JOB OPENING: MONITORING AND INVESTIGATION ADVOCATE

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a full-time (35 hours a week) advocate located in our Jackson office.

Position Title: Monitoring and Investigation (M&I) Advocate

Reports to: M&I Attorney

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Monitoring and Investigations Team at DRMS is charged with assisting people with disabilities who may live in facilities across Mississippi. This position will also assist the Litigation Director in investigating the service delivery system in MS.

JOB DUTIES

Regularly visit facilities throughout MS to monitor compliance with all regulations and laws, with an emphasis on correctional facilities and juvenile justice centers.

Assist the team with monitoring as the need arises.

Maintain a caseload of clients for individual advocacy in a timely manner, following agency guidelines regarding procedural steps and deadlines.

Participate in staff meetings, program meetings, and other meetings as

appropriate.

Treat clients with empathy and respect while conducting oneself in a professional manner.

Assist in additional monitoring projects as the need arises.

Participate in staff meetings, program meetings, and other meetings as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in human services field, prefer Master’s.

Prefer at least two years of personal or professional experience working with people with disabilities.

Experience reviewing records including medical, financial, legal and business documents.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Strong organizational skills and demonstrated history of strong attention to detail and strict adherence to timelines.

Experience in public speaking and developing effective presentations.

Excellent interpersonal, relationship-building and collaboration skills to be able to work well with individuals inside and outside DRMS.

Ability to analyze complex problems, develop creative solutions and communicate them effectively.

Ability to maintain thorough and complete records.

Ability to work independently with appropriate supervision. Excellent computer, internet, keyboarding and database skills.

Background in paralegal or legal assistant work preferred.

Reliable transportation and ability to travel extensively statewide.

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume. Names and contact information of three references.

Please, email the above to resume@drms.ms and in memo line add “M&I Team”

Salary: starting $48,000 with excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.