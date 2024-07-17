CPCD Launches “A Bus for Us” Bringing Colorado Springs Families Easy Access to Enrollment for Early Childhood Education

CPCD launches first mobile enrollment bus, "A Bus for Us," to bring easy enrollment for early childhood education into underserved communities across Colorado Springs.

On July 22, CPCD’s new mobile enrollment bus will make its first appearance at the D2 Kindergarten “Signing Day” helping families enroll in Head Start programs.

Access to enrollment should not keep children from the developmental milestones and life-changing education that occurs in Early Head Start, Head Start and Universal Preschool.” — Steven Lewis, CPCD President and CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Partnership for Child Development, CPCD, will launch their new mobile enrollment bus, “A Bus for Us,” at the D2 Kindergarten Signing Day on July 22. The bus will deliver easy access to early childhood education for families across Colorado Springs who may otherwise face barriers to enrollment and community resources. CPCD will host a celebratory ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m.

“Access to enrollment should not keep children from the developmental milestones and life-changing education that occurs in Early Head Start, Head Start and Universal Preschool,” Steven Lewis, the president and CEO of CPCD, said. ‘“A Bus for Us” is one critical part of our mission to empower families with resources and programming for success across generations.”

According to a study from the FPG Child Development Institute, children who receive quality early education are four times more likely to graduate from college. With CPCD’s Head Start programs, 94% of child participants meet kindergarten-readiness standards.

To make early childhood education more accessible, CPCD’s “A Bus for Us” will park in underserved neighborhoods across the city inviting parents to enroll their children on the spot and connect with family advocates. CPCD will offer multi-lingual services to help meet the needs of all community members.

CPCD began fundraising for the mobile enrollment bus in March of 2024 and exceeded the organization’s fundraising goal, raising $30,000 in donations. The bus features computers and other necessary equipment to help families complete the enrollment process, right there on the bus, and an adventure corner with books and toys for children to explore during the process.

For the launch event, CPCD will be participating in D2’s Kindergarten Signing Day. CPCD operates the D2 preschool classrooms in D2 elementary schools providing both Head Start and Universal Preschool.

The kindergarten event runs from 12-7 p.m. at the district administration building, 1060 Harrison Road. D2 hosts several community partners at the event to make enrollment and resource connections as easy as possible for families. Along with CPCD, other partners and services include the Pikes Peak Library District providing library cards, Vision and Hearing screenings, El Paso County Health with vaccines, and others.

The event will also host a local food truck and free KONA ice for children with completed registration passports.

If you are interested in connecting with CPCD to begin enrollment or to help support their mission, you can contact them online at this link or visit their website at https://www.cpcdheadstart.org/.

Additionally, this October, CPCD will host their annual ask event at the Antlers Hotel inviting community members to support this mission – fund more buses, open more classrooms, bring on additional family advocates and more. If you are interested in becoming a table captain for the event or want to know more, contact Marty Kemmer Contreras at mkemmercontreras@cpcd.org.

About CPCD … giving children a head start

CPCD...giving children a head start prepares young children (0 to 5) and their families for success in school and in life by providing excellent comprehensive early childhood services in partnership with diverse families and the community. Eighty percent of families enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs live at the federal poverty level or are very low income. CPCD programs use a two-generation approach. Children attend infant/toddler and preschool classrooms while their parents and caregivers receive support in mapping their way out of poverty.

For additional information or to make a donation, please visit CPCD’s website at https://www.cpcdheadstart.org/.