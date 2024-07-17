Introducing Material Supply, Improving Supply and Demand Visibility and Optimizing Production Processes

Keep Material Costs in Check, Increase Daily Sales, and Improve Customer Satisfaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce the launch of Material Supply. This innovative solution combines the powerful capabilities of Command Cloud shared tickets, Ticket Accounting, COMMANDbatch, and dispatch solutions into a cohesive raw material supply solution.



"We are thrilled to introduce Material Supply to the market," said Michael Bordelon, Product Manager at Command Alkon. "This solution embodies our commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly technologies that empower our customers to streamline their operations and achieve maximum efficiency. Material Supply revolutionizes the way producers manage their raw material supply, ultimately driving productivity and profitability."

Material Supply revolutionizes the way producers manage their inbound material deliveries. With the integration of Command Cloud shared tickets, suppliers can effortlessly share delivery tickets, eliminating the need for manual data entry by plant operators. Additionally, customers can digitize paper tickets through mobile capture or scanners, ensuring a seamless transition to a digital workflow.

This solution automates the entire process, from ticket capture to inventory updates. Delivery tickets are automatically sent to COMMANDbatch, Command Alkon's ready mix batch system, and inventory levels are promptly updated, ensuring producers have an accurate balance at all times. Plant operators can now centrally monitor inventory and demand levels through intuitive cloud-based graphical decision support tools. This empowers operators to precisely order the materials needed to meet the demands of the coming days, optimizing production efficiency and reducing waste.

Material Supply delivers significant business outcomes for various roles within the organization. Plant operators and managers can capture every raw material ticket, enabling seamless data sharing across all business processes. By digitizing paper inbound ticket data, producers save time and improve accuracy, eliminating the need for manual data entry. Suppliers can easily share their tickets, streamlining the entire material supply system.

The solution's benefits extend beyond the plant operations. Accounting processes are expedited as inbound raw material data can be exported to other systems, seamlessly integrating with ERP and accounting systems. Replenishers and allocators gain access to accurate, real-time forecasts of material inventory, allowing them to guard against stockouts and overstocking. The decision support tools provide insights into inventory levels and demand, enabling the calculation of the best delivery plan for optimal inventory and truck allocation.

Command Alkon's Material Supply is now available. To learn more about this solution and how it can transform your business, visit https://commandalkon.com/products/material-supply/.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building industry. Command Alkon’s customer-focused suite of solutions enables you to take control of distributed, complex production and operational tasks, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com .

