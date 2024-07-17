JetsetterGuide.com’s Jeff Colhoun Wins Prestigious TBEX Travel Creator Award for Best Travel Photography

Jeff and friends he meets while traveling

Jeff Colhoun of JetsetterGuide.com honored with TBEX Travel Creator Award for Best Travel Photography.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetsetterGuide.com is thrilled to announce that our very own Jeff Colhoun has been honored with the TBEX Travel Creator Award for Best Travel Photography. The award, presented during the inaugural TBEX Travel Creator Awards Ceremony, recognizes Jeff's exceptional talent and contributions to the world of travel content creation.

TBEX Travel Creator Awards: A Celebration of Travel Content Excellence

The TBEX Travel Creator Awards, presented by Travelpayouts, is a new initiative designed to honor the outstanding achievements of individuals and entities who are shaping the travel content landscape. After nearly two decades of fostering the travel blogging community, TBEX understands the profound impact that Travel Bloggers, YouTubers, TikTokers, Podcasters, and other creators have in inspiring wanderlust and fueling our desire for adventure. The awards celebrate captivating and authentic storytelling that influences travel trends and transforms how we experience the world.

Mark Your Calendars

The first-ever TBEX Travel Creator Awards Ceremony took place during TBEX North America in Puerto Rico from July 9 – 12, 2024. This unforgettable event brought together influencers, industry professionals, and leading travel industry brands to celebrate the passion, creativity, and innovation of the travel creator community.

About Jeff Colhoun

Jeff Colhoun, the managing editor of JetsetterGuide.com, is an acclaimed travel writer, photographer, and filmmaker. His work is highly respected both in the United States and internationally. Jeff's insightful narratives and captivating visuals have been featured in nationally syndicated news publications, providing rich portrayals of diverse cultures, landscapes, and experiences. His unique ability to intertwine storytelling with his photographic and film expertise has made him a standout in the travel content creation industry.

Jeff Colhoun commented on his award: "It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by TBEX and the travel creator community. My goal has always been to capture and share the beauty and diversity of our world, and this award is a testament to the power of visual storytelling."

Join the Celebration

The TBEX Travel Creator Awards Ceremony celebrates the outstanding contributions made by travel creators. It is an event of camaraderie and connection that recognizes the hard work and creativity that inspire others to explore and discover new places.

For more information about the TBEX Travel Creator Awards, visit the TBEX website.

About JetsetterGuide.com

JetsetterGuide.com is your go-to source for travel inspiration and information. Our team of experienced travel writers, photographers, and filmmakers bring you the best in travel content, from destination guides to travel tips and stunning photography.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Name: Robert Vidra

Title: News Editor