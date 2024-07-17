New Book Released The Promise We Made by Efrat Shokef, PhD on Near Death Expereince & the Parenting Teachings It Invites

The Promise We Made Book Efrat Shokef, PhD

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncover the sacred bonds of parenting in The Promises We Made by Dr. Efrat Shokef . A heartfelt journey into the depths of unconditional love and the spiritual connection between parents and their children. Drawing from her own Near Death Experience , Dr. Shokef unveils three universal soul promises we made to our children, offering profound insights and practical tools for conscious parents to weave spirituality into their lives. Through parables, self-reflections, tools, and exercises, Dr. Shokef offers a roadmap for spiritually aware parents and a path toward rediscovering the sacred relationship with their children, including:* Understanding Universal Soul Promises: Gain insights emerging from Dr. Shokef’s Near Death Experience into the agreements we all make with our children and the spiritual dynamics at play in the parent-child relationships.* Practical Tools for Spiritually Aware Parenting: Through practical exercises, tools, and guidance, discover a path forward for spiritually-aware parenting and cultivate a greater sense of unconditional love.* Personal Transformation and Healing: Part self-help, part memoir, Dr. Shokef’s journey of healing and self-discovery following an NDE invites you to embark on a path toward your own personal growth.* Embracing Resilience and Authenticity: Through Dr. Shokef’s story of rediscovering the true essence of motherhood, readers are encouraged to honor their true selves, embrace their parenting journey, cultivate deeper connections with their children, and foster a nurturing environment where love flourishes.Delve into the lesser-known truths about the soul contracts we create with our children, and discover how to parent with spiritual awareness, grace, and love.Order The Promise We Made on Amazon now!Efrat Shokef, PhD, received her degree from the Israel Institute of Technology in Social-Organizational Psychology and is a Fulbright Alumni. She was profoundly transformed by a near-fatal car crash and simultaneous Near-Death Experience. Drawing from the profound insights of her 'after-life' encounter, she infuses the beauty and wisdom gained into her roles as a mother, writer, teacher, and healer. Guiding both her own family and numerous clients, Dr. Shokef invites parents to rediscover their soul's purpose and shared agreements. Alongside homeschooling her three intuitive daughters and cherishing moments outdoors with their four-legged companions, Dr. Shokef remains deeply grateful for life's blessings. Explore Dr. Shokef’s transformative work at www.efratshokef.com

