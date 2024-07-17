Elevated Living Introduces Advanced Property Management Hub to Enhance Resident Satisfaction

Chicago-based PropTech leader’s new Property Management Hub offers deep insights into resident engagement data, surpassing traditional systems.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, is thrilled to announce the launch of its advanced Property Management Hub. This cutting-edge platform aims to revolutionize the way property managers engage with residents and enhance overall satisfaction.

The Property Management Hub offers a comprehensive suite of tools and insights that go beyond the capabilities of traditional systems like Yardi, Entrata, and RealPage. By harnessing the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence, Elevated Living's platform empowers property managers to make data-driven decisions and proactively address resident needs.

"We are excited to introduce our Property Management Hub to the industry," said Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. "Our goal has always been to deliver the best resident experience solution, and this new platform takes us one step closer to that vision. By providing property managers with deep insights into resident engagement data, we enable them to create personalized experiences that drive satisfaction and loyalty."

Elevated Living’s Property Management Hub offers a multitude of benefits, including:

• Deeper Resident Engagement Data: Unlike traditional property management systems, Elevated Living’s Hub provides comprehensive data on resident engagement, allowing property managers to identify trends and resident preferences. This valuable data can be used to personalize resident communication, improve resident satisfaction, and reduce churn.

• Streamlined Operations: The Hub simplifies property management operations by centralizing resident communication, amenity booking, maintenance requests, and more. This allows property managers to save time and focus on delivering exceptional resident service.

• Enhanced Resident Experience: The Hub empowers residents to connect with their communities through a single, branded app. Residents can use the app to pay rent, for access control, manage packages, to utilize smart home features, and connect with property staff.

Since its launch in 2017, Elevated Living has experienced tremendous growth, achieving over 100 percent growth in 2021 and winning gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards. The company currently works with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry and has expanded to 500+ communities in 227 cities across the Unites States. They currently serve over 200,000 residents and have completed over 1 million personal services in addition to hosting over 10,000 resident events.

The Property Management Hub integrates seamlessly with Elevated Living's existing technology platform, which combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. Residents are provided with a single branded "building" app that allows them to submit work orders, sign up for fitness classes, book housekeeping services, and more.

"Our vision is to create a future where a single solution powers buildings and services," added Koczwara. "By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, we believe we can be the best solution for luxury communities in the country."

To learn more about Elevated Living's Property Management Hub and how it can transform your multifamily community, please visit our website at https://www.elevatedliving.com/ and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us or schedule a demo here.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

