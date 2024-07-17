Goldfinch Health and Pain Care Labs Partner to Prevent Opioid Overdoses
Innovative Partnership Disrupts Post-Surgical Recovery with Pre-op Opioid PreventionATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering effort to combat the opioid crisis, Goldfinch Health and Pain Care Labs® are launching a strategic partnership aimed at significantly reducing the risk of opioid addiction following surgery. With 60% of post-surgical opioids left unused, creating a gateway for teen experimentation, this collaboration aims to revolutionize pain management by offering FDA-approved pain relief and evidence-based support before surgery to prevent opioid use disorder (OUD).
"The opioid crisis continues to devastate communities," emphasizes Dr. Amy Baxter, CEO of Pain Care Labs. "With half-used bottles of post-surgical opioids in every home, whether through experimentation, fentanyl-laced pills at parties, or direct addiction after surgery, we must stop the pill flow. Goldfinch's program is crucial in our current system to provide physical pain management, opioid disposal solutions, and comprehensive patient support. We provide effective, non-opioid pain management tools by combining innovative technology with comprehensive patient education."
The Problem: Post-Surgical Opioid Overprescription
Opioids prescribed after surgery lead to OUD in 6% of patients, with 60% going unused and posing a risk for teen misuse. Research indicates that alternative pain management options can outperform oral opioids for at-home pain relief. Goldfinch Health empowers patients by providing education on VibraCool® and other evidence-based interventions before surgical and physical therapy pain begins. This proactive approach reduces fear and equips patients with pain control techniques, often rendering home opioids unnecessary. This initiative not only reduces the risk of opioid addiction following surgery but also decreases the number of unused opioids in homes, effectively targeting the source of the opioid crisis at a critical juncture.
The Solution: Pre-operative Education and Alternative Pain Management
"There are effective opioid alternatives for pain management, but the hospital system lacks a dedicated role to disseminate this information," says John Greenwood, COO of Goldfinch Health. "If every patient had access to these tools and knowledge, we could prevent one billion leftover pills from potential misuse. By combining our expertise with Pain Care Labs' innovative technology, we're creating a powerful tool to cut the flow of opioids fueling new dependencies."
Pain Care Labs' VibraCool Flex employs mechanical stimulation, pressure, heat, and cold and is FDA 510(k) approved for treating muscle pain after surgery or physical therapy. Goldfinch Health's pre-op Pain Care Kits have already reduced repeat opioid prescribing by 80%.
About Goldfinch Health
Goldfinch Health minimizes high-cost claimants and optimizes the surgery experience within existing provider networks, saving companies and employees time, money, and addiction. Goldfinch achieves this through an innovative combination of tech-enabled clinical navigation and opioid-minimizing Enhanced Surgical Pathways. Learn more about Goldfinch Health's approach to surgical optimization: Goldfinch Health
About Pain Care Labs
Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief, with its patented M-Stim® neuromodulation platform supported by over 80 peer-reviewed clinical trials. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Dr. Amy Baxter, the company is dedicated to providing effective, reusable, drug-free pain solutions. Learn more at: www.paincarelabs.com
