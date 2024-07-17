Kitchen Cabinet Distributors Announces Opening of New Headquarters & Distribution Center in Raleigh, NC – August 2024

New facility will support KCD’s rapid growth and commitment to the shortest and most dependable lead time in the industry

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitchen Cabinet Distributors (KCD), one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing distributors of kitchen and bath cabinetry, announced today the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to a new building in Raleigh, NC. The purpose-built 195,000 sq. ft. office and distribution center features state-of-the-art facilities and will add capacity to accommodate KCD’s continued growth in the region.

“Raleigh has been our home for 17 years, and we are excited to continue supporting the community and our customers,” says Randy Goldstein, CEO of Kitchen Cabinet Distributors. “This move provides us with the opportunity to upgrade our space and deliver an improved experience for our dealers and team members.”

The new facility is nearly twice as large as KCD’s existing Raleigh headquarters and features an expanded showroom for customers to preview the company’s product offering.





“As in our other distribution centers in Orlando, Houston, and Reno, our new headquarters in Raleigh will integrate best-in-class technology to deliver service that continues to exceed our customers’ expectations,” says Glen Wegel, Vice President of Operations. “The technology and systems that we have in place across our distribution network ensure our customers receive their cabinets on time and complete, every time.”

With capabilities for shipping both ready-to-assemble and fully assembled cabinets, the upgraded Raleigh facility is well-positioned to support KCD’s commitment to delivering the shortest, most dependable lead times in the industry along with world-class customer service.





KCD’s new headquarters will open in August 2024 and employ nearly 100 people in the Raleigh area, including both office and warehouse staff. A grand opening event will be held on September 19th at the new location, 431 Milburnie Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC.

About Kitchen Cabinet Distributors

Kitchen Cabinet Distributors was founded in 2007 and is one of the largest distributors of ready-to-assemble cabinetry in the United States. With locations in Raleigh, Orlando, Houston, and Reno, KCD serves customers in all fifty states in both the new construction and remodel markets.

For more information, call 1-833-229-0009 or follow them on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Megan Mazur

Email: Mmazur@kcdus.com

Phone: 614-307-2192

