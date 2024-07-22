Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa Achieves Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored with Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on July 11th, 2024, has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-seller charts.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success.

Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the center of 'Against All Odds' shines Dr. Wadhwa’s moving chapter, "Magic Within”. Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa’s chapter serves as a testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity and emerge stronger, wiser, and more resilient. Reminding us that true magic begins when we courageously embark on the journey of self-discovery and healing and create a life of profound fulfillment and purpose.

Meet Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa:

Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa is an award-winning expert in subconscious therapy, a transformational leader, and the founder of Soul Worthy Transformations, with a worldwide network of clients. Her mission is to empower every woman in the world to realize, at a profound soul level, that they are worthy and deserving of everything they desire.

Since 2020, Dr. Shilpa has been transforming lives by helping people overcome inner wounds, blocks, and trauma that hinder their success in life, love, and business. She is globally recognized as a leading expert in self-worth and soulful success.

Dr. Shilpa has dedicated her life to helping female entrepreneurs heal their subconscious blocks to self-worth, wealth, and success, enabling them to confidently charge what they deserve and show up authentically as powerful leaders in their industry. Leveraging her sharp intuitive skills, she quickly identifies the root cause of her client's issues and collapses timelines, facilitating healing and shifts in a matter of weeks, unlike traditional therapy which takes years.

She is among the first few certified in Rapid Transformation Therapy and India’s first HeartHealing™️ practitioner. Dr. Shilpa is a recognized name in the well-being industry and was honored with the 'Women Who Lead' national award presented by the Hon’ble Minister of State Women & Child Development Govt. of India in 2021 for her work in mental health. She was also listed in the top 20 women entrepreneurs disrupting their industries in 2021, as well as winning the Indian Women Achievers award in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Dr. Shilpa won Woman Entrepreneur of the Year at the International Business Awards.

Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa realized that the missing link to having the life you truly deserve is feeling worthy of having it all. She is determined to help as many women as possible up-level their self-worth, break the cycle, and heal generational patterns, the ripple effects of which will impact all those around them as well as future generations to come.

Based in India, Dr. Shilpa balances her roles as a loving wife and devoted mother to Aryaa and Avir. They are her world and her driving force in the quest to heal intergenerational wounds. In her free time, she enjoys traveling to her favorite city, LA, where you can find her unwinding with a glass of Prosecco, basking in the coastal vibes and ocean views.

For more information, visit Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa's website at www.drshilpawadhwa.com or connect with her on Instagram at @drshilpawadhwa.

