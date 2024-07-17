WHAT'S HOT! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander Welcomes Broadway Sensation Kara Young

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an electrifying episode of WHAT'S HOT!

HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander as we shine the spotlight on the sensational Kara Young! After her triumphant run in Purlie Victorious on Broadway, Kara joined G. Keith Alexander to share her incredible journey from her smashing debut in Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s to capturing hearts and critical acclaim with two Tony and Drama Desk nominations. In this exclusive interview, Kara Young will delve into her award-winning performances, including her Obie Award-winning portrayal in Twelfth Night. We'll explore her latest triumphs on the stage and her exciting transition to the screen, featuring her upcoming role in the highly anticipated Amazon series, I’m a Virgo. Fans will remember her from her memorable performances in HBO Max’s The Staircase and Netflix's The Punisher.

G. Keith Alexander shares his admiration, saying, "The audience went wild when the incredibly talented Kara Young won a Tony Award after three nominations, and so did I, sitting on the edge of my sofa. Earlier this year, the brilliant Broadway star showcased her remarkable talent and shared fun and laughs with me on WHAT'SHOT! HarlemAmerica. We experienced her infectious energy and talent again on the Apollo Theater's Spring Gala Red Carpet and later on the legendary afterparty dance floor with DJ D-Nice controlling the musical mood." Join us for an episode brimming with inspiration, insight, and a peek into the future of one of Broadway’s brightest stars. Don't miss this exclusive chat with Kara Young, only on WHAT'S HOT! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander. Tune in and feel the heat of the spotlight with Kara Young! For more information and to listen to the episode, visit VoiceAmerica.com

About: What’s Hot! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander

What’s Hot! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander is the crossroads where culture, lifestyle and community meet. Legendary New York radio/TV personality, G. Keith Alexander will tap into the who’s who in entertainment, empowerment and health and wellness to bring you exciting and unparalleled content.

The G. Keith Alexander brand is that of an authentic New York City icon built on over thirty years of radio and television broadcasting excellence. His brand of coolness has come to represent to millions of fans, on-air fun, great music and engaging entertainment experiences. Tune in live every Friday at 10 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel.