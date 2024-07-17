Sightline Commercial Solutions Debuts Expanse™ Frameless Glass Railing and Windscreen

Budget-friendly Wind-Break System Offers Continuous Guard with Unobstructed Views

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightline Commercial Solutions, a national leader in engineering and manufacturing architectural railing systems for commercial building applications, is expanding its industry-leading portfolio with the introduction of Expanse™, a new, budget-friendly glass railing/windscreen system. Inspired by the success of the company’s award-winning Ascent™ and Ocula® windscreen offerings, Expanse offers optimal versatility with a sleek design, limitless glass infill options and a lower price point.



“Traditional balcony glass railings are comprised of multiple horizontal members that add cost and obstruct views,” explained Jon Chase, Chief Engineering Officer for the Minneapolis-based company. “Expanse has proprietary aluminum extruded vertical members that capture the glass without additional tabs or components and does not require horizontal members to support the live and wind loads, providing an expansive clear view of surroundings at a much lower cost.”

Currently being installed on the more than 120 balconies at Vai Villa Resort in Glendale, AZ, Expanse is ideally suited for exterior use on elevated outdoor spaces and amenity decks as well as interior overlooks and other spaces that call for a continuous guard with visual transparency. Engineered to withstand wind loads up to 80 psf, the system comes in a standard 42” guardrail height and can be installed using top or fascia mounting with baseplates or core mounting.

Proprietary custom-extruded aluminum posts provide channels for tempered or laminated glass panels. Framing features a rectangular “H” profile, while top cap is offered in two profiles – “U” channel or round. Optional round pipe handrail is also available.

Glass infill can be customized with privacy etching, colored interlayers, frosted surfacing or custom logos and graphics while posts can be anodized or powder coated in a variety of finishes, including custom colors.

“Expanse lives up to its name by not only affording customers expansive views but also expanding our windscreen options to a wider range of customers and projects,” noted Chase. “With the myriad of customization options available, this system effortlessly and affordably transforms any indoor or outdoor setting into a personalized sanctuary.”

For more information about commercial railing and windscreen options from Sightline Commercial Solutions, visit sightlinecommercial.com.





About Sightline Commercial Solutions

Based in Minneapolis, Sightline Commercial Solutions is a leading fabricator and global supplier of architectural railing, metal, glazing and portable platform solutions for the commercial, sports venue, live entertainment and performing arts industries. Since 1990, the company has specialized in providing innovative solutions for the most complex challenges. For more information visit https://www.sightlinecommercial.com.

Contact: Mike Tishka

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

mtishka@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0632ae5f-02dd-4b55-a0ab-1f6c4f8954cd