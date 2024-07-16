Virginia Veterans Services Foundation Announces Donation of Four Vans by Disabled American Veterans Department of Virginia »

Vans To Transport Residents of Virginia Veterans Care Centers To Medical Appointments





Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center residents and DVS team members pose with their facility van

Puller Veterans Care Center Van

The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services have announced the donation of four specially equipped minivans by the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Department of Virginia – one van for each of the four veterans care centers in Virginia. The vans will transport veterans to and from medical appointments.

DVS operates the Davis & McDaniel Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, and the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach. The Puller Veterans Care Center in Fauquier County is under construction.

The wheelchair-accessible vans were presented at a special ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on July 16.

Attending the ceremony were representatives of DAV, VVSF and DVS, including Commissioner Chuck Zingler and the administrators of the four veterans care centers.

“Each year DAV helps more than a million veterans in life changing ways,” said Richard Lehmann, Commander, DAV Department of Virginia. “This is the first donation of its kind to a state veterans home, and we are proud to support the VVFS, DVS, and our care center residents.”

“We are so thankful for this donation; this gift will positively impact residents at each of Virginia’s veterans care centers and fulfill a crucial need,” stated Kayla Arestivo, Executive Director for the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation. “We wish to thank the DAV Department of Virginia for making this happen.”

The four 2024 model Chrysler Pacifica minivans, each wrapped with a colorful patriotic theme, are valued at more than $72,000 each for a total value of more than $288,000.

“These new minivans will be a big help in transporting our veterans to medical appointments, especially when it’s just one or two veterans at a time,” added Commissioner Chuck Zingler of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “At present, we use one of our 15 passenger buses for this purpose – the smaller size of the minivans gives us greater operational flexibility.”

For more information about DVS veterans care centers, including eligibility requirements, please visit https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/veterans-care-centers.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. To learn more visit www.dav.org.

About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation

The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation is an independent agency of the Commonwealth supporting the interests of veterans and their families through the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and is governed by an appointed Board of Trustees. The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation provides supplemental funding when state and federal resources are not available. Donations support selected programs and critical services offered through the Department of Veterans Services. Contributions made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation provide support to our veterans in crisis or in need of assistance.

Donations may be tax deductible under section § 170(c)(1) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Donations are placed in the Veterans Services Fund and will not revert to the Commonwealth’s General Fund. To learn more visit www.virginiaveteransservicesfoundation.org.