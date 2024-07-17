NVBDC Welcomes Todd McCracken, President of NSBA, as Keynote Speaker
NVBDC Welcomes Todd McCracken, President of NSBA, as Keynote Speaker at the “Doing Business with the Federal Reserve and Corporate America” ConferenceDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is thrilled to announce that Todd McCracken, President of the National Small Business Association (NSBA), will be our esteemed Keynote Speaker at the 8th Annual “Doing Business with the Federal Reserve and Corporate America” Conference. The event is set to take place on Thursday, August 8th, and promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOB’s) to gain critical insights and network with industry leaders.
Todd McCracken currently serves as President and CEO of NSBA, directing all activities of the advocacy-oriented association since 1997.
Todd represents NSBA before the U.S. Congress and myriad other settings. He plays a key role in developing NSBA’s policies on issues and the strategies for implementing them. Todd has repeatedly testified before Congress about issues ranging from fundamental healthcare reform to restructuring the tax code.
Todd also is a frequent commentator in the media, having appeared on CNN, CNBC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and NBC Nightly News as well as in the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and myriad other publications on behalf of NSBA and its members.
NVBDC recently embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with NSBA to launch the Vets’ Net Service to Success (STS) Speaker Series. This series of virtual events features expert insights from NSBA advocates and accomplished service members, guiding veterans in their new mission of small-business ownership.
In his keynote address, McCracken will delve into how this innovative partnership aims to empower more Veteran-Owned Businesses to thrive in both the private and public sectors. His extensive experience and vision for the future of small businesses make his presentation a must-attend for anyone looking to succeed in this competitive landscape.
“We are honored to have Todd McCracken share his expertise and insights with our attendees,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. “His commitment to small business advocacy aligns perfectly with our mission to support veteran entrepreneurs, and we are confident that his keynote will provide invaluable guidance for our veteran business community.”
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights into doing business with major corporations and federal entities, alongside exploring the transformative potential of AI in business operations.
This signature event will take place on Thursday, August 8th, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the DTE Energy offices in Detroit, MI.
Register now to secure your spot, but hurry, as spaces are extremely limited and filling up fast.
Visit NVBDC.ORG/EVENTS to learn more and register.
Event Details
– Date: August 8, 2024
– Location: DTE Headquarters, Detroit, MI
– Registration Link: NVBDC.ORG/EVENTS
About NVBDC:
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading certification organization for Veteran-Owned Businesses of all sizes and the corporations wanting to engage them. Our mission is to provide a credible and reliable certification process to ensure valid documentation exists of a business’ Veteran status, ownership, and operational control.
About NSBA:
The National Small Business Association (NSBA) is a staunchly nonpartisan organization that advocates on behalf of America’s entrepreneurs. As the nation’s first small-business advocacy organization, NSBA is dedicated to promoting the interests of small businesses and developing economic opportunities for growth.
