Oracle Kaia Ra Featured on 'Just Tap In' Podcast with Emilio Ortiz
Oracle Kaia Ra was featured on the "Just Tap In" Podcast, sharing insights on spiritual healing and personal empowerment with The Sophia Code teachings.SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaia Ra Oracle, and best-selling author of The Sophia Code, has been featured on a leading-edge platform in the consciousness community, Emilio Ortiz's "Just Tap In" Podcast, offering a deep dive into spiritual insights and personal empowerment.
In this captivating episode, Kaia Ra engages in a heartfelt conversation with Emilio Ortiz, exploring the nuances of spiritual awakening, personal transformation, and the journey to self-realization through The Sophia Code teachings.
The dialogue is a treasure trove of wisdom for anyone on a path of inner growth and seeking higher consciousness.
"Just Tap In" is celebrated for its rich, thought-provoking discussions with influential spiritual figures, and Kaia Ra’s episode is a noteworthy addition. Highlights of the episode include:
Spiritual Journey: Kaia discusses her personal spiritual journey and the pivotal moments that shaped her path as an Oracle channeling The Sophia Code.
Empowerment and Growth: Insightful tips on how individuals can harness their inner divine power to achieve profound personal growth and healing.
Practical Spirituality: Kaia provides practical advice on integrating spiritual practices into daily life for holistic well-being.
"Emilio Ortiz has cultivated a powerful platform for thought leaders in the consciousness movement to share essential conversations for how to navigate these pivotal times of change," said Kaia Ra. "The overwhelmingly positive and inspired feedback that we've received in response to this conversation speaks to the readiness of spiritual seekers to be actively engaged in humanity's conscious awakening."
Hosted by Emilio Ortiz, the "Just Tap In" Podcast is a platform that delves into spirituality, personal development, and evolving consciousness. The show features in-depth conversations with leading spiritual thinkers and change-makers, aimed at inspiring listeners to explore their true potential.
As a survivor of elite human trafficking, Oracle Kaia Ra embraced the healing journey to become a noted leader, inspirational speaker, and spiritual teacher who is a thought leader in the Divine Feminine movement. In 2018, she established The Sophia Code Foundation with a vision to build a Divine Feminine Temple site as well as a Magdalene healing center for survivors of trauma. Kaia Ra is an international bestselling author and channel of The Sophia Code book.
You can watch the "Just Tap In" podcast episode here.
For more news and information on Kaia Ra, visit www.kaiara.com and http://thesophiacodefoundation.org.
