SXTC’s DYADICA Global Brand Consulting is investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence(AI) for its clients globally

What we have discovered about artificial intelligence over the last decade of heavy use is that it is a very useful tool to create workflow efficiencies, especially regarding digital areas,””LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DYADICA has been on the forefront of artificial intelligence, its usage and applications for brand building for nearly a decade. After discovering artificial intelligence’s best practice strategic and applications use is moving forward with its careful implementation across multiple areas including brand communications, identity, digital brand marketing, brand content generation, and design/creative applications. “What we have discovered about artificial intelligence over the last decade of heavy use is that it is a very useful tool to create workflow efficiencies, especially regarding digital areas,” says DYADICA Brand & Digital Director Stefan Paul.
For more mundane tasks, such as replicating and tweaking original content and communications, we have been finding that artificial intelligence is very handy in sharing the workload allowing employees to work on other, more vital aspects of a project. For things such as websites and development, the use of AI to custom code and even heavily enhance onsite search capabilities is also strong competitive advantage enhancer. But there are caveats, especially regarding original human-generated ideas. We are very careful not to implement artificial intelligence in areas that require genuine human thought and creativity processes such as artwork, design, and original writings/communications that cannot be machine generated. Our studies and experiences have shown that human beings can instinctively pick up what has been machine-generated and what has been human created— and the differences are significant and potentially brand-damaging.
“If you look carefully at any of the original art works done by our illustrators, whether they be for small or fortune 100 brands, you will instantly see these can only be generated by human artists of exceptional talent and years of training. It's very easy to recognize this by looking into the piece of art to see individual brush and pencil strokes and the mastery of placing these exactly where they need to be to express a unique, original artistic vision. Machines can mimic brushstrokes but they can't do this originally to any high degree as only the human brain (mixed with artistic intuition) can achieve this— something which science still can't fully understand,” says Stefan.
That, however, doesn't mean down the road many years from now that AI will not be able to create beautiful, original works of art or writing, but for the foreseeable future we won't be seeing original Picassos, Rembrandts, or Shakespeare sonnets coming from AI— you'll just simply see “mimic” copies. “What we will see, and are currently on the cusp of, is AI having being effectively used to take time-consuming and repetitive tasks away from human thinkers and innovators— freeing up time and energy for them to use their talents to generate and innovate original ideas, strategy, and works of brand art. Which regarding brand competitiveness and value- add is a good thing, says Stefan.
