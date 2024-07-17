Special Episode Announcement: "Let’s Talk About The Other ‘F’ Word" with Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Comedian Ian Karmel and Dr. Alisa Karmel

Renowned psychoanalyst and host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is thrilled to announce a highly anticipated episode of her show, The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina. This special episode, airing on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 12PM PST on VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness, will feature Emmy award-winning comedian Ian Karmel and his sister, Dr. Alisa Karmel, as they delve into their new book, The T-Shirt Swim Club: Stories of Being Fat in a World of Thin People.

Exploring the Other 'F' Word

In this engaging episode, Ian and Alisa Karmel will share their personal stories about growing up overweight and the profound impact it has had on their lives. As children, discussions about weight were non-existent, overshadowed by sibling rivalries like fighting over the last SnackWell’s Devil’s Food cookie. Now, with a clearer understanding of their health, they are ready to discuss the emotional and social challenges they face.

A Place of Support and Humor

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin will lead this heartfelt and humorous conversation, providing a platform where weight issues can be discussed openly and without shame. The T-Shirt Swim Club, as described in their book, is a supportive community for those who struggle with weight, offering empathy, understanding, and a touch of humor. Tune in for an insightful discussion on societal attitudes towards fat people and the journey towards self-acceptance.

About The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina

The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina airs every Thursday at 12PM PST on VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness. Liberate yourself from emotional eating, regain control, and feel good in your body. Are you tired of feeling powerless over food? Do you obsess over every bite? Dr. Nina helps you identify your hidden triggers, stop emotional eating, and create permanent, sustainable weight loss. No more diets, no more deprivation. Learn how to live a life of freedom, joy, and happiness while still enjoying the foods you love. Join Dr. Nina as she shares her expertise on how to overcome emotional eating and live your best life. Connect with Dr. Nina: linktr.ee/dr.nina.

About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin

Nina Savelle-Rocklin, Psy.D., is a psychoanalyst, author, and podcast host known for her work in the psychology of eating. She has written five books, including The Binge Cure: 7 Steps to Outsmart Emotional Eating and its companion workbook, The Binge Cure Journal. She is also the author of Food for Thought: Perspectives on Eating Disorders (Rowman & Littlefield), and co-editor of Beyond the Primal Addiction (Karnac Books), Food Matters: A Biopsychosocial Approach (Phoenix Publishing House), and the upcoming Seen and Unseen: Vision in Psychoanalysis (Karnac). She has contributed chapters in four scholarly books and written over 50 articles for publications such as Psyche Online, Psychology Today, the National Eating Disorders Association, Eating Disorder Hope, and other national and international publications. Her blog, “Make Peace with Food,” was awarded nine Best Eating Disorder Blog Awards by Healthline and other sites. She has appeared as a featured guest on “The Dr. Drew Podcast” and over 20 radio shows and podcasts worldwide. Her radio program, “The Dr. Nina Show,” on L.A. Talk Radio aired for over six years and can now be heard as a podcast. Her live podcast, “The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina,” on VoiceAmerica, has listeners in 45 countries. Dr. Savelle-Rocklin is thrilled to be on the board of Rose City Center, a psychoanalytically informed flexible fee counseling and training center, where she is the Director of the Development Committee. The center's mission is to provide psychotherapy services to underserved communities throughout California.

About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. We deliver hundreds of original programs weekly through five branded channels: VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness, VoiceAmerica Business, and VoiceAmerica Sports and Gaming, powered by VSIN.

