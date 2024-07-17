Vacancy Rewards Celebrated as a Top 40 Company by Great Place to Work® in 2024

Vacancy Rewards Logo Great Place to Work Mauro Rodriguez Accepting Award on Behalf of Vacancy Rewards

Vacancy Rewards is thrilled to announce that we have been recognized as one of the top 40 companies to work for in Mexico by Great Place to Work®

This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," Jose Chavez added. "We are incredibly grateful to our employees for their commitment to making Vacancy Rewards a great workplace.” — Jose ChaveZ