Ergonomic Chair Market Projected Expansion to $16.4 billion by 2031 with a 6.6% CAGR

Ergonomic Chair market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ergonomic Chair Market," The ergonomic chair market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ergonomic chairs are designed to promote correct posture, reduce strain on the body, and support the back, neck, and other areas of the body. These are becoming more and more important as more and more people sit at their desks or in front of computers for long periods of time, which can lead to various health problems such as back pain, poor circulation, and tension headaches. increase.

The market for Ergonomic Chair industry is expected to grow in the coming years as the number of telecommuters increases due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With telecommuting becoming the norm and ergonomic chairs becoming an important part of life, people are investing more in their home office setups.

The rapid pace of urbanization, the increase in single and dual-living households, and the rise in the trend of a classy yet compact ergonomic chair for enhancing overall household aesthetics support the adoption of folding furniture. Additionally, minimal use of sustainable materials and online retailing of furniture also boosts the market demand among the various income groups. The trend of online shopping substantially influences the ergonomic chair market. Operating players in this market prefer to sell their products through e-commerce platforms for maximizing reach. Tie-ups between chair manufacturers are another trend gaining popularity in the industry and are acting as an emerging sales channel for the manufacturers

Overall, the ergonomic chair market growth is driven by growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic seating, the growth of the home office market, and the increasing number of people sitting at desks and in front of computers for long periods of time. being towed. Office environments are increasingly using ergonomic products such as adjustable desks, chairs, and keyboard trays. Ergonomic products help prevent musculoskeletal disorders and improve posture, so user can focus and concentrate better at work.

There is a growing trend in the healthcare industry to use ergonomic products such as beds, mattresses, and lifts to prevent injuries and improve patient comfort. The manufacturing and industrial sectors are increasing the use of ergonomic products such as workstations, tools, and equipment to prevent injuries and improve worker productivity, such factor surge the ergonomic chair market share.

There is a tendency to use ergonomic products such as adjustable beds, desks, and chairs at home to improve comfort and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders. Overall, the use of ergonomic products in a variety of environments is expected to continue to grow as more people recognize the benefits of ergonomics for comfort, productivity, and health.

In recent years, there is a growing trend to use ergonomic chairs in schools. This is due to the growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic seating to student comfort and learning. Ergonomic chairs are designed to provide proper back, arm and leg support and can be adjusted for each individual student. This allows to prevent musculoskeletal disorders, improve users posture and improve focus and concentration in the classroom.

Additionally, as more research is conducted into the effects of prolonged sitting on physical and mental health, there is a growing understanding that ergonomic seating is important to the health and well-being of students. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for ergonomic chairs in schools. Due to social distancing regulations, many students have to sit in chairs for long periods of time, making ergonomic seating even more important to avoid discomfort and fatigue. , libraries and computer labs are beginning to introduce ergonomic chairs, and some schools are replacing traditional desks with standing or treadmill desks. This trend is likely to continue as more schools recognize the benefits of ergonomic seating for their students, which surge the ergonomic chair market demand.

The ergonomic chair market size increases due to companies are constantly evolving their products to differentiate themselves in the market and attract customers. Some of the latest product innovations in the ergonomic chair industry. Many ergonomic chairs are now equipped with adjustable lumbar support, allowing users to adjust the chair to suit their specific needs and comfort level. Mesh backrests are becoming more and more popular because they are breathable and reduce sweat and heat build-up.

The Synchro-Tilt mechanism is a new feature that allows the chair to tilt in sync with the user's movements, providing more support and comfort. Some ergonomic chairs are equipped with smart technologies such as: B. Built-in sensors that track the user's posture and provide feedback on how to improve. Many companies are now using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing methods to create ergonomic chairs that are sustainable and have a low environmental impact.

As per product type, the ergonomic chair market analysis into Swivel Chair, Adjustable chair, Fixed chair, and others. Depending on seat material, the ergonomic chair market is fragmented into the fabric, mesh, leather, and others. As end users, it is divided into residential and commercial. On the distribution channel market is segmented into E-commerce, specialty store, hypermarket and supermarket, and others.

Based on product type, swivel chair held the major share in the market. Swivel chairs include adjustability, material, ergonomics, and durability. In terms of adjustability, chairs may have height adjustment, tilt, and recline functions, lumbar support, armrests, and headrests. However, the adjustable chair segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The market trend for ergonomic adjustable chairs has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of the importance of ergonomics in the workplace, and the rise of remote work and the gig economy such factors results in ergonomic chair market trends.

On the basis of seat material, the fabric segment held the major share in the ergonomic chair market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Fabric material ergonomic chairs typically include design, material, adjustability, and durability. In terms of design, fabric material ergonomic chairs may have a traditional, contemporary, or modern style. However, the mesh segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end users, commercial segment held the major share in the ergonomic chair market. The market trend for ergonomic commercial chairs includes a focus on adjustability, ergonomics, sustainability, and multi-functionality, and there is an increasing demand for chairs that can be easily adjusted to fit the user's specific needs and promote proper posture. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The durability of residential ergonomic chairs is influenced by the choice of material and the quality of construction. High-quality materials and construction methods can ensure that the chair can withstand frequent use and last for a longer period.

On the basis of distribution channel, specialty store segment held the major share in the market. The specialty store market for ergonomic chairs has grown in recent years due to the growing awareness of the health and comfort benefits of ergonomic products. Demand for ergonomic office furniture, ergonomic computer accessories, and ergonomic home products is increasing as more and more people spend more time in front of their computers at home. However, e-commerce segment is witnessing the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

North America held the major share in the ergonomic chair market. The use of innovative technologies such as smart sensors, adjustable lumbar support, and adjustable armrests has increased the popularity of ergonomic chairs. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. In terms of market growth, the Asia-Pacific ergonomic chair market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for ergonomic chairs in both residential and commercial settings, and the growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly products.

The major players operating in the global ergonomic chair are Steelcase Inc., Branch Office, Inc., MillerKnoll, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Bristol Technologies Sdn. Bhd., Huzhou Shenglong Furniture Co., Ltd., Haworth Inc., Featherlite, Nilkamal Limited, PSI Seating Ltd., Teknion Group, UE Furniture Co. Ltd, Kimball International, Inc., Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Ltd, Jiangmen Shengshi Furniture Co., Ltd.

Key Findings

Based on product type, the Swivel Chair segment is dominating the market with a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

According to seat material, the mesh segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

As per end users, the commercial segment is likely to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

Depending on distribution channel, the specialty store was the largest market for ergonomic chair market in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

