Discover the GRIT Advantage: Lynn McLaughlin and Haze Schepmyer Unveil Strategies to Foster Guts in Children and Youth

KINGSVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you discovered your own GRIT or recognized how important it is to know, show and sow not only your own, but teach your children how to do the same? Host Lynn McLaughlin is joined by Haze Schepmyer, a Life-Event Transition Consultant dedicated to helping individuals transition from surviving to thriving through life events.

What is GRIT and who’s got it? Discover the essence of GRIT and the characteristics of those who possess it.

Why is it important to know your GRIT? Reflect on Buddha's wisdom: "All that we are is the result of what we have thought," and learn why self-awareness of your GRIT matters.

How do you grow and show your GRIT? Inspired by William James' insight, "Our greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another," understand the significance of nurturing your GRIT. Embrace Eckhart Tolle's belief that "Awareness is the greatest agent for change," and see how demonstrating your GRIT can inspire transformation.

Why should we sow our GRIT? Learn about the impact of modeling and nurturing GRIT as parents, guardians, mentors, role models, teachers, and community members.

What’s the GRIT game? Uncover the engaging and practical aspects of the GRIT game, a tool to instill resilience and perseverance in the younger generation.

https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/150714

About Haze Schepmyer,

Following the unexpected loss of her dream job in 2019, Haze founded Grow My GRIT to spark powerful conversations about facing life's challenges with resilience.

She emphasizes reframing thoughts to focus on personal strengths and resources during tough times. Haze created the GRIT Growth Guide, a tool that helps people understand, develop, and demonstrate their GRIT both personally and professionally. Her GRIT framework has supported individuals of all ages in finding meaningful ways to thrive through life's transitions.

We delve into the incredible value of GRIT, especially for children and youth. Haze will explore the essential elements of GRIT and why understanding, developing, and demonstrating it is crucial in today's world.

Visit Haze at: https://growmygrit.com/media-sheet

About Lynn Mclaughlin

Lynn McLaughlin has served in many roles as an educator … Superintendent, Principal, Vice-Principal, Teacher, and Educational Consultant in a board of over 35,000 students. Lynn's professional speaking experiences have been local, provincial, and international. She is passionate about children's emotional well-being and what we as adults must do to ensure our children have the skills, mindset, and strategies to be successful and happy in today's world.

As a best-selling and award-winning author, Lynn has now teamed up with her niece, Amber Raymond, to co-author a children's book series titled, "The Power of Thought." Both are passionate about being proactive when it comes to children's mental health. They are visiting school communities both virtually and in-person, offering professional development for teachers as well as information evenings for parents and guardians titled, “Heart Matters, Embracing Emotional Health for All.

Lynn has hosted the podcast, Taking the Helm for over four years and is proud to bring the voices of others forward to learn and with and from. Dedicated to community causes, Lynn is a member of 100 Women Who Care Windsor/Essex and is a Rotarian and is a brain tumour survivor.

About Taking the Helm

Wednesdays 7 am PST on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel, once per month.

Being emotionally well means we understand, accept and can manage our feelings effectively through times of change or challenge. Many children and youth are struggling in this complex world. We've become accustomed to waiting for symptoms before we seek help for our mental or physical health care. Imagine the synergy we can create by learning and modelling proven strategies, so children learn to manage their feelings from a young age. We're Taking the Helm with a proactive mindset to give kids a head start towards developing a positive quality of life, healthy social and problem-solving skills, self-regulation, confidence, and empathy.

About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.