasonable doubt.